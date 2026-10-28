Across The Block - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Fine art collectors had a field day at auctions in the last week with rare works from artists coming to market. A Florida Highwaymen painting by Alphonso Moran, one of the most sought after Highwaymen artists whose output was sparse, brought $27,600 at Vero Beach Auction while a vibrant Burhan Doğançay painting attained $118,750 at Clarke Auction Gallery and an Andy Warhol Cowboys and Indians portfolio earned $1.03 million, setting a world auction record, at Heritage. For more highlights, read on.

Gold Necklace Shines At Winter

PLAINVILLE, CONN. — Though the temperature was chilly, bidders packed into Winter Associates on October 19 and the staff quickly had to put out more chairs to accommodate the crowd. Buyers were keen on American art and Eldred Wheeler furniture but the showstopper of the sale was a 14K gold link necklace that bested its $5,5/6,500 estimate to bring $11,685. For information, www.auctionsappraisers.com or 860-793-0288.

Dump Truck Yields Big Haul At Paul McInnis

NORTH HAMPTON, N.H. — Driving off the block at Paul McInnis’ October 22-23 auction of a single-owner collection of petroliana, vintage trucks, vehicles and more was a 1946 Euclid 10T Rock Truck, a heavy-duty dump truck for off-highway use, which sold for $40,250. For information, www.paulmcinnis.com or 603-964-1301.

Leutze Painting Tops Eldred’s

EAST DENNIS. MASS. — The star of Eldred’s Auction Gallery’s Fall European Art and Antiques auction October 22 was an oil on canvas laid on panel by Emanuel Gottlieb Leutze depicting an interior scene with a prince and a king. The work went well over its $3/5,000 estimate to bring $23,040. For information, www.eldreds.com or 508-385-3116.

Florida Highwaymen Light Up Vero Beach

VERO BEACH, FLA. — Vero Beach Auction’s Fine Art, Antiques & More Estate Auction attracted strong interest with one of its areas of specialty — Florida Highwaymen art. An Alphonso “Poncho” Moran painting of a Florida night landscape with a moonlit sky, a red poinciana tree in bloom along the river, a large oak tree and clouds in the horizon sold locally for $27,600. “Alphonso Moran is one of, if not the, most difficult Florida Highwaymen artists to find since he didn’t paint a lot of paintings. Many Highwaymen painting collectors aim to collect at least one piece from every artist (26 total). This painting was only the second Moran we’ve sold in 20 years,” said a representative of the auction house. For information, www.verobeachauction.com or 772-9787-5955.

Burhan Doğançay ‘Breaks Through’ At Clarke

LARCHMONT, N.Y. — Clarke Auction Gallery’s October estates auction on October 25 was led by a grouping of fine art from various estates from renowned late artists ranging from Turkish artist Burhan Doğançay to Native American artist Jaune-Quick-To-See Smith. The top lot overall was a striking untitled painting by Doğançay (1929-2013) estimated at $20/30,000 that achieved $118,750. The 1975 acrylic was from his Break Through series. For information, www.clarkeny.com or 914-833-8336.

Pocket Watch Makes Good Time At Vintage Accents

THOMASTON, MAINE — A 14K yellow gold Hamilton pocket watch would not only make a refined accessory to one’s outfit but it also performed well at Vintage Accents Auctions’ October 16 auction. It surpassed its $300/400 estimate when it realized $1,560. For information, www.vintageaccents.com or 207-354-8350.

Winter Print Heats Up At George Cole

Red HOOK, N.Y. — A framed Hiroshige woodblock print titled “Evening Snow At Kanabara” performed well in George Cole Auctions’ October 24 auction that was sourced from Hudson Valley estates. It sold to a Bidsquare buyer for $3,100, well over its $100/$150 estimate. For information, www.georgecoleauctions.com or 845-758-9114.

Doyle Bidders Face Off For Picasso Plate

NEW YORK CITY — Doyle’s curated, 48-lot auction of Picasso Ceramics on October 20, part of a larger sale that included Old Master prints, Modern European prints, American prints and works by Contemporary artists, was led by an example of the artist’s “Quatre profils enlacés” plate (another example illustrated: Alain Ramié, no. 89). The unique red-painted ceramic plate from 1949 bore the Madoura Plein Feu and Empreinte Originale de Picasso pottery stamps on the reverse, measured 10⅛ inches in diameter and brought $25,600 ($7/10,000). For information, www.doyle.com or 212-427-2730.

Heritage Sets World Record For Warhol’s Western Suite

DALLAS — Andy Warhol’s vision of the American West reached new heights October 22 at Heritage’s Prints & Multiples Signature Auction, when his complete Cowboys and Indians portfolio (detail shown) sold for $1,031,250, setting a world auction record for the suite. This result also led the event to $3.85 million, the second-highest total for a Prints & Multiples auction in company history. The 150-lot sale drew 864 international bidders and achieved a 99 percent sell-through rate, with additional auction records for works by Frank Stella, Salvador Dalí and Rashid Johnson. For information, www.ha.com or 214-409-1699.