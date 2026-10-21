Dealer’s Collection Yields Strong Prices & Surprises At Clarke - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Review by Andrea Valluzzo

LARCHMONT, N.Y. — Opaline glass boxes along with ornately decorated or carved furniture and fine art were among the highlights at Clarke Auction Gallery October 4.

“Overall, I feel the sale went very well,” said Clarke specialist Whitney Bria. “The owner of the estate specialized in opaline glass boxes and she had such a beautifully curated collection. One of my favorite aspects of this business is gaining insight into a specialized field, and holding an expert’s favorites, especially the examples that someone with a passion for a particular specialty kept for themselves.

Topping the selection of glass boxes was a set of four circa 1950s brilliant blue glass clamshell boxes having gilt bronze mounts with a geometric flair that made $2,750. “There were just so many boxes in every possible shape, size and color! Not only did I find this interesting, but these boxes far exceeded our estimates, which is wonderful for everyone,” Bria added.

Another standout among opaline glass was a grouping of three green apple glass boxes of a rare form with ornate gilt mounts, including one trunk-form box that tripled its high estimate to fetch $2,375. All three boxes glowed under ultraviolet light. Also bringing the same price was a large Nineteenth Century French bronze mounted oval-form pink opaline glass hinged box with a grisaille display of fallen birds surrounded by flowering branches with fruit and vines. The dealer collected opaline in a rainbow of bold colors but also had a nice set of three black glass boxes (both oval and rectangular form) that sold together with a translucent yellow-green glass box for $2,000.

The top lot overall was a Maison Grimard gilt bronze-mounted mahogany vitrine with kingwood marquetry and parquetry inlay, which measured 60 by 55 by 18 inches and sold just over its high estimate at $12,500. “This vitrine was absolutely beautiful and great quality, although unsigned,” Bria explained.

However, a big surprise among furniture was a pair of antique mahogany claw-foot benches with carved feet that retained their original fabric were estimated at $400/600 that attained $3,500. “I think we were just as surprised as everyone else with the realized price of the mahogany claw-foot benches,” she said. “We’ve discussed if it could have been a particular maker, or just a great solid pair? This one remains a mystery to us!”

Rounding out the auction was Leonard Baskin’s (American, 1922-2000) large bronze sculpture of “Phaedra” that brought $9,375.

Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. Clarke’s next sale, featuring art, jewelry, Asian objects and more, will be October 25. For information, www.clarkeny.com or 914-833-8336.