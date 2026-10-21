Lebanon’s Antiques Show Offers Country Goods & Artisans - Antiques And The Arts Weekly



Review & Onsite Photos by Andrea Valluzzo

LEBANON, CONN. — Pushed a week back from its original planned run date of September 26 due to a Nor’Easter, the Antique Show & Artisan Craft Show on the historic Lebanon Green, presented by the Lebanon Historical Society, enjoyed a crisp fall day with mild temperatures and sunshine. Though the show is traditionally held “rain or shine,” concerns over high winds toppling tents prompted the show’s postponement to October 3.

“It was a beautiful day in Lebanon, and everyone at the show had a smile on their face,” said Grace Sayles of the Lebanon Historical Society. Though the weather was perfect, the show’s attendance was a bit off,” she explained, as the short turnaround to advertise the show’s new date was challenging. Those who came seemed to be enjoying themselves, avidly picking through dealers’ wares.

Among the dealers happy to be here were Susan and Gary Wirth, Union, Conn. Susan noted the show usually conflicts with the fall Walker Homestead show in Brookfield, Mass., and she was able to do both shows this year thanks to the postponement. In their booth, which typically features antique wooden objects, the dealers had a wooden chandelier for candles, smalls, a smattering of furniture and with an eye to the holiday season, a small Christmas tree decorated with birds.

“The show went very well considering that the rain date was a last minute decision with no advertising. Paid gate was about 600 as opposed to our normal of 1,000,” said Brian Bartizek, who organizes the dealers for this show and is one himself. “Dealers that I spoke to were happy that we went forward rather than canceling. And of course, for the historical society it was a decent profit versus a total loss. We had six dealers who could not come on the new date, but we also picked up three that had a different show on the 26th.”

“I had good reports from most. Even country furniture was moving out the gate. In the distant past, I never would have wanted to combine a craft show with an antiques show but time are changing. I had no complaints from the antique dealers,” Bartizek continued. “The show is entirely run by our great volunteers and most all of them showed up for the rain date.”

Furniture is sparse at this fair, but fine pieces with a country aesthetic tend to show well. A standout in the booth of Chis Tisdale, Chester, Conn., set up in the open back of her SUV, was an early blanket chest with original sponge paint decoration that she bought in Connecticut. Another early piece was on offer in the booth of Nathan Hale Antique Center, Coventry, Conn., which brought a wall box in dry oxblood-red paint. It had square nails and the dealer said it could date back to 1805 or even earlier.

April Holinko of April’s Attic was very pleased with her sales. “I had hoped my sales would match last year’s, and they did. My booth had quite a variety of items, including cast iron banks, tin can banks, trade cards, glassware, advertising smalls, jewelry and linen. I sold a bit of everything. The banks were of great interest and I sold a total of ten.”

Holinko has a vast collection of Victorian trade cards from the turn of the century, from which she brought a small sampling to the show. “There was much interest in the cards and sold some. It is a joy to see young people interested in antiques and collectibles.”

Hidden Treasures, Pomfret Center, Conn., featured a mix of goods in its booth, including an early Swedish roaster from the 1850s, a make-do wall box, an early writing box and a cast iron Betty lamp with hooked cover.

While antiques are the focus of this long-running show, the organizers expanded the show this year to include artisans and craftspeople, with about ten exhibitors on hand.

“We decided to expand the audience by including artisans. I think people really enjoyed that and they seemed to do well,” Sayles reported. Manning the kitchen for much of the show, she said showgoers also enjoyed their chowders and breakfast sandwiches, which the show is known for.

Next year’s Annual Antique Show & Artisan Craft Show will be the 60th edition, so plans will soon be underway to celebrate that milestone. The show’s dates for 2027 are yet to be announced, but the it is traditionally the last Saturday of September.

For information, www.historyoflebanon.org or 860-642-6579.