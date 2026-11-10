Robust Bidding Drives Three Days At Everard Auctions - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Review by Andrea Valluzzo

SAVANNAH, GA. — Everard Auctions & Appraisals October 27-29 auction presented just under 1,500 lots across three days and highlighting material across the board, including maps, jewelry and silver, Asian arts, ethnographic art, modern art and advertising.

“This was a blockbuster auction for us that saw very strong bidding throughout the three days with an 85 percent sell through rate,” said Amanda Everard, president of Everard Auctions and Appraisals. “We were thrilled with the results! The presale auction value was $995,090-$1,538,750. The auction achieved $1,474,593.”

Kicking off the first session, Fine and Decorative Art from Southern Estates, was a painted cast iron greyhound seated on his haunches. Despite some rust, the 37½-inch-dog sold over estimate at $1,187. Surface is everything for collectors and we dare say that the rust added charm, and interest, to this sculpture.

The session moved into paintings, porcelain and furnishings. Prices heated up about two hours later when a Jules Chéret (French 1836-1932) pastel on paper titled “Theatrophone” sold just over its high estimate at $13,750. It ended up being the top-selling lot of the day. Four lots later came the next highest price, in the form of a notable medical text on anatomy by English doctor William Harvey. His 1649 Exercitationes Duae Anatomicae realized $9,375.

The second session, Modern and Contemporary, Ethnographic & Advertising, saw the big guns come out with works by artists ranging from Pablo Picasso and Marc Chagall to Peter Anton, along with Native American and Inuit art and artifacts, a collection of automobile and advertising from a Hilton Head Island, S.C., estate, concert posters and more. The auction’s overall top lot crossed the block in this session with a “Butterfly” mask by renowned Northwest Coast carver Robert Davidson (b 1946) that sold to a phone bidder for $68,750, well over its $2/4,000 estimate.

Davidson is one of Canada’s leading contemporary carvers and is of Haida descent. The mask came out of the estate of Sally Lloyd Steedman of Hilton Head Island, and the purchaser was a private collector from the Midwest who flew in to view the mask before bidding. “He and his wife are friends of the artist and already have many of his works,” Everard said. “He was thrilled with his purchase!”

Noting that Davidson’s masks rarely come on the secondary market, which made it highly sought after, she said, “It was in almost pristine condition, and we were able to reach out to Davidson to confirm its authenticity and get the title of the mask, ‘Butterfly.’”

Another choice mask that performed well was a Dempsey Bob (Tahltan/Tlingit/Canadian, b 1948) mask surmounted by a kneeling figure, set on a metal stand, which left its $2/4,000 estimate behind to take $16,250.

Leading advertising was a circa 1933 Goodrich Tires porcelain Mountie sign that more than tripled its high estimate to bring $40,000. “I was purposely conservative on the signs in the auction to drive interest,” Everard said. “Most were large, so I knew the expense of shipping might be an issue. I was hoping that the Goodrich Mountie sign might bring close to $15,000, so $32,500 was quite a surprise. The sign is rare because Goodrich did not have permission to use the Royal Canadian Mountie image, so only a small amount were produced. The condition on this one was particularly good; I think that is why bidders were willing to go higher.”

The artworks crossing the block were a diverse grouping running the gamut from Impressionistic paintings and genre scenes to bold contemporary pieces. Definitely making a statement that bidders were sweet on was a Peter Anton (b 1963) mixed media work, “Gold Assortment,” that doubled its high estimate to go out at $31,250. The Connecticut artist is known for his highly realistic paintings of candies, pastries and other foods; this work depicted an assortment of chocolates, some partially “nibbled,” and wrappers.

“‘Gold Assortment’ was a nice surprise. Bidding was strong on all the bidding platforms but in the end two European phone, bidders battled it out,” Everard said.

Typically auctions begin to slow down a bit by day three, but the high fliers kept on coming in the final session, which offered jewelry, silver and Asian art. Many lots sold over estimate, led by a Tiffany sterling silver Chrysanthemum flatware service comprising 140 pieces that made $30,000 ($15/25,000).

The surprises continued when a Chinese metal bodhisattva and miniature console attained $23,750 ($150/250). “We had lots of high-resolution image requests before the auction,” Everard said of the figure. “During the auction there were five Chinese phone bidders battling for it as well as online. It sold to a Chinese phone bidder from mainland China. That was quite a surprise!”

Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. Everard’s next auction will be in February. For information, www.everard.com or 912-231-1376.