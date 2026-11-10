 Store Display Lights Up NH Auctions - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

10 Nov 2026 / 0 Comment

Store Display Lights Up NH Auctions

Published: November 10, 2026

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GOFFSTOWN, N.H. — A bright spot at NH Auctions and Appraisals’ Fall Fine Art and Collectibles Auction November 6, achieving top-lot status, was a promotional GE Edison light bulb store display and tester. Selling for $8,400, including buyer’s premium, the display dated to 1925 and featured 12 original Edison bulbs, including some with Edison labels. It was decorated with designs by Maxfield Parrish, who was hired by General Electric for advertising purposes. More highlights to appear in an upcoming issue.



   
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