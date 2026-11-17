By Andrea Valluzzo

WILMINGTON, DEL. — In the spring of 1984, a group of 100-some antiques dealers met up at the Danbury, Conn., Hilton, not to bemoan the reputation a few bad apples gave to the trade, but to take action. The Antiques Dealers’ Association (ADA) was born of that meeting to give the antiques business professionalism and to inspire the public’s trust.

Today, the dealers who are members of the ADA represent the best of the best in the business, and, at the flagship Delaware Antiques Show, they annually present the ADA’s most prestigious distinction, the Award of Merit. The elegant trophy in the form of a wooden finial was awarded to Lita Solis-Cohen this year at a dinner November 5 at Chase Center on the Riverfront, in a ballroom adjacent to where more than 60 dealers set up their show booths.

Unless one is brand new to the world of antiques, Lita is likely a household name. As Maine Antique Digest’s senior writer, who began writing for the magazine in 1975, having the distinction of being its first staff reporter, she is well known by anyone embedded in the world of antiques and arts.

Opening the evening were master of ceremonies Arthur Liverant, who chairs the awards dinner committee, and Judith Livingston Loto, executive director of the ADA. Describing the evening’s honoree, Loto said, “The intriguing few that beat to their own drummer are recognized wherever they go leaving others to reflect on with admiration in their wake. They have a wonderful sense of style, a je ne sais quoi, if I may, that makes them stand out. Well, trust and believe, that the leader of the pack is our very own award winner, Lita Solis-Cohen.”

In his keynote talk, S. Clayton Pennington, the longtime editor of Maine Antique Digest (MAD), reflected on his tenure working with her. “I’m overjoyed to be here tonight as the ADA bestows what is the most prestigious award in the art and antiques business to my colleague, my friend and someone who makes me reach for my dictionary every day.”

Describing her as the “the best in the world at what she does,” Pennington called her unstoppable, relating one incident a few years ago where even a broken leg could not keep her down. Solis-Cohen had called her boss from her hospital bed to say she had been hit by someone ziplining as she was walking around a Pennsylvania farm, breaking multiple bones in her leg and ankle. “She was laid up in rehab for almost three months. You know what she did? She had her daughter Sally, who’s here tonight, buy her a laptop — her first laptop — and she worked from her hospital bed for three months. There is no quit in that woman.”

She is well-steeped in history, especially the history of American decorative arts and has a steel-trap memory, he added. “She takes copious notes and is relentless in her pursuit of a story, rarely taking no for an answer. She pushes, sometimes to the point of impertinence, but she gets the story, and she gets it right.”

Noting he has attended Americana Week in New York City for three decades alongside Lita in their reporting of the events, he talked about the heyday era when there were multiple shows, marathon auctions and in-gallery events. “When we would be done for the day, Lita would look at me and say, ‘Let’s go back to the Winter Show for an hour. Now, at that point, I’m exhausted, but she’s right. It is always the right move, and it is indicative of how seriously Lita takes her job. She would already have enough for a decent story; she’s striving to make it a great story. It’s exhausting, but it’s inspiring. And I try to follow her example to dig deeper and go the extra miles on stories that I work on.”

Amid the heartfelt sentiments, there were jokes, too. Just before handing the award to Solis-Cohen, Liverant said, “In thinking of Lita’s career, I am guessing that Lita has had success with one-on-one interviews with Ben Franklin, John Hancock, Abigail Adams and Madame Curie.” Becoming serious though, he said, “Lita, thank you for reporting on our research. It is always interesting; you have kept us in focus and always had a hand on the forefront. The Antiques Dealers’ Association honors you with our Award of Merit for your tireless effort to report on the world in which we live in everyday.”

Taking her turn at the podium, Solis-Cohen shared the credit with those in the room as her oft-reported sources. “Dealers, auctioneers, scholars, curators and collectors, this is really your award. And thank you, Maine Antique Digest — Sam Pennington, for founding and making me his first full-time staff writer, and his son, Sam, called Clayton, MAD’s able editor, who has been a publisher now for more than a quarter of a century,” she said. “And a special thanks to the collectors whose names are on the landmark sale catalogs and the writers of those auction catalogs. Auction catalogs are full of good information and good photographs that cannot be found elsewhere.” She noted that she has a huge collection of them with the names of the buyers and most of the underbidders written next to the hammer prices for the hundreds of sales she covered in the last 53 years.

“What gives me the most pleasure … is writing about works of high aesthetic merit. Art was always part of my life,” she said, noting her favorite assignments for MAD are reviewing books. “In 1973, when I became Philadelphia Inquirer’s only antiques writer, I got my reward: a license for asking questions. I became a professional brain picker.”