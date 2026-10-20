Brimfield North Brings Stories To Life With Thousands Of Antiques, Artifacts - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Review & Onsite Photos by Jordan J. Estrada

CONTOOCOOK, N.H. — A weathered and whitewashed oxen yoke sat on the grassy lawn of the Hopkinton State Fairgrounds, one of thousands of pieces on display during the fall edition of Brimfield North October 3-4.

The yoke reposed next to a panoply of antique tools, architectural salvage and primitives, all from an 1890s farm and barn in Holderness, N.H. “This yoke was most likely used to move the farmhouse,” said vendor Darren Cartier of Laconia, N.H. He went on to relay a story of how the barn was the estate of a Nineteenth Century ship builder, living and working in New Hampshire’s Lakes Region. Around 1901, the owner relocated his 800-square-foot house from Center Harbor to Holderness — an eight-mile trek completed using teams of oxen.

This was one of the many stories brought to life by the vendors and the artifacts they presented for display at Brimfield North. Like the yoke, the show is a place where objects come to tell their history. And like Carter, many vendors are delighted to share those stories with the thousands of visitors who gather at this collector’s utopia in beautiful south-central New Hampshire.

The story of this show’s origin goes back to 1959, when auctioneer Gordon Reid hosted an open-air antique auction on his farmland in Brimfield, Mass. Since then, Brimfield has become the mecca of antiques shows, with expansion into traveling shows — one such being the Brimfield North event, which has operated as New Hampshire’s largest antique show, flea market and food truck festival since 2021.

On the first weekend of October, the story continued with vendors and crowds turning out in record numbers to buy, sell, pick, haggle and admire. The stories grew and proliferated under every tent and on every spot of the lawn as antiques lay out for inspection, discussion and rehoming.

Micah Tasker, who works in Wilton, N.H., as The Vintage Watch Man, had a tent dedicated to the history of wristwatches and their associated paraphernalia. Tasker is the Greater Massachusetts chapter president of the National Association of Watch and Clock Collectors (NAWCC). His current journey dates back to the 1980s, when he received some heirloom family watches, sparking his interest and setting him on his present-day path. Tasker opened The Vintage Watchman in 2008 after the economic crisis forced him out of the automotive industry. He brought an abundance of vintage and antique time pieces to this show — along with an excellent-condition watchmaker’s lathe from the 1940s or 50s.

Ashley and Devon Byerley of All Three Tails, Plattsburgh N.Y., had another good story. Inside their tent, which was mocked up to resemble a vintage soda shop or lounge, stood a giant chocolate rabbit mold. Measuring more than two feet tall, the mold belonged to an establishment called Carolyn Confections, a sweets shop that operated in 1958 in Johnstown, Penn. Ashley Byerley went on to say how she’d actually met someone who had received a two-foot chocolate rabbit as a child that exactly matched the shape and details of her vintage mold. This person was even able to share a childhood photo, confirming the rabbit’s likeness. “It’s moments like these that remind us exactly why we love what we do,” she said. “It’s so much more than the objects themselves. It’s the people, the stories and the memories that come back to life along the way.”

Due to the size of the show, diversity of offerings was an expected factor, and vendors weren’t strictly limited to antiques. At the tent of Yankee Prints, Ryan Hoyt of Northwood, N.H., was breaking norms and records — bringing a record-long 3D printed articulated crystal dragon that stretched out more than nine feet on his table. Hoyt specializes in custom 3D prints, many of them impressively oversized, like his dragon. Despite the modernity of his offerings, he and his team felt completely at home. “We had a great time at the Brimfield North Antique Show,” said Hoyt. “Everyone we met was extremely friendly, and there were so many amazing and unique things to see, along with some great food! Overall, it was a really enjoyable experience, and we’re already looking forward to coming back next year!”

The show has always incorporated food trucks and refreshment vendors but this fall edition brought a little bit more. “This year we expanded our entertainment offerings,” said Klia Ververidis, the CEO of Brimfield Antique Shows, and organizer of the event. “In addition to live music, we included professional side show performers. It was a really fun addition. People could take a break from shopping and enjoy a show, something you don’t see everyday.”

On a pad in front of the Fairview Terrace, the band Catnip Junkies sang, danced and played their signature mixture of brass instruments and the banjo for the watching audience. At another spot in the venue, a Halloween-costumed couple juggled rings and performed hula hoop tricks.

The show’s 27-day proximity to Halloween seemed to inspire a contingent of vendors, with many booths leaning into the spooky season’s darker charms. Numerous displays sported aging taxidermy mounts, crystals, bones and assorted Victorian and Gothic ephemera.

Under the tent of Capitol Salvage, managed by Kristie and Michael Cardin from Ellington, Conn., an enormous collection of entertainment, cinema, and cultural nostalgia items were available. Forefront in this collection was a tiered shelf of vintage dolls, many distressed and leering in the “creepy doll” fashion that has become a staple in horror films.

Beyond this sampling of seasonal creepiness, the Cardins were honest about the frights and fears facing vendors at a show this monumental. “Going into any show, there is a lot of trepidation and anxiety,” said Michael Cardin. “What to bring, how to plan for all the things involved with a show, weather and ultimately, how to present a booth that attracts customers. I was thrilled the weather worked out for us and the shoppers. The crowd on Saturday at the general admission slot was crazy — nonstop busy from 9 am to 2-2:30 pm.”

The Cardins related their path to becoming vendors at Brimfield North — one that is often a familiar story in the antique community. “My wife and I attended the prior October show in 2025 as shoppers,” said Michael Cardin. “We were amazed at the crowd size and talked at lunch that day about being vendors for the following year.”

As first-year vendors, the Cardins were eager to relate how their expectations matched reality. “While massive hordes of inventory were not going out,” he continued, “it was steady. While I had no large fixture or furniture sales — it was sports and non-sports card sales that made the show worthwhile. Sold steadily Hess trucks, die cast, CDs; my wife sold vinyl and dolls.”

Ververidis confirmed the show’s metrics afterwards. “We had over 300 vendors, and just about 15,000 people entered the fairgrounds over the two days.”

This is the sixth year of the show, and this iteration brought a much-needed change to the show’s logistics: increased parking capacity.

“Even with that huge crowd, we had zero traffic issues at our new venue,” said Ververidis, speaking about their decision to move to the Hopkinton State Fairgrounds. “At our last venue, and one of the main reasons we moved, there was only one way in and out, and traffic would be backed up, in some cases for two hours. It became apparent that we had outgrown our old location, so the move this year to the Hopkinton State Fairgrounds, which is a bigger facility in every way, was the right decision.”

Vendors were quick to applaud the efforts put forth by the organizers. “As a seasoned vendor at the Brimfield North show I’m sure I speak for almost all of us,” said Cartier. “Klia Ververidis always puts together a kick-ass show. Between Klia and her crew and the camaraderie between vendors, there’s nothing else in the world like it.”

Ashley Byerley agreed. “As for Brimfield North, we absolutely love it! There’s something so fun about being surrounded by people who get just as excited about old stuff as we do. We spend so much time hunting for these pieces, so getting to watch someone else discover them, get excited about them, or tell us a story about something similar they grew up with is pretty special. Plus, we always end up doing a little shopping ourselves, so somehow we leave with almost as much as we brought!”

Brimfield North will return over Memorial Day Weekend. For information, www.brimfieldliveonline.com.