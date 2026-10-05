Cadillac Limo Wins The Race At Morphy’s - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

DENVER, PENN. — A 1932 Cadillac 355-B Imperial limousine drove off the block to become the top lot in Morphy’s Automobile and Petroliana auction on October 4, when it attained $79,950, including buyer’s premium, just under its high estimate. The restored Fisher-bodied seven-passenger Imperial limousine was in cream paint with burgundy accents. More highlights to appear in an upcoming edition.