 Chinese Three Goats Bowl Soars At Nadeau’s - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

26 Oct 2026 / 0 Comment

Chinese Three Goats Bowl Soars At Nadeau’s

Published: October 26, 2026

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WINDSOR, CONN.— Leading Nadeau’s Auction Gallery’s Chinese, Shaker and Americana auction on October 24 was a Chinese famille rose yellow-ground Three Goats porcelain bowl that bested its $500-$1,000 estimate to bring $11,590, including buyer’s premium. The 6-inch-diameter bowl was decorated in famille rose enamels with three panels, each of a goat in a landscape, surrounded by auspicious objects and floral motifs against a yellow sgraffito ground. Bearing an underglaze blue six-character Daoguang seal, the bowl had provenance to Chinese arts dealer Galerie L. Wannieck, Paris. More highlights to appear in an upcoming issue.



   
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