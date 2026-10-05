Maison Grimard Vitrine Tops Clarke - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

LARCHMONT, N.Y. — The top lot at Clarke Auction Gallery’s single-owner estate auction, featuring property from a longtime antiques dealer, on October 4 was a Maison Grimard gilt bronze-mounted mahogany vitrine. It achieved $12,500, including buyer’s premium. The kingwood marquetry and parquetry inlaid vitrine measured 60 by 55 by 18 inches and sold just over its high estimate. More highlights will be reported on in an upcoming issue.