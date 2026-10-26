Nineteenth Century Gameboard & Clock Lead New England’s October Auctions - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

BRANFORD, CONN. — New England Auctions presented two sales back-to-back on October 21 and 22, featuring a strong lineup of Americana and antiques from notable estates. The first day, Americana featuring Bruce Wendel Gameboards and Clifford A. Wallach Tramp Art, presented nearly 275 lots, including a second session of gameboards from the collection of Bruce and Doranna Wendel, and tramp art furnishings, frames and boxes from the collection of Clifford A. Wallach. It was Parcheesi and checkers that led the day, when a double-sided painted wood panel gameboard from the Nineteenth Century, 23 inches square, brought $16,640 ($2/4,000). Fine Estates on the next day featured contents from the antique shop of Vilnis & Co Antiques (Strasburg Va.), as well as a plethora of varied antiques and art. The October 22 session was led by a 24¾-inch-tall English bracket clock, likely made in the Nineteenth Century for the Italian market. With a tooled brass face and veneered case, the moon-phase clock took $15,360 after being chased by two very passionate bidders ($800-$1,500). Prices quoted include the in-house buyer’s premium. A future issue will highlight additional lots from these auctions.