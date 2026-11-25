Review & Onsite Photos by Jordan J. Estrada

CONCORD, MASS. — For the past 55 years, the Trinitarian Congregational Church has opened its doors to dealers and collectors for its annual two-day antiques show, and November 6-7 saw the return of this highly anticipated New England event.

Since its start more than half a century ago, the show has exclusively taken place inside the church, in the heart of the historic downtown of Concord, Mass. The show and the venue have grown together, intertwined both in purpose and personnel. Many church staff work on the show, and the proceeds of the show go to support the church’s missions. These encompass both local and international charities and causes, including Concord’s Open Table nonprofit as well as an orphanage in Cambodia.

The show sprawls out across three floors in the 100-year-old historic building, creating a sense of discovery for visitors as they move from narthex to balcony to vendor booths tucked away in cozy side rooms. Thirty-two vendors brought their wares this year, and it is not unusual for the visitor count to reach close to 1,000.

“The TriCon Antiques Show is blessed with quality dealers who return every year,” said Elaine Ayres, the show’s chairperson. “Attendance was not deterred by the rain, and serious shoppers and curious browsers were pleased with the quality and variety of items.”

This “quality and variety” is a demonstrable feature of the show, keeping it interesting year after year.

Upstairs in one of the balcony booths, Matt Jackson of Gloucester, Mass., displayed a set of impeccable silver flatware from the 1880s. Sitting on an even older blue transferware platter, the collection of teaspoons and dessert forks was commissioned by President Ulysses S. Grant during his two-term presidency from 1869 to 1877. The handles featured a blue enamel background behind images of Greco-Roman deities set in relief.

While the show offered a fine selection of Americana, in keeping with its location in the city where the Revolutionary War started, there were also plenty of goods from the Old World — and even some things that reached back to antiquity.

Amidst a table spread with kitchen and dining room collectibles, Jane Brewer of Rowley, Mass., displayed a silver Barker Ellis serving tray dating to Edwardian London. Featuring a raised flower rim and swooping leaf patterns, this tray would have left Birmingham, England, sometime around 1906.

Possibly the oldest items on display at the show sat in a small case on the table of Joy Moore, Littleton, Mass. Nestled on a white surface under glass sat 19 bronze arrowheads dating back to 625-476 BCE. Though the Bronze Age ended officially about 500 years before these were believed to be made, bronze persisted as a material of choice for arrow-making for a long time thereafter. Easy to work with, bronze was often chosen over iron due to its corrosion resistance and ability to keep a sharp edge during long storage in humid environments. As demonstrated by these well-preserved specimens that were still in great shape over two millennia later, this ancient logic appeared sound.

A theme among multiple vendors at the show was finding new and creative ways to incorporate antiques into contemporary, everyday life. Heather Caldwell of Watertown, Mass., specializes in creating unique wrapping paper from antique patterns. With the motto “pretty papers for particular people,” she seeks out rare and attractive artwork and then fabricates reproductions as a bespoke alternative to the plasticized rolls of gift wrap found in every department store. One example she had on display was copied from an 1800s hand-colored French lotto card depicting a formal brunch gathering. Repurposing these drawings into wrapping paper has become a popular line of work for Caldwell — on the morning of the second day, she was all sold out.

For other vendors and dealers, finding ways to infuse modern décor with the power and charm of antiques is an operative goal. “I would love to get the word out to more designers who are incorporating antiques into their decorating,” said Julia Huggins of Gwinn Huggins Interiors, Concord, Mass. Huggins specializes in curated room scenes — “styling complete room scenes so clients can easily envision how pieces will look in their homes,” she related. Her focus is on “blending antique and modern elements, combining high-end and accessible pieces.” Interestingly, her current best sellers are custom wastebins and footstools.

The TriCon show carries great appeal for both first timers and long-term veterans.

“This was my first time doing the show,” said Deborah Gott of Interiors with Provenance, Biddeford, Maine. “The church volunteers who worked so incredibly hard to put the show on were amazing. They were accommodating and kind and set the tone for the people attending the show, who were equally lovely as well as the amazing dealers.”

Jane Brewer of Rowley, Mass., echoed this sentiment with a seasoned perspective. “I actually attended the show 50-odd years ago with my mother, who loved antiques and inspired me to love them too. I remember I bought a brass candlestick. We attended as customers until about 25 years ago when we became dealers at the show.” Commenting on the show’s longevity, Brewer added, “The show is one of the longest-running small church antique shows because of three reasons: Only antiques are exhibited and sold, and the dealers are top-notch. The TriCon congregation works hard to make it a great experience for all with delicious food and help. And the community enthusiastically always comes out and supports it. Also, it raises money for good causes — I guess that’s four reasons!”

“It’s a lovely show to end the year with!” agreed Peter Murphy from Bath, Maine.

The TriCon Antique show will return to the Trinitarian Congregational Church next year on November 5-6. For information, www.triconchurch.org.