Review & Onsite Photos by Andrea Valluzzo

WILMINGTON, DEL. — Few things today are constants, but in the antiques world, there are perhaps more than in most trades. One of the truest is that the Delaware Antiques Show is not to be missed as a showplace for the best of the best in Americana. Scheduled every November, the 63rd annual show filled Chase Center on the Riverfront November 6-8 with a selection of objects reminiscent of what Americana Week in New York City, now better known as Antiques Week, once aspired to.

Featuring 60 vetted dealers showing antiques, art and design in room settings, the show, hosted in cooperation with the esteemed Winterthur Museum, Garden & Library, is a feast for the senses, and one pass through simply will not do. Many return visitors have their favorite booths, which they will make a beeline to, but there is no wrong way to traverse through the show.

Starting in the Governors Hall, nearly a dozen dealers lined the space leaving the center open for food during the opening night preview events and lectures later in the weekend. Dixon-Hall Fine Art filled its walls, salon style, with paintings ranging from James Brade Sword’s “Long Pond, Martha’s Vineyard,” to Clarence Marshall John’s “The Dogs and Wolf Fighting,” which was exhibited at Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts in 1862.

In a neighboring booth, Levy Galleries balanced fine art with furniture and decorative objects, such as a circa 1830 watercolor of Royal Navy veteran Patrick Gibson by Albin Roberts Burt, presented in an early Victorian gesso frame, exhibited near a Queen Anne easy chair in walnut, probably from Salem, Mass., Eighteenth Century. Attracting much attention in the booth was a circa 1765 Chippendale chest-on-chest that was attributed to Thomas Brookman with carving attributed to Stephen Dwight.

Dealer Frank Levy said this was a very successful show with a number of sales, including the chest-on-chest, the early Queen Anne armchair, two painted work tables and a Commeraw stoneware piece among more than 15 total sales. He was also happy to be able to shop the show and said he purchased a handful of very fine things.

“I absolutely love doing that show,” he reported after the show. “The support from Winterthur and the Delaware collecting community is tremendous, and the show draws collectors and curators from around the country. While a lot of other shows are shying away from the decorative arts, Delaware has doubled down and won.”

Dealers save up rare and sublime pieces for this show and on offer at G. Sergeant Antiques was a rare mahogany fly table attributed to Nathaniel Gould of Salem, Mass., along with a set of six Massachusetts mahogany Hepplewhite chairs carved by Samuel McIntire.

Among the many dealers who reported having a good showing, John Schoonover of Schoonover Studios said he had a very enjoyable and successful weekend, especially considering the economic and political environment these days. “I can understand collectors being reluctant despite being tempted by the eclectic art and antiques attractively presented by the dealers,” he said. “My favorite sale was a small Indian portrait by my grandfather that he had cut out of a much larger illustration to instruct one of his students how to paint a ‘chin.’ The student, Alice, had the painting for 70 years!”

Among the eye-catching standouts offered in his booth, we were taken with “Lafitte Accepts The Ransom” by the gallerist’s grandfather, Frank E. Schoonover. The work was an oil on canvas painted to illustrate a story in Harper’s Monthly in December 1911.

Most of the dealers at this show are veterans, but there are always new faces, including Baltimore dealer Robert Quilter of Robert M. Quilter Fine Arts. “As my first time showing at the Delaware show, it went very well with strong sales each day, including preview night,” he said. “It was a pleasure to be in the show and associated with such fine dealers and their wares. The logistics of the show were easier than anticipated, and the Winterthur staff was helpful all along the way.”

Quilter’s most interesting sale, he said, was a group of four Beverly Hills-area doorway portraits of Hollywood stars of the 1940s, painted by Eulabee Dix (American, 1878-1961). The pictures were in their period frames and included original exhibition labels from Grand Central Art Galleries in New York City. Overall, his booth offered a diverse selection of paintings from the Nineteenth and Twentieth Centuries.

“My one observation of the show and its attendees was the noticeable lack of younger customers. Winterthur is such a storied American institution,” he said, adding that he wishes them success in doing what they can to include newer generations to appreciate the historic and antique objects at the show.

Florham, N.J., dealer A Bird In Hand Antiques is a veteran of the show, but no two years are alike. “It was a funny show. By Saturday evening, we sold 22 items and the dollar total was about the same as the total from the previous year,” the dealers said, adding that they figured they still had Sunday sales to look forward to, as the final day is usually very strong for them. “But this year, very few people showed up [Sunday], and we made no sales. Go figure?”

Kevin Kleinbardt of Yew Tree House Antiques made the trek down from Connecticut to set up at the show, for the first time. “I can’t say the Delaware Show was a great success for us, although I was glad to give it a try. This was our first year doing it and, by most accounts, it was not as profitable for many dealers as in years past. I think it remains a strong venue for Americana, which is not our area of interest, although we tried to bring things that complemented that genre,” he said.

Still, notable sales for Yew Tree House Antiques included an Eighteenth Century miniature tall case or “grandmother” clock with a brass arched dial and an eight-day time piece movement by William Ray of Sudbury, Suffolk, England, “which I apparently undersold from the amount of interest I had in it after selling first thing Friday morning,” Kleinbardt added.

Another sale with the dealers, better known for their furniture, was a carved flying fish made as a souvenir from Pitcairn Island by Elwyn Christian, a descendent of English sailor Fletcher Christian, the first mate and leader of the mutiny on the Bounty, who fled with the ship to Pitcairn and, along with the other mutineers, established an outpost in the remote and hard-to-navigate South Pacific.

Also among the first-time exhibitors at the Delaware show was longtime dealer Joy Hanes of Hanes & Ruskin. “The show was challenging for me, as it is quite expensive to do, and my price level isn’t as high as others. It was my first time, so I wasn’t sure how it would go,” she said. “Nevertheless, I made expenses and then some. The customers were the knowledgeable group you would expect at a show sponsored by Winterthur, and I saw lots of people I knew from the Brandywine show days, as well as meeting some new customers. My sales were mostly smalls — I sold one good tavern table and one candlestand, but aside from that I sold lots of ceramics (Eighteenth and early Nineteenth Century British), paintings and other smalls.”

While there were certainly plenty of sublime five-figure objects and artworks for sale, there were many wonderful things to be had for less than $5,000. Highlights with Arader Galleries included a wall filled with hand-colored botanical engravings by Georg Ehret (1708-1770) from Plantae Selectae, including “Cereus,” “Azalea,” “Magnolia” and “Plumeria.”

Paintings and furniture were the mainstay for Kelly Kinzle, but he also offered a monumental circa 1870 Palissy ware platter.

Show manager Diana Bittel pulled double-duty, organizing dealers for the event and also preparing her own booth in the Governors Ballroom, near the entrance to Wilmington Hall where the bulk of the dealers were set up. Bittel’s booth featured storage galore with a small circa 1780 Chippendale blanket chest over three drawers in walnut with strap hinges and bun feet, and a Chester County, Penn., Chippendale two-drawer blanket chest with inlaid decoration of a bird on flower and vines with herringbone in a rectangular panel.

Daniel and Karen Olson Antiques’ sales included a diminutive Chippendale chest of drawers with a serpentine top and front plus inlay on the top and for every drawer; two burl bowls; decorated tin, including a rare side-handled coffee pot with red background; a chair table in old surface; quilts; Shaker boxes; canary glazed ceramics; and other smalls. “Delaware is always a beautiful show and we enjoyed that it was paired with the Antiques Dealer Association’s Award of Merit dinner further adding to the celebratory atmosphere of the show,” the dealers said.

Jasmine Doussiere of Silver Art by D & R said the show was, as usual, a wonderful one to participate in and is a big favorite of hers. “It is truly the gathering point of so many collectors. We enjoy a strong following in the area and over the year Silver Art has acquired a number of very faithful collectors/clients,” she said. “This show in particular was great, with several large antique French pieces leaving, of which eight pre-dated the French Revolution.”

“Two of my favorites were a charming little ‘selfish’ silver coffee pot by Antoine Lucas dating back to Paris 1770 and a beautiful antique French silver sugar bowl by Jean louis Legrand dating back to Paris 1787,” she added. Also finding a new home was one of her last surtout de table centerpieces, comprising four antique French silver pieces by Robert Linzeler, Paris, circa 1797, which now graces a beautiful table. “All in all, it was a great edition of the Delaware Antiques Show for me and I look forward to exhibiting there again next year!”

Steven Chait of Ralph M. Chait Galleries, Inc, said they were very pleased with the show. “Turnout was good and had serious people. We sold some important porcelains to a number of clients, including some new people,” he said. “The show looked good and was very well received.”

In his sophomore showing here, Brian Cullity said he was pleased with the show and had numerous sales even though Saturday seemed a little slow. “A notable sale was the rare engraving of Chief Brant,” he said, adding that above sales, he also enjoyed meeting collectors and students. “I especially look forward to the show to see customers and museum staff from the region not usually encountered at my New England venues. It is especially encouraging to see and talk with the graduate students who come by and learn of their research and interests. A wonderful group of engaging and enthusiastic advocates of history, art and material culture. I look forward to next year’s show.”

Among the show’s most longstanding dealers — going on about 40 years now — is Connecticut dealer Nathan Liverant and Son. Owner Arthur Liverant said he is particularly fond of this show and their results were good this year. “I always enjoy coming down and overall it’s a very successful show — certainly one of the leading Americana shows in the country right now,” he said. “We sold some furniture and some paintings and we were very pleased on how we did. The attendance was very solid throughout. I think most people were very pleased with the results of the midterm elections and as a result, they were feeling good and willing to spend money on good Americana.”

Dealer Grace Snyder said the show was excellent and they sold across the board. “We sold over two dozen items, including a vibrant red bannister back armchair and a diminutive red Queen Anne tray top tea table with scalloped apron and splayed legs,” she said. “We sold early rarities in candlesticks, as well as a number of pieces of Seventeenth and early Eighteenth Century English needlework.”

Early ceramics were also a strong category for the dealers, including Seventeenth Century German stoneware, and Eighteenth Century English slipware. “We also had several sales of miniature portraits, as well as early iron, including rare American pieces as well as a group of early European Gothic pieces from two private collections. All in all, a very satisfying show,” she added.

Lighting up the show, literally, were the Tiffany Studios lamps that are the specialty of Lillian Nassau, who had such standouts this year as a circa 1904-06 table lamp with a Dogwood shade on a Penguin base, a circa 1905 Moorish table lamp and a circa 1906 Daffodil table lamp that stood 22½ inches tall.

Most of the exhibiting dealers were based within a few hours’ drive on the East Coast but several dealers flew in from London for the show to present fine paintings. Gladwell & Patterson offered several works by French painter Maurice Martin, including “Travaux aux Champs et Village,” while The Parker Gallery showed a George Henry Laporte’s oil of “A huntsman jumping a five bar gate.”

Dinan & Chighine had a large and colorful booth on the show’s outer wall, featuring, among others, a dozen Eighteenth Century engravings of birds by George Edwards and blue paper cutouts made by Matisse late in life. The London gallerists’ booth was opposite a striking display of large American flags shown alongside hand-painted banner with a rendition of the arms of the United States, hung by Jeff R. Bridgman American Antiques.

The show will return next November. For information, www.winterthur.org/annual-delaware-antiques-show.