Bath Summer Antique Sale Is A ‘Gift’ - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

JUNE 11-OCT. 3, 2026 lockwoodmathewsmansion.com lockwood_mathews_mansion CELEBRATING AMERICA'S 250th NEW EXHIBIT ♦ JUNE 11-OCT. 3, 2026 LOCKWOODMATHEWSMANSION.COM Portrait, Courtesy of Norwalk Historical Society
Upcoming Events42 events found.
Events
Calendar of EventsM MondayT TuesdayW WednesdayT ThursdayF FridayS SaturdayS Sunday
5 events,The Lockwood Mathews Mansion Museum – Revolutionary Roots: Generations Of Change ExhibitionAntique American Clocks
Sealed bid auction ends July 31 250 antique clocks Delivery to the eastern half of the US AntiqueAmericanClocks.com/bee antique_american_clocksCrocker Farm – America 250
July 22-31, 2026 www.crockerfarm.com crocker_farm 15900 York Rd. Sparks, MD 21152 A Landmark Auction Celebrating American Stoneware & Redware at its Finest Featuring Exceptional American Stoneware & Redware Pottery INCLUDING […]Kensington Estate Auctions – Estate Fine Art & Antique On-Line Auction
Monday, 27 July 2026 7:00pm EST kensingtonestateauctions.com Kensington (2x6.75) 7-31-26 World View - World Wide Registration & bidding through: www.liveauctioneers.com or www.invaluable.com Left & phone bids accepted. *Note: In-house shipping […]Auction Barn
MONDAY JULY 27 @ 6 PM 99 Railroad Street, New Milford, CT www.auctionbarnct.com Amero - PAGE 3 PREVIEWS: Friday, July 24 noon–4 pm • Saturday, July 25 from 11am–4pm Sunday, […]
4 events,Coyles Auction Inc. – Two Session Anniversary Estates Auction
Tuesday, July 28, 2026 Regency Ballroom at the DoubleTree Hilton 11 Beaver St,, Milford, MA 01757 www.coylesauction.com coyles Session 1 - 2:30pm Rugs and Curiosities Session 2 - 5:00pm Estates […]
7 events,William Smith – Annual French House Live Auction Featuring the Collection of Kathy Schoemer
Wednesday, July 29th at 10:00am wsmithauction.com Plainfield, NH william_smith Preview Monday, July 27th & Tuesday, July 28th from 10:00am to 4:00pm Antique Pocket Watches 19th C. Painted Moon & Stars […]Gurley – The Collection of Frank & Carol Tichy
Wednesday, July 29th at 10am Online at www.liveauctioneers.com/auctioneer/9548 581 U.S. Route 1, Scarborough, ME gurley Gurley Auction Company Presents ... Boston and Charlestown Stoneware, Redware, Nautical Antiques, Decoys, Native American […]NYE & Co. – Chic & Antique Auction
July 29th & 30th 20 Beach Street 07003 Bloomfield, NJ nye Unveil the Extraordinary, Own the Exceptional Visit Preview Pre-bid Jul 10-Jul 30 Online Preview and Pre-Bid at nyeandcompany, invaluable, […]Litchfield – Art, Antiques & Design
July 29 | Art, Antiques & Design August 28 & 29 | Annual Estates Tag Sale September 30 | Jewelry & Luxury Now Accepting Consignments www.LitchfieldCountyAuctions.com litchfield
7 events,Crafted Auctions – Gold, Silver, Gemstone Jewelry Auction
Thurs. July 30 at 7pm est Bid.CraftedAuctions.com just_art_pottery Bid Directly at Bid.CraftedAuctions.com • Affordable In-House Shipping Available Gold, Silver, Gemstone Jewelry Auction Thurs. July 30 at 7pm est 313 lots […]John McInnis LLC – America’s 250th Celebration 3-Day Auction
July 30th - August 2d 76 MAIN ST. - AMESBURY, MA mcinnisauctions.com McInnis (FULL pg) 7-31-26 Over 1,000 Lots to Be Sold Featuring Historic Americana, Continental and American Furnishings, Asian […]Matthews Auctions – Rick Bonenberger Estate Auction #3
July 30, 31 & Aug 1 MatthewsTAC.com Fireman's Park 500 Park Ave. Waterloo, Wl 53594 matthews Rick Bonenberger Estate Auction #3 & More This is the 3rd auction for the […]
7 events,Amelia Jeffers – Summer Americana Auction
JULY 30: The Ohio Valley Auction JULY 31: America 250 AUGUST 1: Holiday & Toys ameliajeffers.com 2690 Stratford Road, Delaware, OH 43015 amelia_jeffers amelia_jeffers Join us for an incredible lineup […]Burd Street Auctions – Fine and Decorative Arts
July 31st www.burdst.com 117 W Burd St, Shippensburg PA burd_street A great selection of mid-century modern furniture, fine paintings, sculpture and furniture. Preview is available July 27th-30th from 10a-4p at […]
10 events,Case Auctions – Two-Day Fine Art & Antiques Auction
Aug. 1 & 2 Knoxville, TN www.caseauctions.com case [email protected] www.caseauctions.com Knoxville (865) 558-3033 Nashville (615) 812-6096 Circle of James Fellowes, Martha Benet Legh of Lyme Park Martin Chirino, Catalog Raisonne […]Andrews & Andrews – Estate Auction
SATURDAY, AUGUST 1, 2026 | 10am sharp! 1184 Atlantic Hwy, Northport, ME 04849 www.andrewsandandrews.com Andrews&Andrews (½H) 7-31-26 Estate Auction: Stephen C. “The Captain” Wash of Berlin, Massachusetts Preview: Friday, July […]Wooten & Wooten – Summer Collections at Auction Featuring The O’Shields Collection Part II
August 1, 2026 www.wootenandwooten.com wooten Exceptional South Carolina Federal Figured Black Walnut Huntboard Ca 1810 Highly Important 1829 Engraving Set of Thomas Jefferson’s Draft of The Declaration of Independence by […]56th Annual Summer Antique Show in Orleans
Sat. August 1, 2026 9am-3pm Nauset Middle School Front Lawn, Rt. 28, Orleans MA Antique Show in Orleans A Cape Cod Summer Tradition Rain or Shine Ample Free Parking • […]Cornell – Auctions, Objects & Trade
LIVE AUCTION: August 1 BELLPORT, NEW YORK 631-289-9505 cornell
OPEN SATURDAYS APRIL-NOVEMBER 7:30 am - 2:30 pm • Rt. 6 & 64 Woodbury, CT Like and follow us on Facebook / Woodbury Antiques & Flea Market Free admission and […]
6 events,Elephant’s Trunk Flea Market Every Sunday
New Milford, CT Every Sunday • www.etflea.com We're Open April - December elephants_trunkAlameda Point Antiques Faire
1st Sunday Of Every Month AlamedaPointAntiquesFaire.com michaans_alameda_point_faire Calling All Treasure Hunters! Michaan’s Auctions Presents Alameda point ANTIQUES FAIRS SHOW HOURS & ADMISSION: 6 am to 7:30 am $20 7:30 am […]Granite State Antique Shows – New Hampshire Antiques Week Show 2026
Sunday August 2nd 7:00 AM to 2:00 PM 185 Elm Street Milford, NH www.granitestateantiqueshows.com granite_state GRANITE TOWN PLAZA 185 ELM STREET MILFORD, NH NEW HAMPSHIRE ANTIQUES WEEK SHOW 2026! Early […]
2 events,The Lockwood Mathews Mansion Museum – Revolutionary Roots: Generations Of Change ExhibitionGurley – The Deerfield Antique Show
Monday, August 3rd 9 am to 3 pm www.gurleyantiqueshows.com 34 Stage Road. Deerfield, New Hampshire gurley_deerfield Featuring 80 Selected Exhibitors oh Fine Antiques, Americana, and Decorative Accessories Admission $15.00 or […]
3 events,The Concord Antique Show
TUESDAY, AUGUST 4th The Douglas Everett Arena Concord, NH petermavrisantiqueshows.net concord_antiques_show_cover_page 60 selected exhibitors of folk art, Americana, 18th & 19th century furniture, stoneware, artwork, textiles, and more. The Everett […]John H. Rogers Antiques & Two Sides of a River Antiques Celebrate NH Antiques Week with a Special SaleJohn H. Rogers Antiques & Two Sides of a River Antiques Celebrate NH Antiques Week with a Special SaleJohn H. Rogers Antiques & Two Sides of a River Antiques Celebrate NH Antiques Week with a Special Sale
Tues. Aug. 4, 2026, 4PM-6PM & Wed. Aug. 5, 2026, 10AM-4PM (Additional Times by Appointment) 31 Dixie Lane-New London, NH 03257 Featuring a Fine Selection of Redware, Spatterware, Burl, Furniture, […]
4 events,Antiques in Manchester – The Collector’s Fair
August 5-6, 2026 10 AM - 6 PM Daily St. Anselm College, Manchester, New Hampshire AntiquesInManchester.com Cover Page (AIM) 7-24-26 Sullivan Arena, on the beautiful campus of St. Anselm College, […]Kodner – Estate Jewelry, Fine Art and Home Decor
Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 6 pm 45 S. Federal Highway, Dania Beach, Florida 33004 www.Kodner.com Kodner (2x5) 7-31-26 From a Collection of Fine Camuso Silver Kodner Galleries 45 S. […]
7 events,Hayloft Auctions – Online Auction
Online Bidding Ends On August 10th Exclusively on hayloftauctions.com @HAYLOFTAUCTIONSEldred’s – The Marine Sale
August 6-7 Cape Cod eldreds.com eldred Live auction with in-person, online, phone and absentee bidding. On exhibit August 5 and by appointment. Important Scrimshaw, Paintings, Rare Instruments, Marine Carvings, Fine […]The 69th Annual New Hampshire Antiques Show
AUGUST 6-8,2026 DoubleTree by Hilton Manchester, NH 603.625.1000 nhada.org nhada Sponsored by the New Hampshire Antiques Dealers Association Thursday & Friday 10am - 7pm Saturday 10am - 4pm DoubleTree by […]Sloans & Kenyon – August Estate Catalogue Auction
Thursday, August 6 at 11 am 5550 Friendship Blvd, Suite T-60 Chevy Chase, MD 20815 www.sloansandkenyon.com sloans_kenyon Absentee, Telephone & Internet Bids Accepted Antiques, furniture, paintings and sculpture, ethnographica and […]Scott Antique Markets – Atlanta
scott_antique_markets Antiques, Interiors, and More! 2ND WEEKEND of Every Month in Atlanta! 3,500 Booths! Atlanta Expo Centers 2026 Shows Atlanta, GA 3,500 Exhibit Booths JUL 9 - 12 AUG 6 […]
10 events,Douglas – Large Estate Auction
FRIDAY, AUGUST 7 at 6pm www.DouglasAuctioneers.com Route 5, South Deerfield, MA 01373 douglas_aug 7 Including furniture, glass & china, small antiques, artwork, silver, coins & currency, world stamp collection, jewelry, […]Tag Along Estate Sales – Midcentury Ranch Designed In 1954
Fri & Sat August 7 & 8 10am - 4pm 4 Stonewall Lane, Mamaroneck, N.Y. tag_along Great collection of midcentury and traditional furniture, and smalls. Country French sideboard, Stainless & […]Leone’s Auction Gallery
ESTATE AUCTIONS EVERY OTHER FRIDAY August 7 & 21 2 Wedgewood Dr, Jewett City, CT 860-376-3935 • 860-642-6248 www.leoneauctioneers.com FLEA MARKET Eastern CT’s Largest Indoor/Outdoor Flea Market College Mart Flea […]D.L. Straight – Two-Day Online Americana Sale! Americana/Folk Art And Estate Items
FRI. AUGUST 7 & SAT. AUGUST 8, 2026 AUCTION BEGINS @11 AM 562 Main ST., Sturbridge, MA. www.dlstraightauctioneers.com dl_straight ONLINE BIDDING AT INVALUABLE.COM , LIVE AUCTIONEERS.COM, AUCTIONZIPLIVE.COM PLEASE NOTE ONLINE […]New Hampshire Auctions And Appraisals – Summer Fine Art And Collectibles Auction
7 AUGUST AT 10:00 AM www.nhauctionsandappraisals.com 41B Main Street, Goffstown, NH 03045 New Hampshire (Full) 7-31-26 WWW.NHAUCTIONSANDAPPRAISALS.COM Preview 6 August and by appointment On-line, Absentee, and Phone Bid Only Frederick […]
11 events,Langdell Barn – Estates Auction
SATURDAY AUGUST 8th at 10am 697 Isaac Frye Highway Wilton, N.H. Langdell (½V) 7-31-26 Antiques, Oriental Rug, Sterling Silver, Ham Radios & Electronics, Vintage Clothing, Salmon Falls Pottery, Many Smalls […]Corey Brown Auction – Spectacular Knife Auction
SAT. AUGUST 8 at 10AM 19 RR Ave Frewsburg NY 14738 coreybrownauction.com Corey Brown (1x6.75) 7-31-26 From the Estate of Lester Weaver of Fryburg PA 400+ knives including over 200 […]Bakker Auctions – Summer Live Online Auction
August 8, 2026 at 1pm bakkerproject.com 359 Commercial St. Provincetown, MA Bakker (1x5) 7-31-26 bakker MA Lic. #154 Alvin Ross, A & P Plums, 1963 Lot 20: Ross Moffett Lot […]Americana Auctions – Fine August Estates Auction
SATURDAY, AUGUST 8th, 2026 at 11am 380 Winthrop St, Rehoboth MA 02769 www.americana-auction.com Americana (½H) 7-31-26 From elderly Florida collector’s estate with additions. LIVE IN REHOBOTH & ONLINE! via Liveauctioneers.com […]
OPEN SATURDAYS APRIL-NOVEMBER 7:30 am - 2:30 pm • Rt. 6 & 64 Woodbury, CT Like and follow us on Facebook / Woodbury Antiques & Flea Market Free admission and […]
6 events,Tom Hall Auctions – High-End Antique & Vintage Doll Auction
Sun. Aug. 9,2026 • 7pm www.tomhallauctions.com 4644 PA Rte 309, Schnecksville, PA 18078 tom_hall Online Catalog & Bidding: www.tomhallauctions.com • HiBid.com Tom Hall Auctions, Inc (AU-1734) • 610-799-0808* [email protected] • […]Amero Auctions – Ocean Winds Session I Auction
Sunday, August 9, 2026, at 11AM EST ameroauctions.com 1540 N Lime Avenue Sarasota, FL 34237 amero Amero - PAGE 3 Charles Martin Powell “A Man O’ War with Other Shipping […]Elephant’s Trunk Flea Market Every Sunday
New Milford, CT Every Sunday • www.etflea.com We're Open April - December elephants_trunk
2 events,The Lockwood Mathews Mansion Museum – Revolutionary Roots: Generations Of Change ExhibitionHayloft Auctions – Online Auction
4 events,Madison Auction Service – Annual Country Store & Advertising Auction
Tuesday, August 11th 2026 @ 5pm Preview 3:30pm, at 3605 South St., Madison, NY www.madisonauctionservice.hibid.com madison Just 2 miles east of the Madison Bouckville Antique Shows. We are pleased to […]Santa Fe Art Auction – Native Market Sale
Live Online August 11-13 932 Railfan Road, Santa Fe NM santa_fe ACOMA, Pot with Black on White Geometric Designs, ca. 1885 -1895 fired clay; natural pigments, height: 12 in., diameter: […]Schwenke Auctioneers – August Fine Estates Auction
Tuesday, August 11th, 4:00PM 50 Main Street North Woodbury, CT 06798 www.woodburyauction.com schwenke Our August 11th Fine Estates Auction features over 350 lots of eclectic and interesting choice lots sourced […]
7 events,New England Auctions – Summer Americana & Native American Online Auction
AUGUST 12th 14 Business Park Drive, Suite 5 Branford, CT 06405 www.newenglandauctions.com 475.234.5120 new_england new_england Preview Dates: August 5th-7th & 10th-11th 14 Business Park Drive, Suite 5 | Branford, CT […]B&S Auction Service – Estate Auction
WED. AUGUST 12 at 6:30pm Portland Firemens Grounds Indian Hill Ave, Portland, CT bs Thomas Barrows & Sons Auctioneers Tel: 860-342-2540 • Day of Sale: 860-597-1215 • P.O. Box 141. […]Eldred’s – Contemporary Art & Jewelry, Timepieces + Vertu
Wednesday, August 12 I 5:30pm Thursday, August 13 I 9:30am eldreds.com eldreds More than 140 Lots by leading Local, regional and national contemporary artists. In-person, online, phone and absentee bidding. […]2026 Downeast Art & Antiques Show
August 13 through 15 • Preview Party on August 12 Maine Maritime Academy, Castine, Maine downeastshow.com Downeast 1-2V_7-31-26 • 34 ART & ANTIQUE DEALERS • Wednesday, August 12 through Saturday, […]South Bay Auctions – Art, Antiques & Sporting Auction
August 12th, 2026 www.southbayauctions.com south_bay JERRY ROAN Silver kachina bolo. 7 5/8 in. JEAN BEAUDUIN oil on canvas. 23 x 28 3/4 in. ELISHA TAYLOR BAKER oil on canvas. 14 […]
7 events,SJD Auctions – Online Auction
Thurs, Aug 13th at 7:30pm 35 Mechanic St, Amenia, NY 12501 sjd-auctions.liveauctioneers.com sjd Featuring: A signed Ugo Zaccagnini Jewelry Box, Renaissance Revival Carved Oak Wall Cabinet, Majolica Glazed Planters, Griswold […]A.B. Levy’s – Jewelry, Antiques and Asian Art Auction
Thursday, August 13, 2:00pm EDT Palm Beach 561-835-9139 [email protected] www.ablevys.comDoyle – Rare Books, Autographs & Maps Online Auction
Thursday, August 13 At 10am EDT doyle.com doyle Nine volumes of poetry signed by John Quincy Adams Estimated at $2,000-3,000 An unvarnished look at life at the Papal Court in […]
8 events,Douglas – Antique Estate Auction
FRIDAY, AUGUST 14 at 6 PM www.DouglasAuctioneers.com Route 5, South Deerfield, MA 01373 douglas_aug14 Fine Art: Paintings: Walter Elmer Scofield (30” x 38”), William Lester Stevens (32” x 36”) (2), […]Clars – August Gallery Auction
August 14th | 9:30 AM PDT 5644 Telegraph Ave. Oakland, CA 94609 www.clars.com clars August Auction Previews Aug. 13th | 1-5 PM PDT Aug. 14th | 9 AM-5 PM PDT […]Blanchard’s – 19th Annual Premier Adirondack Auction
Friday, August 14th at 10am 1891 Morley-Potsdam Rd. Potsdam, NY 13676 www.blanchardsauctionservice.com blanchard In Person Preview: August 11th, 12th & 13th (10am-4pm) at Blanchard’s Auction Hall in POTSDAM, NY (1891 […]Tag Along Estate Sales – Beautiful Harrison Colonial
FRIDAY AUG 14 & SUNDAY AUG 16 10am - 4pm 35 Sunnyridge Rd., Harrison, N.Y. tag_along_01 Books, books, books, Judaica, WW11, large stamp collection, many lithos & prints, map of […]Tag Along Estate Sales – Fabulous Midcentury In White Plains
Fri & Sat Aug 14 & 15 10am - 4pm 132 Barton Rd., White Plains, NY tag_along_02 Books, books, books, Judaica, WW11, large stamp collection, many lithos & prints, map […]Merrils Auction Gallery – Continental, Americana, & Decorative Fine Arts
FRIDAY, AUGUST 14, 2026 137 James Brown Drive, Williston, Vermont www.merrillsauction.com merrill William Hart (Am. 1823-1894) George Inness (Am. 1825-1894) Antonio Pietro Martino (AM 1902-1988) Serapi Main Carpet 18thc. Quebec […]
10 events,Colburn Auctions – Fresh Estate Auction — 3 Generations
August 15, 2026 12 Noon Sturbridge Host, 366 Main Street, Sturbridge, MA 01566 www.colburnauctions.com colburn Preview: 9am - 12 noon Live In Person & at Liveauctioneers.com Desverreaux John Fery A. […]The Big Flea Antiques Event
Aug 15-16 Fredericksburg Expo Center 2371 Carl D Silver Pkwy Fredericksburg VA 22401 $12 Both Days Sat 9-6 Sun 10-4 757-430-4735 [email protected] dc_big_fleaCrafted Auctions – Decorative Arts Auction
Aug. 15 & Aug. 16 at 1pm est Bid.CraftedAuctions.com just_art_pottery Bid Directly at Bid.CraftedAuctions.com • Affordable In-House Shipping Available Decorative Arts Auction Day 1: Sat. Aug. 15 at 1pm est […]Pence – Two-Day Estate Auction
Saturday, August 15 & Sunday August 16 • 10am KCI EXPO CENTER • 11730 N. Ambassador Dr. • Kansas City, Missouri www.penceauction.com pence 5% Buyer's Premium • No Reserves • […]Bray & Co Auctions – Shaker Art & Design; American Folk Art, Outsider & More
SATURDAY AUGUST 15, 2026 AT 10AM AND 12:30PM brayco.com 33 Jewell Court, Portsmouth, NH 03801 bray August 3-8 10am to 4pm or by appointment Curated by John Keith Russell & […]
OPEN SATURDAYS APRIL-NOVEMBER 7:30 am - 2:30 pm • Rt. 6 & 64 Woodbury, CT Like and follow us on Facebook / Woodbury Antiques & Flea Market Free admission and […]
7 events,Elephant’s Trunk Flea Market Every Sunday
New Milford, CT Every Sunday • www.etflea.com We're Open April - December elephants_trunkBurchard Galleries – Vintage Estate Antiques, MCM, Fine Art & Jewelry Auction
Sun. August 16, 2026 @ 12 Noon 2528 3th Avenue North, St Petersburg, FL www.BurchardGalleries.com burchard Previews: 8/14 1 - 6pm • 8/15 11am - 4pm • 8/16 10am - […]
3 events,The Lockwood Mathews Mansion Museum – Revolutionary Roots: Generations Of Change ExhibitionFlying Pig Auctions – Estate Of Matthew J. King Phase III: Primitive, Country & Diverse Antiques
MON. AUGUST 17th at 4pm & TUES. AUGUST 18th at 4pm 867 Route 12, Westmoreland, NH 03467 flying-pig-auctions.liveauctioneers.com flying_pig NOTE: Two-Day Online Auction Event! MON. AUGUST 17th at 4pm & […]Hartzell’s Auction Gallery – Fine Gold & Morgan Dollar Auction
MONDAY, AUGUST 17th START: 1:00 PM www.hartzellsauction.com 521 Richmond Rd, Bangor, PA 18013 hartzells PREVIEW: Monday August 17th from 9:00am till 1:00pm Selling Over 100 Lots of Fine Gold Coins, […]
4 events,Sworders – Out Of The Ordinary
Tuesday 18 August 10am GMT sworder.co.uk sworders FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT [email protected] (+44) 01279 81 7778 | sworder.co.uk Folk Art | Witchcraft | Taxidermy | Movie Posters | Military | […]-
Tuesday, August 18, 2026 at 10am Talbot Homestead • Turner, Maine ctaauctions.com charles_talbot We are pleased to announce our summer sale of selected estate antiques collected especially for this annual […]
3 events,Stair Galleries – American Fine Art & Americana Auctions
AMERICAN WEEK AT STAIR AUGUST 19-20 HUDSON, NEW YORK stair Hiram Powers (1805-1873): Proserpine Classical Stenciled, Gilt and Vert Antique Decorated Rosewood Sofa, Possibly Demming and Bulkley Vienne Die Wienerberger […]Stair Galleries – Ornaments Of The Natural World: The Collection Of Joan Bogart
AUGUST 19 HUDSON, NEW YORK stair Hiram Powers (1805-1873): Proserpine Classical Stenciled, Gilt and Vert Antique Decorated Rosewood Sofa, Possibly Demming and Bulkley Vienne Die Wienerberger Liegelfabriks Terracotta Company Naturalistic […]
3 events,Freeman’s – Books & Manuscripts, Including Americana
August 20 | Philadelphia freemansauction.com freemans Less Than Two Months After America’s Victory at Yorktown, Benjamin Franklin Promises Repayment of a French Loan that Funded the American Revolution $200,000 - […]
4 events,Scottsdale Art Auction – Annual Summer Online Auction
August 21-22, 2026 480-945-0225 scottsdaleartauction.com 7176 Main Street Scottsdale, Arizona 85251 scottsdale Olaf Wieghorst 20" x 24" Oil Estimate: $12,000 - 18,000 Will James 11.25" x 7.75" Ink Est: $7,000- 10,000 […]Michaan’s Auctions – July Gallery Auction
Friday, August 21st | 10 am www.michaans.com 2701 Monarch Street, Alameda, CA 94501 michaan Previews: Sunday, August 16th, 10 am - 5 pm Thursday, August 20th, noon - 5 pm […]Leone’s Auction Gallery
ESTATE AUCTIONS EVERY OTHER FRIDAY August 7 & 21 2 Wedgewood Dr, Jewett City, CT 860-376-3935 • 860-642-6248 www.leoneauctioneers.com FLEA MARKET Eastern CT’s Largest Indoor/Outdoor Flea Market College Mart Flea […]
7 events,Vero Beach Auction – Multi Estate Online Auction
Saturday August 22nd @ 12pm est www.verobeachauction.com 492 Old Dixie Highway, Vero Beach FL vero_beach Preview: Monday August 17th - Friday August 21st 9am—4pm Featuring antiques, Florida Highwaymen paintings, Jewelry, […]Roland Auctions – August Estate Sale
Saturday August 22 at 10am www.rolandauctions.com 150 School St, Glen Cove, NY 11542 roland Preview: Thursday, July 23rd & Friday, July 24th, 10am - 6pm 212-260-2000 www.rolandauctions.com 150 School St, […]Woody Auction – Art Glass & Furniture Auction
Saturday Aug 22, 2026 9:30am CT Woody Auction Hall 130 E 3rd St, Douglass, KS 0% BP in person In person & online at & bid.woodyauction.com www.woodyauction.com I [email protected] 316-747-2694 […]
OPEN SATURDAYS APRIL-NOVEMBER 7:30 am - 2:30 pm • Rt. 6 & 64 Woodbury, CT Like and follow us on Facebook / Woodbury Antiques & Flea Market Free admission and […]
3 events,Elephant’s Trunk Flea Market Every Sunday
New Milford, CT Every Sunday • www.etflea.com We're Open April - December elephants_trunkWhite’s Auctions – Black & White Auction
SUNDAY...AUGUST 23, 2026...11:00AM 19 Jackson St., Middleboro, MA Whitesauctions.com whites Previews: Wed. 8/19 Thurs. 8/20, Fri. 8/21 & Sat. 8/22....12pm-5pm Sunday August 23rd.9:00am to 11am Start In-House, On-Line, Phone & […]
2 events,The Lockwood Mathews Mansion Museum – Revolutionary Roots: Generations Of Change ExhibitionBruce Gamage Jr. Antiques – Annual Maine Summer Auction
Monday, August 24th, 2026, 4:00 pm Rockland Elks Lodge, 210 Rankin St., Rockland, Maine gamageantiques.com bruce_gamage (Previews Sunday evening, 4pm-7pm, and day of auction, llam-4pm) Rockland Elks Lodge, 210 Rankin […]
2 events,Taos Auction Co – August Auction
August 25th, Preview Online Now www.taosauction.com 825 Early St, Suite B, Santa Fe, NM, 87505 taos Sale includes American Indian, Pre-Columbian, Eskimo, fine art and photography, important collection of Indian […]
2 events,5th Avenue Auctions – Full Unreserved Bank Vault Auction II
Thursday, August 27 at 2PM www.5thAvenueNY.com 421 West Ave. Bldg. 3 Stamford, CT 06902 5th_avenue Preview available now at our Stamford, CT location We are pleased to announce that we […]
3 events,Litchfield – Annual Estates Tag Sale
August 28 & 29 | Annual Estates Tag Sale September 30 | Jewelry & Luxury Now Accepting Consignments www.LitchfieldCountyAuctions.com litchfieldBertoia Auctions – The Automobilia Sale
August 28, 2026 2141 Demarco Drive Vineland NJ 08360 BertoiaAuctions.com bertoia Featuring selections from the lifetime collection of David Bausch, Bertoia Auctions is proud to present an exceptional sale of […]
5 events,Marion Antique Auctions – Alfred J. Walker Estate Auction II
Saturday, August 29th at 10 am 13 Atlantis Drive, Marion, MA www.marionantiqueauctions.com marion Viewing: Saturday, August 22 & Sunday, August 23 from noon to 4prn, Thursday, August 27 & Friday, […]Cornell – Auctions, Objects & Trade
LIVE AUCTION: August 29 BELLPORT, NEW YORK 631-289-9505 cornell
OPEN SATURDAYS APRIL-NOVEMBER 7:30 am - 2:30 pm • Rt. 6 & 64 Woodbury, CT Like and follow us on Facebook / Woodbury Antiques & Flea Market Free admission and […]
2 events,Elephant’s Trunk Flea Market Every Sunday
New Milford, CT Every Sunday • www.etflea.com We're Open April - December elephants_trunk
1 event,The Lockwood Mathews Mansion Museum – Revolutionary Roots: Generations Of Change Exhibition
2 events,
OPEN SATURDAYS APRIL-NOVEMBER 7:30 am - 2:30 pm • Rt. 6 & 64 Woodbury, CT Like and follow us on Facebook / Woodbury Antiques & Flea Market Free admission and […]
2 events,Elephant’s Trunk Flea Market Every Sunday
New Milford, CT Every Sunday • www.etflea.com We're Open April - December elephants_trunk