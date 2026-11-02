Bird Brooch Dazzles At Amelia’s - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

COUMBUS, OHIO — The top lot of Amelia Auctions’ Fall Fabulous Finds auction October 29-31 crossed the block on day one in the jewelry, couture and design session. A Tiffany & Company Jean Schlumberger Bird on a Rock Brooch in 18K gold with a cushion-shaped citrine, 70 diamonds and a single ruby eye sold for $64,575, including buyer’s premium, easily surpassing its $20/40,00 estimate. The consignor was a private Midwestern collection, and the brooch went to a Texas collector. More highlights on the overall auction will appear in an upcoming edition.