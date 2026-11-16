SARASOTA, FLA. — Flying high in Sarasota Estate Auction’s Important Silver, Art & Jewelry November 14-15 auction was a rare Frank Weston Benson oil on canvas painting, “The White Heron,” that achieved top-lot status in the second session when it sold for $524,800, including premium. “There was a tremendous amount of interest before the sale on the Benson due to its large scale size, its lengthy exhibition history, archival support from the Peabody-Essex Museum and high pedigree provenance,” said Andrew Ford, Sarasota Estate Auction owner and auctioneer. “The fantastic subject matter of ‘ The White Heron’ coupled with the fact that the frame was likely carved and connected to Charles Prendergast along with the fact that the painting had not been available on the market since 1927, clearly added to its collector appeal.“ More highlights will appear in an upcoming issue.