Haida Butterfly Mask Flies At Everard - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

SAVANNAH, GA. — The top lot in Everard Auctions & Appraisals’ October 27-29 auction was a butterfly mask by Northwest Coast carver Robert Davidson (b 1946) that sold to a phone bidder for $68,750, including buyer’s premium, well over its $2/4,000 estimate. Davidson is one of Canada’s leading contemporary carvers and is of Haida descent. The mask came out of the estate of Sally Lloyd Steedman of Hilton Head Island, S.C., and the purchaser was a private collector from the Midwest who flew in to view the mask before bidding. “He and his wife are friends of the artist and already have many of his works,” said auctioneer Amanda Everard “He was thrilled with his purchase!” More highlights to come in an upcoming issue.