James Cox Bidders Jump For David Hockney Litho - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

WILLOW, N.Y. — Making a splash in James Cox Gallery November 8 Collectors Exchange Fine Art Auction was a colored lithograph by David Hockney titled “Lithograph of Water Made of Lines and Green Wash,” which sold for $125,000, including buyer’s premium. The market has been especially robust for the artist’s work since his passing this summer. This signed piece was edition 27 of 36 and dated to 1978-80. More highlights to appear in an upcoming issue.