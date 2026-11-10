 James Cox Bidders Jump For David Hockney Litho - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

10 Nov 2026 / 0 Comment

James Cox Bidders Jump For David Hockney Litho

Published: November 10, 2026

← Back

 

WILLOW, N.Y. — Making a splash in James Cox Gallery November 8 Collectors Exchange Fine Art Auction was a colored lithograph by David Hockney titled “Lithograph of Water Made of Lines and Green Wash,” which sold for $125,000, including buyer’s premium. The market has been especially robust for the artist’s work since his passing this summer. This signed piece was edition 27 of 36 and dated to 1978-80. More highlights to appear in an upcoming issue.



   
You might also like

    • Events Calendar

      Events

      Calendar of Events

      Monday
      Tuesday
      Wednesday
      Thursday
      Friday
      Saturday
      Sunday
      0 events,
      0 events,
      0 events,
      0 events,
      0 events,
      0 events,
      0 events,
      0 events,
      0 events,
      0 events,
      0 events,
      0 events,
      0 events,
      0 events,
      0 events,
      0 events,
      0 events,
      0 events,
      0 events,
      0 events,
      0 events,
      0 events,
      0 events,
      0 events,
      0 events,
      0 events,
      0 events,
      0 events,
      0 events,
      0 events,
      0 events,
      0 events,
      0 events,
      0 events,

      2 events,

      Alameda Point Antiques Faire
      Alameda Point Antiques Faire
      View Calendar


Sign Up to Receive Email Updates!

Sign Up