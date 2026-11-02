Paintings Share Top-Lot Honors At Shannon’s - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

MILFORD, CONN. — Shannon’s Fine Art Auctioneers conducted an auction comprising 206 lots of paintings, sculpture, prints, photography and more fine art on October 29. Two lots finished sharing top-lot honors, each achieving $187,500, including buyer’s premium, with estimates of $150/250,000. Selling first was a placid oil on canvas landscape, “Spring at Leete’s Island” (1908), by Willard Leroy Metcalf (American, 1858-1925), which measured 33 by 36 inches framed (left). Not even ten lots later, “Personnage 1” by Wifredo Lam (Cuban, 1902-1982) matched the price (right). This oil on card on canvas was painted in 1939 and measured 37¼ by 24¼ inches framed. A future issue will include additional highlights from the auction.