Style & Sophistication Shine At The Newport Show - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Review & Onsite Photos by Carly Timpson

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. — The vibes were high on Aquidneck Island for the last weekend of July. With The Newport Show setting up at St George’s School from July 24-26 and the Newport Folk Festival in full swing down the street for the same duration, there was a little bit of everything to make the most of your summer soirée.

In its 19th year, The Newport Show, which is hosted by the Newport Historical Society to benefit both the Historical Society and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Newport County, welcomed more than 1,000 visitors to the 40-dealer event. “We ended up having an absolutely stellar weekend of the Show and saw a definite overall increase in attendance compared to previous years,” reported Lauren Craig, membership engagement and social media coordinator, Newport Historical Society. In total, the show has raised more than $4.6 million for its beneficiary organizations.

“The opportunity to see, touch, and experience art, jewelry, antiques and collectibles up close is something our visitors look forward to every year, with many taking home incredible treasures to add to their collections,” said Newport Historical Society executive director Rebecca Bertrand. “We once again created a magical space within St George’s and, best of all, every ticket purchased supported the Newport Historical Society and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Newport County, so guests made a difference locally, too.”

This year, the show welcomed three new dealers to its lineup. Three Graces Antiques, who traveled up from St Petersburg, Fla., to make their debut, commented that the event “truly is one of the most beautiful shows we’ve ever had the honor of exhibiting in! And [it is] so nice to know that it supports such great causes as the Newport Historical Society and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Newport County!” Other new dealers included Dinan & Chighine of London and Spiral Haus of San Francisco.

Noting that The Newport Show is more than just a place for seasoned collectors and high-brow shoppers, Anne Hamilton, show chair and secretary of the Newport Historical Society Board of Directors, shared, “Even if you’re not interested in antiques, or you don’t think you are, you can and should still come! There really is something for everything. And if you see something you like but aren’t sure what it is, just ask — our dealers here are happy to tell you all about it. It’s very user-friendly!”

Upon arrival to the show, visitors were greeted by an American independence-themed loan exhibition “Collecting the Revolution: Reflections on Independence,” which was curated by fellows from the Newport Historical Society’s Buchanan Burnham Summer Scholars in Public History Program. The exhibition featured local colonial and Revolutionary-era artifacts, such as a gold and onyx locket containing the hair of George and Martha Washington, a pair of shoes worn by the wife of a colonel in 1777, a 1972 Limoges commemorative plate depicting the Burning of the Gaspee and a gilt bronze George Washington figural clock.

Just a bit further past the exhibition one would find the entrance to the show, opening up to a vast space with more than 40 dealer booths — a complete transformation, turning the ice rink into an upscale event venue. If it weren’t for the oversized American and Canadian flags hanging from the wall, one might never know this is where teenagers and university students come to play hockey.

The booth of Roger D. Winter, specializing in Eighteenth and Nineteenth Century antiques, is one that stood out from the jump with its vibrant yellow walls and prime position adjacent to the entryway. Just 15 minutes into Friday’s Gala Preview Party, associate Matt Winter was already able to report two exceptional sales: an Eighteenth Century Georgian mahogany secretary bookcase and a Nineteenth Century English Regency mahogany metamorphic library table and steps. The circa 1790 bookcase, inlaid and painted in the style of Angelica Kaufmann, retained its original glass and brasses. Created circa 1820, the table transformed from a console into a set of four-tier library steps. Notably, the piece of “mechanical furniture” had provenance to John Hutton, Esq (1774-1841) of Marske Hall, Yorkshire, and retained his armorial bookplate in one of its drawers. Matt Winter shared that the items in their booth overall received “a lot of interest,” and said that “The Newport Show has always been a good show for us!”

Other strong sales early on included a pair of large circa 1930s stone lions with shields from William Cook Antiques. Still on offer in his booth for animal lovers was a contemporary patinated bronze mallard duck by Richard Smith (b 1955), and an eye-catching standout was an Eighteenth Century Flemish verdure tapestry with a large bird and chateau.

Despite the excitement of the Gala Preview Party, Blair Vogel, the daughter of mother-daughter duo Three Graces Antiques, said, “People here are actually interested in antiques. They’re not just here for an event, and it’s really great to talk about the stuff I love with other people who love those things too.” A highlight in their booth, one of Vogel’s favorite pieces, was a Georgian secretaire cabinet/butler’s chest. The circa 1780 piece was crafted in mahogany and the top “drawer” opened to reveal a drop-front desk with interior drawers and cabinets.

Over at Lotus Gallery, Asian antiques were in focus. When asked to point out some of the great pieces in the booth, Jonathan Tung showed us a Nineteenth Century Peranakan Chinese export silver tankard with incredibly detailed high relief allover of birds among a floral and foliate setting and the handle was formed as a dragon. Another great piece was a Chinese altar table with a carved pierced design of interwoven rounded strands. Tung remarked, “The crowd here is great. Nothing compares to The Newport Show — no one treats us as well as Newport.”

“We’re already doing really good — sold five paintings pre-show — really good,” reported an associate with Garvey Rita Art & Antiques. This year, owner Kevin Rita brought a choice group of Wolf Kahn pastels, which were receiving a lot of interest throughout the weekend, as were works by Patrick George. Complementing the vibrant pastels were a strong selection of paintings, furniture and related books. By the end of the show, there were quite a few empty spaces on the walls. Another notable sale was a Gustavian Swedish commode in old blue paint.

“I am continuously impressed by the beautiful and one-of-a-kind pieces our dealers — both new and returning — bring to the show and by the remarkable support our community demonstrates, year after year,” said Hamilton. “We are so grateful to the sponsors, founders, dealers, donors and everyone who contributed to making this year’s show come to life.”

Marking its 20th anniversary, The Newport Show will return to St George’s School next year with its Gala Preview Party the evening of Friday, July 23, and regular show hours will be July 24-25 from 10 am to 5 pm.

For information, www.thenewportshow.com.