Tom Wesselmann Screenprint Commands Neue Auctions - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

BEACHWOOD, OHIO — One determined bidder at Neue Auctions October 2 Fall Fine Art & Antiques Auction was an admirer of Tom Wesselmann’s bold and colorful art, as he outbid all others to secure all seven of the artist’s screenprints offered in consecutive order. Topping this selection was a 1998 screenprint, “Still Life with Blowing Curtain (Red),” that sold for nearly double its estimate at $9,375, including buyer’s premium. More highlights in an upcoming issue.