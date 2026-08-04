Across The Block - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Faces in a multitude of forms were spied across recent auctions. A high-grade Liberty Head coin with a fine side bust profile was a standout at Heritage Auctions at $170,800 while an oil portrait depicting a side profile of a young War of 1812 soldier in uniform made $24,000 at William Smith. Confidently posed facing the camera, a photograph of Teddy Roosevelt, sold with a signed document, charged to $31,250 at University Archives. For these highlights and others, keep reading.

Teddy Roosevelt Orders Top University Archives

WILTON, CONN. — Items with key historical interest drove bidding at University Archives’ auction of rare autographs, manuscripts, books and photographs on July 28. Teddy Roosevelt and the Rough Riders represent key chapters in American history, and a signed Roosevelt document assuming command of the Second Brigade of the Cavalry, Fifth Corps, in Cuba, dated August 1, 1898, was the sale’s top lot at $31,250, well over its $8/10,000 estimate. This important Field Orders document helped tell the story of how Roosevelt rose through the ranks of the military after establishing the First US Volunteer Cavalry, known as the Rough Riders earlier that year. For information, www.universityarchives.com or 203-454-0111.

Bidders Clash For Battle Painting At The Auction Barn

NEW MILFORD, CONN. — A standout lot July 27 at The Auction Barn was a Felix Varlamishvili (Varla) oil on board painting by the late Georgian/French artist. With a high estimate of $1,000, the painting depicting an Oriental battle scene made $4,480. For information, www.theauctionbarnct.com or 860-799-0608.

Everything But The House Sees Paddles Raise For Bronze

CINCINNATI — Topping a choice selection of items from the Marge Scheuer New York Collection offered at an auction hosted online by Everything But The House July 20-26 was an Antoniucci Voltigerio Volti patinated bronze sculpture of a seated female nude that attained $8,400. Numbered “3/6” and signed “Volti” on a hip, the piece was in a fine green patina and measured 12 by 13 by 16½ inches. Scheuer and her husband, Walter, were part of New York City’s arts and culture circles for many years and keen-eyed collectors. For information, www.ebth.com or 888-862-8750.

Liberty Head Leads Heritage Coin Auction

DALLAS — In Heritage Auctions’ Heritage’s July 16-18 Summer FUN US Coins Signature Auction, an 1888 $20 JD-1, R.6, PR64 Deep Cameo PCGS coin brought $170,800. Rare in that no more than 30 proofs still exist, this example is even more so due to its unlikely high grade, as explained by Heritage experts. “This PR64 Deep Cameo example displays glassy orange-gold mirrored fields surrounding the richly frosted raised devices… The fields on this near-gem proof are smooth and watery compared to some other 1888 proofs that show ‘orange-peel’ texture — a difference in the way the planchets were annealed.” For information, www.ha.com or 214-528-3500.

Sci-Fi Classic Clinches Tom Hall’s Top Price

SCHNECKSVILLE, PENN. — A fist edition, first printing of I, Robot by Isaac Asimov, published in 1950 by Gnome Press, was the leading lot in Tom Hall Auctions’ July 23 sale of a single-owner book collection. In the first year of publication, only 5,000 copies were printed, and this edition is intact with its original dust jacket designed by Edd Cartier. It sold for $4,800. For information, www.tomhallauctions.com or 610-799-0808.

Bronze Panther Stalks Nye & Co Sale

BLOOMFIELD, N.J. — Pouncing across the auction block at Nye & Company July 30 was an Alexander Phimster Proctor bronze “Stalking Panther” that attained $22,100, well over its $1,5/2,500 estimate. Selling online to an East Coast buyer, the bronze was apparently presented in 1923 as a retirement gift from a lawyer’s partners as it is inscribed “To Benjamin S. Bearn, Esq, upon the occasion of his retiral….” For information, www.nyeandcompany.com or 973-984-6900.

David Yurman Necklace Makes An Impression At Crafted Auctions

GERMANTOWN HILLS, ILL. — Leading Crafted Auctions’ July 30 Gold, Silver, Gemstone & Estate Jewelry Auction was a classic design by David Yurman: an 18K yellow gold box link necklace with a flexible woven chain that sold within estimate at $2,832. For information, www.craftedauctions.com or 309-256-4548.

Gothic Lamps Light Up Coyle Auction

MILFORD, MASS. — A pair of late Nineteenth Century Gothic-style table lamps with hand-painted portrait shades lit up the block for $2,530 after active bidding at Coyle’s Auction July 28 auction. For information, www.coylesauction.com or 508-733-6868.

Lockhart Portrait Commands Bids For Smith

PLAINFIELD, N.H. — William Smith’s Annual French House Live Action was conducted on July 29 this year and offered 485 lots featuring the curated collection of Americana dealer Kathy Schoemer, which she described as “the simple objects which have kept me good company for my adult life.” Besting its $2/4,000 estimate to reach the sale-high price of $24,000 was an important 10-by-8-inch oil on board portrait painting of a young Josiah Lockhart (1782-1853) in uniform, dating around the War of 1812. For information, www.wsmithauction.com or 603-675-2549.