Topping Collection Of Bennington Pottery Draws Interest At Nathan - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Review by Kiersten Busch

MANCHESTER, VT. — Nathan Auction & Real Estate closed out the month of July with its 101-lot Bennington Pottery and Fine Arts Online Auction, which featured the Bennington Pottery collection of the late Brian B. and Elizabeth H. Topping, alongside additional paintings, carpets, silver, swords and firearms.

Top-lot status was awarded to “Artist on Monhegan,” an oil on Masonite seascape painting by Jay Hall Connaway, which just surpassed its $3/4,000 estimate to make $4,059. It was consigned from the estate of a prominent Vermont and Massachusetts collector. Another work by Connaway, titled “Crashing Surf” or “Maine,” came from a Texas collector’s home and was bid to $615.

Following after the Connaway painting was a watercolor on paper work attributed to Paul Cézanne, which was bid to $2,214. Along with a “P. Cézanne” signature, the work had a handwritten title verso: “Estrelles near Cannes March 1864.” Catalog notes further explained, “This painting came to us from a family who has owned it for decades. It has not been authenticated. We recognize the ‘P Cezanne’ signature which appears to be correct and find it very pleasing.”

Deaccessioned from the Southern Vermont Arts Center and with additional provenance to the same estate as the top lot, “Landscape” by Luigi Lucioni (American, 1900-1988) crossed the block for $984. The oil on board was signed lower center and was housed in a molded frame. A 1889 oil on canvas landscape of a field by Franklin DeHaven (American, 1856-1934) consigned from an upstate New York family also did well, realizing $738.

Just over 30 lots in the sale came from the Topping collection of Bennington Pottery, led by a light-colored diamond pattern pitcher and washbowl, which far surpassed its $400/800 estimate to make $1,968. Dated to 1849-1858, the pieces were featured in the Color Guide to Bennington Pottery by Richard Carter Barret.

A flint enamel glazed recumbent stag spill vase with a hollow tree trunk spout followed at $1,107. It was made in 1953 and measured 11 inches long. Realizing the same price was the stag’s companion, a recumbent doe vase made in the same year.

A graduated set of three Bennington enamel glazed book flasks were the highest earning of four lots of book flasks, crossing the block for $923. All three were imprinted with the words “Bennington Battle” on their spines and dated between 1849-1858.

Four lots of swords sliced their way across the block, including a lot of two Nineteenth or Twentieth Century Japanese swords with metal scabbards which were consigned from a Bennington, Vt., estate. Estimated at $300/600, the pair slashed down an above-estimate $1,845.

Silver was led at $984 by a Fisher sterling silver coffee or tea pot with a matching creamer, both of which contained a ribbed base design. Marked “Tiffany & Co. / Sterling Silver / 925” were a pair of candlesticks which illuminated to $554. Reported in the auction catalog as having the model number “#17659,” the candlesticks were not monogrammed and weighed a combined 27.7 troy ounces.

Seven lots of antique carpets crossed the block, with a 57-by-39½-inch Caucasian prayer carpet made with Anatique wool earning the highest price at $554. Following was a 73-by-43-inch Caucasian carpet ($431), a vintage Turkish flatweave carpet ($246), an antique Bokhara scatter carpet with soft-to-the-touch wool ($123), a 70-by-40-inch Caucasian carpet ($123), a 58-by-31-inch antique painted Sarouk ($123) and a second antique Bokhara scatter carpet ($123).

Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction. For information, www.nathanre.com or 802-236-1358.