Across The Block - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Whether it was fun or fashion, auction highlights this week were strong across the board. A Parcheesi-checkers gameboard played the best at New England Auctions, bringing $8,190, and, at $18,950, a pair of stone-inlaid rings gussied up the results for Santa Fe Art Auctions. Paintings were represented as well, led here by a contemporary portrait that brought $57,600 at Eldred’s. For these stories and more, read on.

Parcheesi Gameboard Plays At New England

BRANFORD, CONN. — Gameboards took six of the top 10 spots in New England Auctions’ Summer Americana and Native American auction August 12, led by a Parcheesi gameboard with a checkers board on the reverse. The late Nineteenth Century board in original paint, illustrated in Gameboards of North America, bested its $200/400 estimate to take $8,190. For information, www.newenglandauctions.com or 475-234-5120.

Caryatid Stool Soars Over Estimate At Freeman’s

CHICAGO — Freeman’s August 13 auction of Antiquities, Pre-Columbian and Ethnographic Art saw a Luba wood caryatid stool outperform its $2/3,000 estimate to achieve $32,000. Standing nearly 21 inches tall, this striking piece had provenance to the Helena Rubinstein (1872-1965) and the Parke-Bernet Galleries auction of her collection in 1966. For information, www.freemansauction.com or 312-280-1212.

Montblanc Pen Writes Ticket At PBA Galleries

SAN FRANCISCO — A Montblanc Andrew Carnegie limited edition 888 fountain pen made $5,937 at PBA Galleries’ August 13 auction of Fine Pens to achieve top lot status. Made as a tribute to Carnegie, it had a white resin barrel and cap overlaid with 18K white gold Art Nouveau-style filigree and winged nymph clip. Not inked and in fine condition, it also had a medium 18K two-tone gold nib engraved with an Art Nouveau-style lily and came with an outer box, inner box, lacquered wood display box, booklet and service guide. For information, www.pbagalleries.com or 415-989-2665.

Loetz Vase Shines At South Bay

EAST MORICHES, N.Y. — A sparkling standout in South Bay Auctions’ Fine Art, Antiques & Sporting Auction August 12 was an iridescent Loetz “Phaenomen” glass vase that soared over its $600/800 estimate to attain $18,750. Likely designed by Franz Hofstoetter (German, 1871-1958), the cased glass vase had dimpled sides with silver-yellow combed threads and drops against a ground having silver-yellow dotted decoration. Standing 7⅞ inches tall, it was signed “Loetz Austria” on the bottom. For information, www.southbayauctions.com or 631-878-2909.

Gold Coin Necklace Tops Doyle

NEW YORK CITY — Selling comfortably within estimate in Doyle’s August 12 Coins, Medals, Paper Money and Sports Memorabilia auction was an 1899 Liberty Head Double Eagle pendant necklace, which earned $11,495. The American necklace features a double eagle mounted in a 14K gold bezel with an 18K gold chain. For information, www.doyle.com or 212-427-2730.

Contemporary Work By Alex Katz Leads Eldred’s

EAST DENNIS, MASS. — Eldred’s Contemporary Art Sale featuring regional and national artists was conducted on August 12. Rising to the top of the results list at $57,600 was a 1992 work by Alex Katz (New York / Maine, b 1927), which bested its $30/40,000 estimate. “Gray Day,” a 22-by-72-inch color screenprint (serigraph), depicted Katz’s wife and muse, Ada, on a coastal beach in Maine. For information, www.eldreds.com or 508-385-3116.

At Santa Fe, Danny Romero Rings Up The Highest

SANTA FE, N.M. — The top lot of Santa Fe Art Auction’s three-day Native Market auction that ran August 11-13 may have been a surprise to the firm. Out of nearly 600 lots of art, pottery, rugs and beadwork, it was a pair of sterling silver and mixed stone rings by Danny Romero (Pascua Yaqui, Twentieth Century) that rose to the top. With inlays of jet, turquoise, spiny oyster, lapis and shell, the face ring and geometric ring together rose to $18,950 against an estimate of just $1/2,000. For information, www.santafeartauction.com or 505-954-5858.

At Burchard, Lion Leaps To Top

ST PETERSBURG, FLA. — Burchard Galleries conducted a 374-lot auction of antiques, fine art and jewelry from various estates on August 16. A full-body taxidermy mount of an African lion leapt to $6,458 to become the sale’s highest lot ($3/5,000). Positioned on a composite plinth with grasses, the lion measured 69¼ inches at its highest and 83½ inches from paw to tail. For information, www.burchardgalleries.com or 727-821-1167.

John Fery Landscape Charges Colburn Auctions

STURBRIDGE, MASS. — A John Fery painting of a Western landscape featuring an elk (pictured) was a standout in Colburn Auctions’ August 15 Three Generations Antiques auction when it brought $8,750. This was auctioneer Patrick Soucy’s first sale since coming out of retirement. Colburn also saw sterling silver perform well, led by a Whiting sterling silver flatware set in the Lily pattern at $6,250. For information, www.colburnauctions.com or 860-684-2400.