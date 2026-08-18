Country Store & Advertising Perform Well At Madison Auction Service - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Review by Andrea Valluzzo

MADISON, N.Y. — Timed to coincide with Madison-Bouckville Antiques Week that ran August 9-15, Madison Auction Service presented its annual country store and advertising auction. The auction ran in person while offering absentee and online bidding; it’s the only auction for the firm that offers a “live” component. All its other auctions are online-only.

This auction, comprising 472 lots, took most of the past month to put together, owner Derick Taylor said. A customer favorite, it has been going strong for about ten years now. He was pleased with the sale results and turnout, and noted the auction went well. Of the market in general for this kind of material, he added, “It’s a little bit up and down compared to where it was, but it’s still doing very well and very strong. We’ve been seeing some good prices out of it.”

Advertising and signage in particular remains a popular collecting category, led by the sale’s top lot, a Diamond Dyes fairy cabinet that took $2,800. There are a few rare versions of this cabinet, some picturing the fairy princess with red hair. This version with a blonde princess in the center panel was still quite desirable, Taylor explained.

Holiday store displays also pulled their weight in this auction, reflecting a trend Taylor has noticed. “We’ve been noticing a real big uptick in the last couple months for holiday material. Halloween and Christmas have been doing very well recently,” he said. “I had a big Christmas Santa cardboard cutout, probably 5 feet tall, bring $560, and I had a standup jack-o’-lantern bring $1,320. Those kind of things have been real hot lately.”

Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. The firm’s next auction will be on September 5, during Labor Day Weekend. For information, www.madisonauctionny.com or 315-893-1883.