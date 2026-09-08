Across The Block - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Renowned among watchmaking is Swiss craftsmanship, and two fine examples crossed the block in this week’s roundup of auctions: a Ulysse Nardin San Marco hour striker 18K gold wristwatch, which sold with its original box and papers for $20,000 at 5th Avenue Auctions and a vintage Vacheron & Constantin 18K yellow gold men’s wristwatch, circa mid 1940s, that brought $16,800 at Bodnar’s Auction Sales. For these stories and more, read on.

Apples Picked For Winter Associates’ Top Price

PLAINVILLE, CONN. — Winter Associates’ August 31 auction featuring Eighteenth to Twentieth Century paintings and prints from a New England institution and estates, along with sterling flatware and serving pieces, was led by a Charles Ethan Porter artwork. “Apples,” an 1878 oil on canvas still life by Porter, signed “C.E.P.,” more than doubled its $6/12,000 estimate to attain $27,060. For information, www.auctionsappraisers.com or 860-793-0288.

Palatial Mirrors Set Tone At Sarasota

SARASOTA, FLA. — Competitive bidding, strong prices and a few surprises were the hallmarks of Sarasota Estate Auction’s August 29-30 auction that saw the top lot overall cross the block very early on day two. A pair of palace-size Nineteenth Century chinoiserie mirrors attained $10,880, outperforming its $4/6,000 estimate. The mirrors featured traditional chinoiserie with Queen Anne or Georgian Revival silhouettes and were lavishly handpainted with gilt detailing of Asian landscapes, floral motifs and figures. Measuring 79 by 28 by 2 inches, the mirrors descended in the family of the founders of the once-dominant New England department store enterprise, the Jordan Marsh Company. For information, sarasotaestateauction.com or 941-359-8700.

Gilt Buddha Brings Big Bids At Pook & Pook

DOWNINGTOWN, PENN.— The top lot of Pook & Pook’s Online Only Decorative Arts auction August 26 was a Tibetan gilt bronze Buddha statue, which handily outperformed its $400/800 to attain $11,430. The figure, set on a base, measured 7½ inches tall and was sold together with a pair of smaller marble and cherub bookends. For information, www.pookandpook.com or 610-269-4040.

Rare Georgia Jug Leads Cagle

ATHENS, GA.— A rare Crawford County, Ga., two-gallon jug was the top lot in the August 29 Southern Pottery and Folk Art Auction at Cagle Auction Company. Selling for $4,600, within its $3,5/6,500 estimate, the jug was signed and stamped “P” for Thomas Pyles, a distant cousin of the Crawford County’s Becham family. Jugs of this caliber are not often seen on the market, and this one had lime alkaline glaze with contrasting runs. Auctioneer Brandon Pratt said the sale was “a strong showing for Southern pottery, especially top-tier pieces from Crawford County,” adding that Alabama pieces also generated strong interest. “Over 700 registered bidders from across the country participated in this auction. It’s a fantastic time to collect Southern material.” For information, www.cagleauction.com, 850-736-1802 or 678-500-4465.

Swiss Watch Strikes Top Bid At 5th Avenue

STAMFORD, CONN. — Ticking off the highest selling price at 5th Avenue Auctions was a Ulysse Nardin San Marco hour striker 18K gold wristwatch, sold with its original box and papers at $20,000. Having a fine blue enamel guilloché dial, the 40-millimeter diameter Swiss watch had a manufacturer’s certificate dating it to May 1998. For information, www.5thavenueny.com or 212-247-1097.

Jeweled Centerpiece Makes An Impression At Cornell

BELLPORT, N.Y. — Rising well beyond its $1,5/3,000 estimate, a Continental jeweled gilt bronze centerpiece topped the August 29 sale at Cornell Auctions when it achieved $8,750. The 17-inch-tall Renaissance Revival dish featured scrollwork casting, and its figural pedestal base was set with cabochon jewels. For information, www.cornellauctions.com or 631-289-9505.

Flowers Bloom Beyond Estimates For Kaminski

BEVERLY, MASS. — Kaminski Auctions brought the excitement in its August Estates Auction, August 29-30. The sale’s top lot was an oil on canvas titled “Summer Flower,” done in the manner of Lynne Mapp Drexler (American, 1928-1999). Signed, dated (1969) and titled to the reverse, this painting was from a Westbury, N.Y., collection, measured 23 by 26 inches framed and brought $25,000 ($3/5,000). For information, www.kaminskiauctions.com or 978-927-2223.

High-End Watch Brings Bodnar’s High-End Result

MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J. — Titled “The High-End Showcase,” Bodnar’s Auction Sales conducted a 228-lot auction of vintage watches, jewelry, crystal and objects from luxury brands. Taking the auction’s top price was a vintage Vacheron & Constantin 18K yellow gold men’s wristwatch. The circa mid 1940s watch was model number 474263, and it brought $16,800 against an estimate of $2/4,000. For information, www.bodnarsauction.com or 732-951-2100.

Heritage Rehomes Historic Gold Coin From Denmark

DALLAS — One of only four known surviving examples of a Christian IV gold 10 Ducat (Portugaloser) 1623 AU53 NGC sold for $561,200 to lead Heritage’s September 1-5 ANA World & Ancient Coins Platinum Session and Signature Auction. One of the most exciting emissions from Christian IV’s almost-60-year reign, this coin is exceedingly rare. Half of the survivors are out of reach of the collecting community, including one each at the National Museum of Denmark and the Hermitage in St Petersburg, Russia. To add further appeal, the reverse features a melting pot countermark that guarantees the purity of the gold. For information, www.ha.com or 214-409-1699.