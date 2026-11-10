Across The Block - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

It was a banner weekend for fine art, as a painting of a wooded Siberian inn by Leon Gaspard earned $229,900 at Coeur d’Alene, while a Santa Clara Pueblo pottery sculpture made $648,331 at Heritage. In other sales, animals were popular, such as garden statue of a pointer that brought $15,625 at Main Street Auctions and two color litho plates of buffalo that realized $5,200 at Sandwich Auction House. For more highlights, read on.

Vibrant Peter Max Artwork Colors Eldred’s

EAST DENNIS. MASS. — Topping Eldred’s Modern Art + Design November 5 was a colorful oil on canvas painting by New York-German artist Peter Max (1937-2026), whose dreamlike paintings often incorporate rainbows. Selling for $5,760, “Umbrella Man in Rainbow” easily bested its $2,5/3,500 estimate. For information, www.eldreds.com or 508-385-3116.

Siberian Scene Charms At Coeur d’Alene

RENO, NEV. — Coeur d’Alene Art Auction’s November 7 sale of Fine Western & American Art was led by Russian-born painter Leon Gaspard’s 1935 “Siberian Christmas,” which sold for $229,900. The auction overall achieved $1.3 million and had a 94 percent sell-through rate. When he was about 17, Gaspard (1882-1964) undertook a solo painting trip in Siberia and the inn where he stayed, deep in the Siberian woods, was a subject he returned to often throughout his life. For information, www.cdaartauction.com or 208-772-9009.

Clock Ticks Off Top-Lot Status At Schmidt’s

YPSILANTI, MICH. — Tripling its high estimate in Schmidt’s Antiques’ clock auction November 7, a late Twentieth Century Ted E. Burleigh “L. Curtis Patent” model girandole wall clock made $18,750. The clock featured a reverse-painted naval scene titled “Perry’s Victory,” referencing a historic battle on Lake Erie during the War of 1812, and an eight-day weight driven time only movement by “Kilbourn, Proctor & Grass” with a painted metal dial. For information, www.schmidtsantiques.com or 734-434-2660.

Buffalo Scenes Charge At Sandwich

EAST DENNIS, MASS. — Two hand-colored lithographs depicting the iconic American buffalo, after George Catlin from his North American Indian Portfolio, together topped a November 4 Discovery Sale at Sandwich Auction House when they brought $5,200. Plate two (pictured) was titled “Buffalo Bull, Grazing,” and the other was plate ten, “Buffalo Hunt, White Wolves Attacking a Buffalo Bull.” For information, www.sandwichauction.com or 508-385-3116.

Garden Statue Fetches At Main Street

WOODBURY, CONN. — A life-size Janes, Kirtland & Company reclining pointer garden statue had bidders sit up and take notice at Main Street Auction & Estate Liquidators November 1 when it brought $15,625. Made in New York circa 1870, the statue was a well-detailed zinc figure of the dog with his head raised and one foreleg extending over the edge. It was mounted on its original rectangular cast iron base. For information, 203-233-1736.

Bidders Not Spooked By Corinthian Columns At Stevens

ABERDEEN, MISS. — Stevens Auction Company took advantage of the holiday spirit when preparing for its November 1 auction, dubbed Haunted Estates: Antiques, Art & Curiosities. The 353-lot sale was led by a set of eight probably Twentieth Century marble columns with capitals. The white marble columns had gray veining and were in the style of the Neoclassical Revival, Corinthian order. The capitals had acanthus leaves, curling volutes and floral ornaments and though they were not sold assembled, the total height of each would be 10 feet. The architectural columns sold for $9,680. For information, www.stevensauction.com or 662-369-2200.

Young’s Bidders Find Appeal In Ohio River Valley Stoneware

ROCK FALLS, ILL. — Young’s Auction Service conducted its second of three installments featuring the 40+-year stoneware collection of Gary Williams on October 24. An onsite bidder took home the top lot, a one-gallon semi-ovoid crock for $8,700. The 9-inch-tall jar was marked “M. Duncan” and was cataloged as being made in 1875 in the Ohio River Valley. For information, www.youngsauctionil.com or 815-632-8000.

Crowell Duck Flies For Charles Street

SANDWICH, MASS. — October 24 saw 412 lots of decoys, bird and fish carvings, and antiques cross the block in Charles Street Auction’s 2026 Fall Sporting Sale. An 18-inch black duck decoy carved by A. Elmer Crowell (1862-1952), signed with the maker’s oval brand, topped the sale when it sold for $3,600. For information, www.charlesstreetauctions.com or 508-209-4512.

Tammy Garcia’s Pottery Dances To Top At Heritage

DALLAS — Heritage Auctions’ November 6 Ethnographic Art: American Indian, Pre-Columbian and Tribal sale realized $648,331. One of the top results was a Santa Clara Pueblo carved polychrome pottery sculpture by Tammy Garcia (b 1969). The circa 2003 sculpture, 9¾ inches tall, was signed, dated and inscribed on the underside. It depicted a woman on one side (left) and an antlered man on the opposite (right). For information, www.ha.com or 214-528-3500.