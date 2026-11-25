All that glitters is not gold, but several desirable objects at auctions this week glittered brightly. A rare gilded bronze of Augustus Saint-Gaudens’s “Victory” realized $2 million at Heritage Auctions, setting an auction record price for the artist. A shining gold lot was a circa 1960s Patek Philippe ladies watch in 18K yellow gold with gemstones topped Newel Auctions to sell for $41,250. For more highlights, read on.

Crowell Mallard Soars At Guyette & Deeter

ST MICHAELS, MD. — Flying high at Guyette & Deeter’s November 14-15 auction and taking the top price of $456,000 against an estimate of $120/180,000 was a mallard drake decoy by A. Elmer Crowell (1862-1952). With relief-carved crossed wingtips and tail feathers, and a slightly turned head, the example was made for Dr John C. Cunningham and measured 16 inches long. For information, www.guyetteanddeeter.com or 410-745-0485.

Buyers Elect Campaign Jugate At Hake’s

YORK, PENN. — Leading Hake’s Political Americana Premier Auction #248 that was chock-full of historical American presidential campaign material and closed November 17 that was a 1920 Cox & Roosevelt “Americanize America” jugate button that made $52,800. It sold just over its high estimate and achieved a record auction price for the variety. Collectors have perennially sought after Cox/FDR jugates since 1964, when one sold for more than $200 at the first convention of the American Political Items Collectors, an unheard of price back then. The pinback paired Democratic nominee James M. Cox with a 38-year-old Franklin. For information, www.hakes.com or 717-434-1600.

Patek Philippe Watch Leads Newel

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y. — A circa 1960s Patek Philippe ladies watch in 18K yellow gold with color gemstones and a hand-painted landscape dial achieved top lot status in Newel Auctions’ Collectors Eye: The Lee Beltzer Collection sale on November 18. The watch easily surpassed its $18/25,000 estimate, selling for $41,250. For information, For information, www.newelauctions.com or 212-758-1970.

Stickley Buffet Serves At Nadeau’s

WINDSOR, CONN. — Nadeau’s Auction Gallery’s November 14 Fine Art, Furnishings and Decorative Accessories auction saw a Stickley Harvey Ellis Mission oak inlaid buffet bring $6,175, well over its $800-$1,400 estimate. The 68½-inch-wide cupboard had three drawers over four inlaid doors and retained its metal Stickley tag. For information, www.nadeausauction.com or 860-246-2444.

Fox Vane Runs Off Block At Copake

COPAKE, N.Y. — Copake Auction is well accustomed to selling weathervanes; Over the years, hundreds have crossed the block, most depicting animals, some highly ornate, some embodying a simplified form. In the firm’s November 13 auction, a charming example of the latter variety, a running fox weathervane in gold patina, measuring 23 by 15 inches, sold for $4,127 ($800-$1,000). For information, www.copakeauction.com or 518-641-1935.

‘Victory’ Earns Fitting Result At Heritage

DALLAS — A rare gilded bronze of Augustus Saint-Gaudens’s “Victory” realized $2 million at Heritage Auctions November 13, achieving the second-highest auction price for a work by the artist. Behind “Victory” was Hettie Anderson, the Black model whose poise and physical discipline helped Saint-Gaudens give an American ideal human form. The sculpture also helped inspire his celebrated Liberty design for the $20 gold coin, connecting one of New York’s great public monuments to a masterpiece of American coinage. For information, www.ha.org or 214-528-3500.

At Cornell, Literary Lovers Launch Lee’s Novel To Top

BELLPORT, N.Y. — First editions of Harper Lee’s To Kill A Mockingbird are desirable collectibles on their own, and those signed by Lee are exceptionally rare, so imagine one bearing a personal inscription from the author to her childhood friend who also became a famous novelist. Capote’s personal first edition, third-impression copy, sold at Cornell Auctions, Objects & Trade in its November 21 sale, The Magpie and the Swans: The Possessions of Truman Capote, was inscribed, “To my dearest Truman, With all the love in my heart, Nelle,” signed with Lee’s real name. Compounding interest, Lee’s author portrait on the book jacket was photographed by Capote, so this edition was truly the full package. It soared beyond its $20/40,000 estimate to achieve $162,500. For information, www.cornellauctions.com or 631-289-9505.

Tiffany Silver Serves Up Litchfield’s Top Result

LITCHFIELD, CONN. — Litchfield Auctions conducted its 452-lot Silver, Fine Art & Décor sale on November 18. The sale’s high price of $9,100 was achieved by a 186-piece Tiffany & Company sterling silver flatware set in the Flemish pattern ($5/8,000). The service for 12 came from a Redding, Conn., estate and was in very good condition with light use wear and tarnish. For information, www.litchfieldauctions.com or 860-567-4661.

McInnis Bidders Think Time Is Right For Elgin

YORK, MAINE — John Mcinnis Auctioneers conducted an online estates auction featuring antiques, fine art, jewelry and decorative arts on November 21. A highlight of the sale was an 18K gold Elgin pocket watch that achieved $2,419. The 1¾-inch open-faced Roy case housed the Elgin watch, which featured with black Arabic numerals on a white dial and a sub-seconds dial inset at the bottom, and it was on a 10K gold chain with a 14K gold hook. For information, www.mcinnisauctions.com or 978-388-0400.