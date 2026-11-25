Review by Carly Timpson

ST PETERSBURG, FLA. — Burchard Galleries’ November 15 Premier Estates Auction featured nearly 450 lots in such categories as fine and decorative arts, furniture, clocks, lighting, jewelry, collectibles and more. The firm’s auction coordinator, Adam Shown, noted that it was “a strong sale,” adding that “the hits” did rather well.

A painting by Austrian artist Helene Funke achieved top-lot status. Funke is most often associated with Fauvism, with its bright colors and expressive strokes, and portraiture, though this winning painting was a departure from both categories. Undated, the Parisian scene, “Vue Generale du Pont Neuf,” showed boats on the Seine with the famous arched bridge in the background. This landscape, painted with oils in more subdued colors and shorter strokes, reminiscent of her Impressionist contemporaries, perhaps indicating it may have been an earlier work.

The unframed canvas, signed to the lower right and titled on the stretcher bar, sold for $40,590. Shown was pleased to report that the LiveAuctioneers bidder who won the painting was based in Austria, so the work is headed back home.

Another work to return to the artist’s home country was a semi-abstracted scene depicting boats at rest in a harbor. Painted by Young-il Ahn, the scene was also a standout within the artist’s oeuvre. Victoria Kim, a staff writer with the LA Times, explained, Ahn’s first few years living in Los Angeles, “He painted beach scenes, the harbor, Lake Isabella, the sunset over San Pedro and the colors of California.” However, in 1983, the Korean-born artist began his abstract Water series, which he painted with a knife on canvas for the remainder of his life, and for which he was best known.

With the marked shift in subject and style, Ahn’s work went from semi-abstract scenes of the atmosphere and landscape around him to full abstractions representative of water’s fluidity and refractive nature. “They are canvases of all sizes filled with meticulous square knife strokes that leap off the canvas like waves — at once still and dynamic, monochromatic and iridescent,” Kim wrote. This harbor scene, possibly an early, pre-Water painting, was bid beyond its $2,000 high estimate, topping off at $3,998.

The same price was achieved by a 14K gold Russian coin necklace. On an Italian 14K yellow gold snake chain, the necklace’s main event was the 1904 five rubles gold coin that hung from the chain in a gold braided rope bezel. This 1904 coin featured the profile portrait of Tsar Nicholas II on the obverse and the Russian Empire’s symbolic double-headed eagle on its reverse. One from a series of Imperial coins struck under Tsar Nicholas II (r 1894-1917), the portrait side features Cyrillic text identifying the tsar, translating to, “By the Grace of God, Nicholas II, Emperor and Autocrat of All Russia.” Tsar Nicholas II, the last emperor of Russia, had the 1904 coins struck in gold (five and ten rubles), silver (one ruble; five, ten, 15, 20 and 50 kopecks) and copper (one, two and three kopecks). This coin, as mounted and strung on the 22-inch chain, had a total weight of 11.7 grams.

Bringing the auction’s second-highest price of $14,810 was a painting by Brazilian artist by Miriam Inez da Silva. The untitled oil on wood image depicted a single-file procession of traditional Afro-Brazilian maracatu musicians and character actors dressed as royal figures, men in green jackets and red pants, and women in yellow blouses and red skirts. Signed and dated “75” to the right margin, the unframed work had minor wear and loss, though bidders still pushed it far past its $1,200 high estimate.

Leading decorative arts was a Tiffany-style leaded glass table lamp. The lamp shade was in the Woodbine pattern with mottled red and pink flowers against a variegated green background. Though the “Tiffany Studios 1468-13” mark was spurious, Burchard Galleries did indicate the base, which was stamped “Tiffany Studios New York, 533,” was a genuine bronze by the company. The lamp was passed through the family of a Michigan physician and was purchased, thought to be authentic, from a reputable gallery. The quality and attractiveness of the lamp remained strong, and the winning bidder paid $6,150.

Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. For information, www.burchardgalleries.com or 877-969-8600.