Review by Eric Murphy

LOS ANGELES — The November Fine Art & Design Sale, an online-only event conducted by Meridian Auction Gallery on November 10, featured more than 225 lots of Asian art and antiques, collectibles, decorative and fine arts, and furniture. The inaugural auction yielded a 77 percent sell-through rate and was extremely well-attended, with approximately 200 active bidders logging on to the gallery’s online bidding platforms.

Meridian saw particularly encouraging results in works on paper, as well as English silver and porcelain, with several lots significantly exceeding their presale estimates. Generating more than $125,000 in sales, the auction drew interest from buyers within the US and abroad, with international clients representing England, France, Germany, Belgium, Canada, Egypt and the Netherlands.

Todd Schireson, founder and president of the newly minted Meridian Auction Gallery & Appraisers, was very excited to break ground with this sale and introduce the gallery to Los Angeles and beyond. Schireson has been in the auction business for more than 20 years, including a stint as vice president of Abell Auction Company, the oldest regional auction house on the West Coast, and decided he wanted to go out on his own and open a brand-new auction firm in downtown Los Angeles.

“My goal with Meridian is to build upon [my] experience and the relationships I’ve developed throughout my career, combining traditional auction expertise and personalized service with the national and international reach of today’s online bidding platforms,” he told Antiques and The Arts Weekly.

Despite the majority of the auctions taking place wholly online, the gallery will be hosting a special in-person event come February concurrent with Modernism Week in Palm Springs (February 11-21), offering a traditional live auction. Schireson highlighted the boutique nature of his gallery in that it allows people to feel like “this is a company they can call for [individualized] advice on purchases and feel more at home.” He was motivated in part by the desire to reach a new type of audience with his work, declaring, “I really think it’s important to get a new generation reinvigorated in antiques and the arts and give them an outlet, a way to be confident in what they’re buying.”

And buy they did! The highest price from the auction, $12,200, was achieved by Antony Gormley’s 1990 Bearing Light, exceeding its estimated range of $6/8,000. Printed with artist’s oil color and various clays, the portfolio consisted of 12 woodblock prints that were each signed and numbered verso. Published in Los Angeles by Okeanos Editions, the sheets measured 19½ by 22½ inches, while the images themselves measured 12 by 16 inches.

Continuing with works by American artists, the gallery was encouraged by the sale of Ed Ruscha’s “Pick, Pan, Shovel,” a color lithograph from 1980. The piece sold for $2,800 and was inscribed and dedicated “For Hope” in pencil by the artist. Measuring 22¼ by 30 inches, the work was unframed and published by the Graphic Arts Council of the Los Angeles County Museum of Art.

In terms of other visual art highlights from the sale, Jean Cocteau’s “Pencil Drawing of a Profile” from 1956 yielded “one of the more exciting results,” achieving four times its high estimate, before the buyer’s premium, at $5,000. Composed of black pastel crayon on paper, the work was signed and dated to the lower left and accompanied by a positive expert opinion from Dominique Bert, president of Expertise Cocteau.

Cocteau’s was not the only European piece that exceeded its estimate, as Italian artist Esodo Pratelli’s “Aranci” achieved a realized price of $1,500. An oil on canvas depicting oranges, the work was signed on the lower right as well as being signed and titled on the reverse.

Another lot Schireson was especially excited about was a Nineteenth Century English oak cricket table featuring the traditional three-legged, splayed design. The piece sold for $1,750, vastly outperforming its $400/600 estimate. “I think the market for antique furniture is slowly coming back,” Schireson mused. “Postwar modern furniture lends itself more towards space and functionality, whereas French and English furniture tends to be bigger and more ornate.” He praised the cricket table for its quality, noting that “it has lasted for hundreds of years and will last hundreds more.” This durability made it appealing to a wide variety of buyers, with Schireson observing that “Younger generations are very interested in sustainability.”

He was very enthusiastic about the interior design possibilities for such a table in the modern landscape, offering that someone might pair the piece with a modern painting for a background as opposed to a more traditional, dark wood-paneled room. That kind of juxtaposition has proven to be integral to Meridian Auction Gallery’s aesthetic, as it offers a wide variety of items, often including antique furniture, in a revitalized gallery space whose graffiti-laden walls offer a solidly contemporary vibe in a downtown LA setting.

The Nineteenth Century produced another top lot for the sale in a pair of Louis XVI-Style gilt-bronze 12-light figural candelabra, earning $3,600. According to the catalog, the pieces each contained “scrolling foliate candle arms and urn-form candle cups,” with “central baluster-form standard with beaded swags and floral garlands” and were “supported by a standing winged putto, stepped architectural base with beaded and foliate decoration.” The gilt bronze of the candelabra was rated as being in fair to good condition, with each measuring 41 inches tall from the base to the top of the candlestick and 12½ by 8½ inches around.

Such functional pieces remained in-demand throughout the auction, including Elie Bleu’s Medals Collection sycamore cigar humidor. The luxury tabletop cigar humidor was made in Paris and featured a sycamore exterior and a Spanish cedar-lined interior, complete with humidifier and key. Its realized price of $2,318 far surpassed its estimated range of $500/700, making it a standout in terms of sale performance.

The humidor was by no means alone in this feat, as the gallery found an exciting lot in a Herend Queen Victoria porcelain dessert service. An extensive 134-piece porcelain service in Herend’s celebrated Queen Victoria pattern, it was comprised of dessert plates, cups, saucers, serving pieces and other tableware. The service sold for a realized price of $9,150 against the estimated range of $3/5,000. Schireson remarked that it was “nice to see porcelain sets raking in great prices.”

“Overall, I was encouraged by the response to our first auction, particularly given the current challenges in certain segments of the antiques and furniture market. We saw strong competition for quality objects across a variety of collecting categories,” he concluded. Schireson continued, noting that he was excited to keep up the momentum with the gallery’s upcoming December Antiques & Fine Art auction on December 8 at 10 am.

Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. For information, www.meridianauctiongallery.com or 310-339-7939.