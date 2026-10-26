Frishmuth Bronze At The Crests For Rachel Davis - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

CLEVELAND — Rachel Davis Fine Arts conducted a 361-lot auction of paintings, photography, sculpture, decorative accessories and more on October 24. Rising to top-lot status was a 1926 sculpture depicting dancer Desha Delteil, which reached $117,800, including the in-house buyer’s premium ($70/100,000). The Beaux-Arts-style bronze, “Crest of the Wave (Hogan Statue)” by sculptor Harriet Whitney Frishmuth (American, 1880-1980), stood 66 inches tall and weighed 110 pounds, and was commissioned by Frank J. Hogan of Washington, DC, who admired another fountain by the artist he saw in a neighbor’s garden. This statue, one in an edition of 22 life-sized examples, had provenance to the Canton Museum of Art (Canton, Ohio) and the estate of Mr and Mrs Herbert W. Hoover, Sr (of vacuum cleaner fame). Additional results from the auction will be covered in an upcoming issue.