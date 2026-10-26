Frishmuth Bronze At The Crests For Rachel Davis - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

JUNE 11-OCT. 3, 2026 lockwoodmathewsmansion.com lockwood_mathews_mansion CELEBRATING AMERICA'S 250th NEW EXHIBIT ♦ JUNE 11-OCT. 3, 2026 LOCKWOODMATHEWSMANSION.COM Portrait, Courtesy of Norwalk Historical Society
Upcoming Events35 events found.
Events
Calendar of EventsM MondayT TuesdayW WednesdayT ThursdayF FridayS SaturdayS Sunday
10 events,The Lockwood Mathews Mansion Museum – Revolutionary Roots: Generations Of Change ExhibitionBerkshire Botanical Garden – Indoor Gardening With Marian McEvoy
August 29 through Oct. 30 BerkshireBotanical.org 5 West Stockbridge Rd., Stockbridge, Mass. 01262 berkshire_botanical From the pages of the world's most influential design magazines to an extraordinary new body of […]James Cox Gallery – Garlock: An Artist’s Legacy Exhibition
SEPTEMBER 4 - OCTOBER 4, 2026 4666 State Route 212, Willow, NY 12495 james_cox The James Cox Gallery at Woodstock presents an extraordinary exhibition of Outsider artist Joseph Garlock (Russian-American, […]iGavel Auctions Fall 2026 – Asian Art & Jewelry
online at iGaveLAuctions.com September 17 - October 6, 2026 igavel Treasures of Imperial Japan and the Samurai - The Collection of Michael Quigley online at iGavelAuctions.com September 29 - October […]Fairfield University Art Museum – Hieroglyphs To Hype: The Modern Afterlife of Ancient Egypt
September 18 - December 12, 2026 BELLARMINE HALL GALLERIES fairfield.edu/hieroglyphs-to-hype fairfield_university_art_museumNeue Auctions – Fall 2026 Online Auction
9/18 - 10/2 23945 Mercantile Rd. Suite J Beachwood, OH 44122 Phone: 216-245-6707 Neueauctions.com License #2022000142 neueNathan Auction & Real Estate Inc. – Estate Collection Of Southern Vermont Artists Being Sold At AuctionNathan Auction & Real Estate Inc. – Estate Collection Of Southern Vermont Artists Being Sold At AuctionNathan Auction & Real Estate Inc. – Estate Collection Of Southern Vermont Artists Being Sold At Auction
Session 1: Online Auction Closes October 1 @ 1:00pm www.nathanre.com 370 West Rd, Manchester, Vermont 05254 nathan 2 Separate Auctions Session 1: Online only via Invaluable.com Online Auction Closes October […]Fairfield University Art Museum – James Welling: Cento
September 25 - December 12, 2026 WALSH GALLERY fairfield.edu/james-welling-cento fairfield_university_art_museum Hieroglyphs To Hype: The Modern Afterlife of Ancient Egypt September 18 - December 12, 2026 BELLARMINE HALL GALLERIES fairfield.edu/hieroglyphs-to-hypeBruce Gamage Jr. Antiques – Fresh Estates Auction
Monday, September 28th 2026 4:00 pm Rockland Elks Lodge, 210 Rankin St., Rockland, Maine gamageantiques.com bruce_gamage PREVIEW: DAY OF AUCTION 11AM- 4 PM Rockland Elks Lodge, 210 Rankin St Rockland, […]Flannery’s – September Antiques & Estate Auction!
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 28th, 2026 at 4pm www.flannerysestateservices.com 26 Recreation Park Rd, Pine Bush, NY flannery Preview: Friday September 25th 12pm-5pm and Day of Sale 12pm-4pm! Sale is Online at www.flannerysestateservices.com […]
10 events,iGavel Auctions Fall 2026 – Treasures of Imperial Japan and the Samurai
online at iGaveLAuctions.com September 29 - October 13, 2026 igavel Treasures of Imperial Japan and the Samurai - The Collection of Michael Quigley online at iGavelAuctions.com September 29 - October […]Sterling Auctions – Antique Estates Auction
Tuesday September 29 • 6:30pm • Preview 5-6:30pm First Church Hall, 6 Meeting House Hill Rd, Sterling, MA sterling Antiques and Collectibles fresh to the market from local estates. Partial […]
11 events,Litchfield – Modern Art & Design
September 30 | Modern Art & Design Now Accepting Consignments www.LitchfieldCountyAuctions.com PAGE 6 - Litchfield (2 x1½)Eldred’s – Netsuke Auction
Sept 30 9:30am Cape Cod eldreds.com eldred Preview Sept. 29 Live online with phone + absentee bidding NEW ENGLAND + BEYOND 508-385-3116 VIEW ALL LOTS + BID AT ELDREDS.COM
13 events,Legare Auctions – October 1, Online Auction
October 1st www.LegareAuctions.com legare Items from MA and NH homes combined for a diverse online auction Tavern Table FADA RADIO Portrait Rookwood $2-1/2 dollar gold Mourning jewelry Kazak Furniture includes […]Richard Opfer Auctioneering – Timed Online-Only Auction
Closing Thursday, October 1st starting at 5pm 13801 Jarrettsville Pike, Phoenix, MD 21131 bid.opferauction.com opfer Quality Jewelry, Estate Silver, Firearms Antique Porcelain, Lacquerware & Snuff Boxes, Steins, Coins, Artwork, Asian […]PBA Galleries – Americana: World History Maps & Views
October 1, 2026 605 Addison Street Berkeley, CA 94710 www.pbagalleries.com pba_galleries Upcoming Auctions of Interest Fine Photography & Art Fine Press & Bindings October 15, 2026 Fine Pens Watches October […]Pook & Pook – Americana Auctions
OCTOBER 1 & 2, 2026 AT 9 AM 463 East Lancaster Avenue Downingtown, PA 19335 www.pookandpook.com pook Grandma Moses American sloop of war sailship Fritz G. Vogt Rufus Porter William […]
13 events,Leone’s Auction Gallery
ESTATE AUCTIONS EVERY OTHER FRIDAY Oct 2 2 Wedgewood Dr, Jewett City, CT 860-376-3935 • 860-642-6248 www.leoneauctioneers.com FLEA MARKET Eastern CT’s Largest Indoor/Outdoor Flea Market College Mart Flea Market OPEN […]Thomaston Place – Home Furnishings And Decor
OCTOBER 2 11am 51 Atlantic Highway, Thomaston, Maine thomastonauction.com thomaston Presenting an Online Auction A specialty sale for the designer in you! Antique, Vintage, & Contemporary Furniture Including Fine Art […]Connecticut River Book Auction
OCTOBER 2nd, 2026 at 6pm 949 Main Street, South Glastonbury, CT 06073 www.ctriverbookauction.com ct_river_book will hold a LIVE and IN-PERSON BOOK AUCTION on OCTOBER 2nd, 2026 at the South Congregational […]Florence Griswold Museum – Patchwork: Connecticut Artists Consider 250
THROUGH NOV 8 FloGris.org Andrea Law! Manning, Spangler, 2026. Acrylic on canvas, 56 x 52 in. 96 Lyme Street Old Lyme, CT Exit 70 off of 1-95
13 events,The Big Flea Antiques Event
Oct 3-4 Maryland State Fairground Cow Palace 2200 York Rd, Timonium, MD 21093 $10 Both Days Sat 9-6 Sun 11-4 757-430-4735 [email protected] dc_big_fleaBrimfield Antique Shows – Brimfield North!
October 3-4 Hopkinton State Fairgrounds Contoocook, NH www.brimfieldlive.com Brimfield Antique Show (1-4SQ) NH's Largest Antique Show, Flea Market, Food Truck Rally! Plus the Oddities, Curiosities & Haunted Antiques Show Featuring […]Allentown Fall Antique Advertising, Book, Postcards, Comic Books, Photography & Paper Show
OCTOBER 3rd & 4th, 2026 Saturday, 9–5, Sunday, 9–3 Agricultural Hall, 1929 Chew St, Allentown Fairgrounds, Allentown, PA www.allentownpapershow.com allentown paper show (2 x 4.25) 09-18-26 BIG 2 DAY SHOW! […]Schillaci & Shultis – The J. Healy Historic Firearms Collection
Sat. - October 3rd, 2026 @ 11AM 710 Columbia Tpk.(Rte 9&20), East Greenbush, NY 12061 518-766-3865 schillaci_shultis ANTIQUE FIREARMS & ACCESSORIES * ANTIQUE SWORDS & BAYONETS * ANTIQUE POWER FLASKS […]
OPEN SATURDAYS APRIL-NOVEMBER 7:30 am - 2:30 pm • Rt. 6 & 64 Woodbury, CT Like and follow us on Facebook / Woodbury Antiques & Flea Market Free admission and […]
14 events,Elephant’s Trunk Flea Market Every Sunday
New Milford, CT Every Sunday • www.etflea.com We're Open April - December elephants_trunkMorphy Auctions – Automobilia & Petrolania
October 4, 2026 2000 N. Reading Rd, Denver, PA 17517 Morphyauctions.com 2026_OctGasOil_BEE Accepting Consignments For Our 2027 Auctions 2000 N. Reading Road I Denver, Pa 17517 I 877-968-8880 I [email protected] […]Alameda Point Antiques Faire
1st Sunday Of Every Month AlamedaPointAntiquesFaire.com alameda_point Calling All Treasure Hunters! Michaan’s Auctions Presents Alameda point ANTIQUES FAIRS SHOW HOURS & ADMISSION: 6 am to 7:30 am $20 7:30 am […]Clarke – Single Owner Estate Auction
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 4th • 10am est www.ClarkeNY.com 2372 Boston Post Rd, Larchmont, NY 10538 clarke From the estate of a 50+ year antique dealer specializing in decorative arts with an […]
7 events,Berkshire Botanical Garden – Indoor Gardening With Marian McEvoyiGavel Auctions Fall 2026 – Asian Art & JewelryFairfield University Art Museum – Hieroglyphs To Hype: The Modern Afterlife of Ancient EgyptFairfield University Art Museum – James Welling: CentoiGavel Auctions Fall 2026 – Treasures of Imperial Japan and the SamuraiFlorence Griswold Museum – Patchwork: Connecticut Artists Consider 250The Auction Barn – October Auction
MONDAY, OCTOBER 5 @ 6 PM 99 Railroad Street, New Milford, CT www.auctionbarnct.com auction_barn The Auction Barn's Next Auction MONDAY, OCTOBER 5 @ 6 PM 99 Railroad Street, New Milford, […]
6 events,
9 events,Heckler – Online Premier Auction of Early American Glass, Bottles & Flasks
October 7th - 14th, 2026 www.hecklerauction.com 860.974.1634 A Select Group from Several Noted Collections with New Discoveries! hecklerKodner – Estate Jewelry, Fine Art & Decoration
Wednesday, October 7, 2026 at 6pm 45 S. Federal Highway, Dania Beach, Florida 33004 www.Kodner.com kodner Buccellati "Empire" Sterling Silver Flatware Kodner Galleries 45 S. Federal Highway, Dania Beach, Florida […]Sandwich Auction – Discovery Online Auction
OCTOBER 7 I 9:30AM sandwichauction.com sandwich_eldred online-only with live Internet, phone and absentee bidding SANDWICHAUCTION.COM A SELECTION OF FOLK ART, MARITIME COLLECTIBLES, FURNITURE, GLASS, SPORTING ART AND MORE. 508-385-3116 I […]John McInnis LLC – Virtual Online Auction
Sale begins to close WED, OCTOBER 14™ at 6pm 5 NOEL STREET - AMESBURY, MA mcinnisauctions.com john_mcinnis Consisting of Fine Antiques and Vintage Items from Multiple North Shore Estates 5 […]
10 events,Auctions At Showplace – Important Fine Art & Design
THURSDAY OCT 8, 11AM 36-01 35th Street, Astoria, 11106 www.nyshowplace.com showplace Esteban Vicente "No. 3" Oil on Canvas, 1960 Theodoros Stamos Infinity Field Torino V #3, 1987 Fernand Leger "Les […]Scott Antique Markets – Atlanta
scott_antique_markets Antiques, Interiors, and More! 2ND WEEKEND of Every Month in Atlanta! 3,500 Booths! Atlanta Expo Centers 2026 Shows Atlanta, GA 3,500 Exhibit Booths JUL 9 - 12 AUG 6 […]Gemini – Single Owner Fashion Archive
Gemini - Single Owner Fashion Archive Thursday, October 8th & Saturday, October 10th at 12pm EST GeminiAuctionCompany.com gemini 1,300 Lots Over Two Days • Bidding via Live Auctioneers, telephone & […]
10 events,Bertoia Auctions – Advertising
October 9th 2026 2141 Demarco Drive Vineland NJ 08360 BertoiaAuctions.com bertoia Bringing the best of antique collectibles to the best of collectors Hosting the finest specialized auctions since 1986. Accepting […]
16 events,NJ Big Flea Antiques Event
Oct 10-11 The New Jersey Convention And Expo Center 97 Sunfield Ave. Edision, NJ 08337 $15 Both Days Sat 9-6 Sun 10-4 757-430-4735 [email protected] dc_big_fleaCopake – 34th Annual Bicycles & Automobilia Auction
Saturday, October 10th at 9am 266 Rt. 7A - Copake, NY 12516 www.copakeauction.com copake COPAKE AUCTION INC. Michael & Seth Fallon 266 Rt. 7A - Copake, NY 12516 Ph: 518-641-1935 […]The 52nd Annual Fall Fox Valley Antiques Show Online
Oct 10-11, 2026 Sat 10am - Sun 6pm Central FoxValleyAntiquesShow.com Fox Valley (1-6H) 09-25-26 The Chicago Suburban Antiques Dealers Association Visit booths online, dealers from across the US and Canada […]The Bruce – 45th Annual Outdoor Arts Festival
October 10 & 11, 2026 10 am to 5 pm Bruce Museum, Greenwich Connecticut BruceMuseum.org bruce_museum Original contemporary fine art, children's activities, and food 203.869.0376 BruceMuseum.org Admission: $15. includes Museum […]Corey W Brown Auctions – Personal Collection Of Jack Ericson
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 10 @ 10 AM 19 RR Ave Frewsburg NY 14738 coreybrownauction.com corey_brown Highlights: Red StepBack Cupboard - Yellow Interior, Punch Tin Pie Safe, Several Spool Cabinets, Iron Horse […]Stephen / Douglas Antiques – Flying Pig Antiques – Windham Antique Center – Open House
Columbus Day Weekend, October 10th and 11th, 10a.m. to 5p.m. New Hampshire & Vermont stephen_douglas Please join us for our annual Open House Columbus Day Weekend, October 10th and 11th, […]Stormville Airport – Antique Show & Flea Market
October 10 & 11 428 Rt. 216, Stormville, NY www.stormvilleairportfleamarkets.com stormville_airport_flea_market SPRINGTIME IN THE COUNTRY Free Admission & Parking ~ No Pets 8am-4pm ~ Rain or Shine ~ Over 400 […]
OPEN SATURDAYS APRIL-NOVEMBER 7:30 am - 2:30 pm • Rt. 6 & 64 Woodbury, CT Like and follow us on Facebook / Woodbury Antiques & Flea Market Free admission and […]
16 events,Elephant’s Trunk Flea Market Every Sunday
New Milford, CT Every Sunday • www.etflea.com We're Open April - December elephants_trunkPegasus Antique & Estate Auctions – Columbus Day Weekend Auction
SUNDAY OCTOBER 11, 2026 at 1pm 3 Goodrich Road, Owego, NY 13827 www.pegasusauctionsny.com pegasus Invites you to join us for COLUMBUS DAY WEEKEND ON SUNDAY OCTOBER 11, 2026 at 1pm […]State Line Auctions & Estate Services – Wonderful Fall Auction
Sunday, October 11, 2026 at 11am 80 Main Street, Canaan, CT at the Intersection of Rt 44 & Rt 7S • 860-453-4370 • [email protected] State Line (½H) 10-02-26_v2 state_line 14 […]
8 events,Berkshire Botanical Garden – Indoor Gardening With Marian McEvoyFairfield University Art Museum – Hieroglyphs To Hype: The Modern Afterlife of Ancient EgyptFairfield University Art Museum – James Welling: CentoiGavel Auctions Fall 2026 – Treasures of Imperial Japan and the SamuraiFlorence Griswold Museum – Patchwork: Connecticut Artists Consider 250Heckler – Online Premier Auction of Early American Glass, Bottles & FlasksJohn McInnis LLC – Virtual Online AuctionTom Hall Auctions – Fine Art, Fine Jewelry, Antiques Online Auction
7 PM - October 12, 2026 www.tomhallauctions.com 4644 PA Rte 309, Schnecksville, PA 18078 tom_hall Highlights Include: Paintings by Fern Coppedge, Sterling Strauser and others, 28" Apple Tree Boy Hummel, […]
9 events,Corey W Brown Auctions – Coins, Gold, Silver And Military
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 13 @ 10 AM 19 RR Ave Frewsburg NY 14738 coreybrownauction.com corey_brown Coins-Gold-Silver And Military TUESDAY, OCTOBER 13 @ 10 AM 14K& 10K GOLD RINGS, POCKET WATCHES, 150+ […]Edward B. Beattie – Transportation Sale
SALE ONLINE NOW, closing on OCTOBER 13 @ 7 PM auctionninja.com/edward-beattie-auctioneers HAMPTON FALLS, NH • 603-770-9878 beattie Have fun! Choose your mode of transportation from the 18th, 19th or 20th […]
11 events,South Bay Auctions – Art, Antiques & Sporting Auction
October 14th www.southbayauctions.com south_bay 631-878-2909 • [email protected] • www.southbayauctions.com Catalog and online bidding - www.southbayauctions.com Robert Motherwell. "At the Edge". 1984, aquatint and etching. 15 3/4 x 18 1/2 in. […]World Auction Gallery – Exceptional Very Fine Art & Antiques Auction
WED. OCTOBER 14th, 2026 at 10am est worldauctiongallery.com 228 East Meadow Avenue, East Meadow, NY 11554 world_auction_gallery Our Exceptional Very Fine Art & Antiques Auction is on Wednesday, October 14th, […]Doyle – Old Master Paintings / English & European Silver
AUCTION IN NEW YORK October 14, 10am EST doyle.com doyle AUCTION IN NEW YORK October 14, 10am EST English Continental Furniture / Russian Works of Art October 15,10am EST DOYLE […]eHammer Auctions – October Americana Online Auction
ONLINE ONLY - CLOSES OCTOBER 29TH - 6PM 16 Business Park Drive, Branford, CT 06405 www.ehammerauctions.com ehammer eHammer Auctions is a new online only auction house under the umbrella of […]The Uptown Store – Luxury Country Estate
BIDS CLOSE THURS. OCTOBER 22 Berkshire, MA uptown_store BID NOW Discover this premium home's curated collection of investment grade art and fine furnishings. Every pristine piece is ready to elevate […]
11 events,DuMouchelles – The October 2026 Auctions
Hosted October 15, 16 & 17 409 East Jefferson Avenue, Detroit, Ml 48226 dumoart.com dumouchelle dumouchelles Montague Dawson (1890-1973) 'The Lofty Clipper 'Lightning" Edmund Henry Osthaus (1858-1928) 'Two Pointers In […]PBA Galleries – Fine Photography & Art Fine Press & Bindings
October 15, 2026 605 Addison Street Berkeley, CA 94710 www.pbagalleries.com pba_galleries Upcoming Auctions of Interest Fine Photography & Art Fine Press & Bindings October 15, 2026 Fine Pens Watches October […]Clars – The Fall Watch & Gallery Auction
October 15th & 16th | 1 PM PDT 5644 Telegraph Ave. Oakland, CA 94609 www.clars.com clars clars October Auction Previews Oct. 14th | 1-5 PM PDT Oct. 15th | 9 […]Doyle – English Continental Furniture / Russian Works of Art
AUCTION IN NEW YORK October 15, 10am EST doyle.com doyle AUCTION IN NEW YORK October 14, 10am EST English Continental Furniture / Russian Works of Art October 15,10am EST DOYLE […]Eldred’s – Japanese Prints + Paintings & Multiples + Works on Paper
OCTOBER 15 I CAPE COD, MA eldreds.com eldreds JAPANESE PRINTS + PAINTINGS 9:30AM Lilian May Miller oban yoko-e set of Paul Jacoulet surimono Kawase Hasui oban tate-e Joichi Hoshi woodblock […]
17 events,Leone’s Auction Gallery
ESTATE AUCTIONS EVERY OTHER FRIDAY Oct 16 2 Wedgewood Dr, Jewett City, CT 860-376-3935 • 860-642-6248 www.leoneauctioneers.com FLEA MARKET Eastern CT’s Largest Indoor/Outdoor Flea Market College Mart Flea Market OPEN […]Michaan’s Auctions – October Gallery Auction
Friday, October 16th| 10 am www.michaans.com 2701 Monarch Street, Alameda, CA 94501 michaan Previews: Sunday, October 11th, 10 am - 5 pm Thursday, October 15th, noon - 5 pm Friday, […]Morphy Auctions – Coin-Op & Advertising
OCTOBER 16 & 17, 2026 2000 N. Reading Rd, Denver, PA 17517 Morphyauctions.com morphy Accepting Consignments For Our 2027 Auctions 2000 N. Reading Road I Denver, Pa 17517 I 877-968-8880 […]Strawser – Two Day Antique Auction
FRIDAY & SATURDAY, OCTOBER 16 & 17 106 E. Dutch Street, Wolcottville, Indiana www.strawserauctions.com strawser IN PERSON AND ONLINE STAFFORDSHIRE — MAJOLICA Located at the Strawser Auction Facility — 106 […]Z and R Auction Co. – Upscale Antiques, Collectibles and Antiquarian Books
Starts: Fri. Oct. 16th @ 12 noon and Ends: Fri. Oct. 30th @12 noon zandrauctions.com 256 Clark St, Ext., Groton, NY z_and_r Timed Online Auction Only! For Details, Terms, Full […]Vintage Accents Auctions – October Horizons Online Auction
October 16th at 10am www.vintageaccents.com thomaston_vintage_accents Asian Antiques, Country Decor, Vintage Accessories, And SO Much More Bid Online or Save 5% With All Phone/Absentee Bids 207-354-8350Tim’s Auctions – Estate Sale
Tim's Auctions - Estate Sale Fri-Sun October 16-18 11am-5pm Sonstrom Rd, Bristol, CT www.timsauctions.com tim's_auctionsWolfs Gallery – Beyond The Third Dimension: Superrealistic Wood Carvings bv John T. Sharp
Opening Friday, October 16 On view through Saturday, January 30 www.wolfsgallery.com Cleveland, OH 44122 wolf_gallery Seven Pound Trout, 2016 Black Cherry, 21 x 25 x 16 inches Parakeets, 2005 Black […]Tina Swirsky – New Haven-Westville CT Estate Sale
Antique furn.-LR, DR, BR, china, bric a brack & HH RAIN OR SHINE ALL MUST GO! Fri, Sat & Sun Oct. 16, 17 & 18, 9-1 Rte. 34-Forest Rd-Fountain St-Lakeview […]
24 events,Atlantic Coast Decoy Collector Show
OCTOBER 17, 2026 Opens at 9 a.m. Whites of Westport Westport, Massachusetts atlantic_coast_decoys Tables: $60 each Room Reservations Hampton Inn/Westport (508) 675-8500 For More Information: Tom Reiley: (860) 324-4001 Jim […]Woody Auction – Art Glass & Furniture Auction
Saturday October 17, 2026 9:30am CT Woody Auction Hall 130 E 3rd St, Douglass, KS 0% BP in person In person & online at & bid.woodyauction.com www.woodyauction.com I [email protected] 316-747-2694 […]Bakker Auctions – Fall Live Online Auction
October 17, 2026 at 1pm bakkerproject.com 359 Commercial St. Provincetown, MA bakker bakker MA Lic. #154 John Whorf, Fishing Boats Dwight Blaney Anne Packard Caleb Arnold Slade John Whorf Charles […]Flying Pig Antiques – The Tailgate
October 17 9 AM SHARP! 867 Rt 12, Westmoreland, NH 03467 flying_pig_tailgate Call Ian McKelvey 860-781-0081 or Kris Casucci 508-341-6870 2026 dates October 17, November 21 at Flying Pig Antiques […]Ridgefield Fall Arts Fest
October 17-18 Cool Breeze Orange Leaves Blue Skies Ballard Park Ridgefield, Ct For more information go to gordonfinearts.org ridgefield_fall_art_festRoland Auctions – October Estate Sale
Saturday October 17th at 10am www.rolandauctions.com 150 School St, Glen Cove, NY 11542 roland roland Preview: Thursday, October 15th & Friday, October 16th, 10am-6pm 212-260-2000 www.rolandauctions.com 150 School St, Glen […]Americana Auctions – Excellent October Estates Auction
Saturday, October 17th, 2026 at 11am 380 Winthrop St, Rehoboth MA 02769 www.americana-auction.com americana From a Newport RI, Florida & other local homes. Saturday, October 17th, 2026 at 11am LIVE […]Corey W Brown Auctions – Padlo Estate Auction
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 17th & 24th at 1OAM 19 RR Ave Frewsburg NY 14738 coreybrownauction.com corey_brown PADLO ESTATE AUCTION 39' Oldsmobile 85' Texas Suburban Whizzer Bike 31' Model A VINTAGE CARS […]Milestone Auctions – Fall Premier Antique Toy Sale
Saturday, October 17th 2026 10:00 am | Preview 8:00 am 38198 Willoughby Parkway Willoughby, Ohio 44094 www.milestoneauctions.com milestone Amazing selection of vintage toys including Japanese robots, character toys, windups, battery-operated, […]Nathan Auction & Real Estate Inc. – On-Site Estate Auction Dorset, Vermont
Sat. October 17, 2026 • 10am www.nathanre.com 370 West Rd, Manchester, Vermont 05254 nathan Preview Fri. Oct. 16, l-4pm & Sat. Oct. 17,8-10am Auction Start This will be a walk […]
OPEN SATURDAYS APRIL-NOVEMBER 7:30 am - 2:30 pm • Rt. 6 & 64 Woodbury, CT Like and follow us on Facebook / Woodbury Antiques & Flea Market Free admission and […]
20 events,Elephant’s Trunk Flea Market Every Sunday
New Milford, CT Every Sunday • www.etflea.com We're Open April - December elephants_trunkACES – Fall Gallery Auction
Sunday, October 18 12:00 PM EST Stamford, CT ACES.NET aces aces Royal Worcester Armorial Cat Platters $1,000-2,000 National Silver Company Neoclassical Wine Coolers $2,000-4,000 International Sterling Royal Danish Flatware $6,000-8,000 […]CRN Auctions – October Auction
Sunday, October 18th at 11 a.m 57 Bay State Road, Cambridge, MA 02138 www.crnauctions.com crn crn ADVANCE AUCTION NOTICE PREVIEW IN PERSON AT THE CRN GALLERY: Friday, October 16 from […]Burchard Galleries – October “Harvest of Treasures” Premier Estates Auction
Sunday October 18, 2026 @ 12 PM 2528 3th Avenue North, St Petersburg, FL www.BurchardGalleries.com burchard LIVE & ONLINE AUCTION with Phone and Absentee Bidding Previews: 10/16 l-6pm; 10/17 llam-4pm; […]Past To Present Auctions – The Estate of Neal L Blodgett Jr
October 18 & October 25, 2026 www.pasttopresentauctions.com 27 Hope Street, Niantic, CT 06357 past_to_present Higganum House Antiques, Higganum, CT Estate of Neal L. Blodgett Jr. This is a massive, wonderful […]Amero Auctions – Ocean Winds Session II Auction
Sunday, October 18th, 2026, at 11AM EST ameroauctions.com 1540 N Lime Avenue Sarasota, FL 34237 amero Pun Woo (Hong Kong) "Portrait of the Ship Isaac Reed in Rough Water" 19th […]Flying Pig Auctions – Multi-Estate Primitive, Country & Diverse Antiques Auction
October 18th-20th 867 Route 12, Westmoreland, NH 03467 flying-pig-auctions.liveauctioneers.com flying_pig MULTI-ESTATE AUCTION — Primitive, Country & Diverse Antiques NOTE: THIS IS A 3-DAY ONLINE AUCTION! • SUN. OCTOBER 18th at […]Peter Mavris Antique Shows
Sunday, Oct. 18,2026 Best Western Inn & Conference Center 815 LaFayette Road • Rt. 1 Hampton, NH www.petermavrisantiqueshows.net peter_mavris Stephen- Douglas Mark Brightman Peter Eaton Oliver Garland Brian Cullity Elaine […]SJ Auctioneers – Estate Silverware, Toys, Decor, Glass Art
Sunday, October 18 • 6:00pm sjauctioneers.com sj_auctioneers Outstanding sterling silver flatware sets and individual pieces will take center stage in SJ Auctioneers' online-only Estate Silverware, Toys, Decor & Glass Art […]
13 events,Berkshire Botanical Garden – Indoor Gardening With Marian McEvoyFairfield University Art Museum – Hieroglyphs To Hype: The Modern Afterlife of Ancient EgyptFairfield University Art Museum – James Welling: CentoFlorence Griswold Museum – Patchwork: Connecticut Artists Consider 250eHammer Auctions – October Americana Online AuctionThe Uptown Store – Luxury Country EstateZ and R Auction Co. – Upscale Antiques, Collectibles and Antiquarian BooksWolfs Gallery – Beyond The Third Dimension: Superrealistic Wood Carvings bv John T. SharpFlying Pig Auctions – Multi-Estate Primitive, Country & Diverse Antiques AuctionE.S. Eldridge – Estate Auction
Mon. October 19th • 7pm sale eldridge Mon. October 19th Inspection • 9am Warehouse Gallery, 90 S Park St, Willimantic, CT Visit our website auctionzip.com #2823 for pictures and updates. […]Glass Works Auctions – Premier Catalog Auction #197
Closes October 19th, 2026 @ 10:00 PM www.glassworksauctions.com glass_works Absentee auction Opens for bidding October 12th 18th Century Sealed Wine Bottles Colorful Label Under Glass Whiskies Sandwich Type Colorful Cologne […]Northfield Auctions – Live In-Person Auction
MON. OCT. 19 at 6pm 105 Main Street, Northfield, MA 01360 413-498-0221 northfield LIVE! IN-PERSON! NO COMPUTER BIRDING AT: NORTHFIELD AUCTIONS, INC. by PAUL GORZOCOSKI III 105 MAIN STREET, NORTHFIELD, […]Winter Associates – Live Auction
Monday, Oct. 19th at 5:30PM www.AuctionsAppraisers.com 21 Cooke St. Plainville, CT 06062 winter 19th/20th C. Paintings, Prints & Sculpture; Jewelry inc. Van Cleef; Silver including Tiffany, Gorham, Black Starr & […]
10 events,Doyle – Picasso Ceramics, Prints & Multiples
AUCTION IN NEW YORK October 20, 11am EDT doyle.com doyle Roy Lichtenstein, Thinking Nude, State I, 1994 Estimate $ 200,000-400,000 David Hockney, Untitled No. 329, 2010 Estimate $30,000-40,000 James Abbott […]
11 events,Ira & Larry Goldberg Auctioneers – French, American and Bohemian Late 19th early 20th Century Art Glass AuctionIra & Larry Goldberg Auctioneers – French, American and Bohemian Late 19th early 20th Century Art Glass AuctionIra & Larry Goldberg Auctioneers – French, American and Bohemian Late 19th early 20th Century Art Glass Auction
Wednesday, October 21, 10:00am Pacific Time www.goldbergcoins.com 11400 W. Olympic Blvd Suite 800 Los Angeles, CA 90064 goldberg French, American and Bohemian Late 19th early 20th Century Art Glass - […]NYE & Co. – Property from a Private Monmouth County, NJ Collection
October 21st, 2026 20 Beach Street 07003 Bloomfield, NJ nye Ship Model of a Five Masted Clipper Ship; Gillows of Lancaster Carved Oak Plant Stand; Louis LeBreton (French, I8I8-I866), Sperm […]New England Auctions – Americana & Fine Estates Auction
October 21 & 22 at 10am 14 Business Park Drive, Suite 5 Branford, CT 06405 www.newenglandauctions.com 475.234.5120 new_england The American Auction House Americana Featuring Bruce Wendel Gameboards and Clifford A. […]
14 events,New York City Jewelry & Watch Show
October 22-25, 2026 Metropolitan Pavillion 125 West 18th Street, New York, NY 10011 NYCJAWS.com palm_beach palm_beach ANTIQUE JEWELRY • ESTATE JEWELRY • FINE WATCHES • MODERN JEWELRY • ART DECO […]PBA Galleries – Fine Pens Watches
October 22, 2026 605 Addison Street Berkeley, CA 94710 www.pbagalleries.com pba_galleries Upcoming Auctions of Interest Fine Pens Watches October 22, 2026 Magic & the Occult October 29, 2026 Rare & […]Gerald W. Bell Jr. – Fire Memorabilia Collection of Paul Tower Online Auction
October 22, 2026 @ 7pm 124 Gray Rd, Falmouth ME 04105 207-797-9386 gerald_bell www.AuctionNinja.com Attention collectors, first responder historians, and firefighting enthusiasts! Up for auction is the exclusive Paul Tower […]Paul McInnis – Petroliana, Vintage Trucks & Vehicles, Firearms & Ammunition, Taxidermy Auction
October 22nd & 23rd at 10:00 a.m. EST Hampton Falls, NH paulmcinnis.com paul_mcinnis Single-Owner Collection • Petroliana, Vintage Trucks & Vehicles, Firearms & Ammunition, Taxidermy Two-Day Live Virtual Auction with […]Eldred’s – European Art & Antiques Auction
October 22 9:30 Cape Cod eldreds.com eldreds ELDRED'S AUCTIONEERS • EST. 1947 NEW ENGLAND + BEYOND I 508-385-3116 I VIEW LOTS + BID AT ELDREDS.COM
13 events,Bertoia Auctions – Collectibles
October 23rd 2026 2141 Demarco Drive Vineland NJ 08360 BertoiaAuctions.com bertoia bertoia Bringing the best of antique collectibles to the best of collectors Hosting the finest specialized auctions since 1986. […]Furness Athenaeum – SEASCAPES: The Paintings Of Edmund Darch Lewis
OPENING RECEPTION 10/23 5-9 PM 40 EAST 3RD ST, HISTORIC NEW CASTLE, DE FOR PRIVATE APPOINTMENTS 410-708-4085 furness_athenaeum_seascapes_openingMerrils Auction Gallery – Americana, Fine Art, Jewelry, Silver & Numismatics
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 23, 2026 137 James Brown Drive, Williston, Vermont www.merrillsauction.com merrill US 1922 Benton $100 gold certificate Five Wilson 'Snowflake Bentley (VT 1865-1931) US 1932 $10 Indian Head gold […]Tag Along Estate Sales – Exquisite Mamaroneck Home
Fri & Sat Oct 23 & 24 10am - 4pm 214 South Barry Ave., Mamaroneck, N.Y tag_along Large English 2 door cabinets, wood framed loveseat, many hand woven Oriental carpets. […]
24 events,Cornell – Auctions, Objects & Trade
LIVE AUCTION: October 24 BELLPORT, NEW YORK 631-289-9505 cornellCollective Hudson – The Fall Exceptionelle Sale
Saturday, October 24 at 10am & Sunday, October 25 at 10am www.collectivehudson.com 34 Post Street, Kingston, NY 12401 collective_hudson collective_hudson COLLECTIVE HUDSON'S SIGNATURE YEARLY AUCTION Saturday, October 24 at 10am […]Corey W Brown Auctions – Padlo Estate Auction
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 24th at 1OAM 19 RR Ave Frewsburg NY 14738 coreybrownauction.com corey_brown PADLO ESTATE AUCTION 39' Oldsmobile 85' Texas Suburban Whizzer Bike 31' Model A VINTAGE CARS & PARTS […]Estate Of Mind – 2 Session Military & Fine Art Auction
October 24, 2026 @ 10am 195 Derby Road, Middletown, NY 10940 www.EstateOfMind.biz estate_of_mind estate_of_mind 560+ Lots Of Fresh To The Market Military, Americana, Fine Art, Jewelry, Watches, Coins & Period […]Langdell Barn – Fabulous Fall Auction
SAT. OCTOBER 24 at 10am 697 Isaac Frye Highway Wilton, N.H. langdell Antiques, Art, Oriental Rugs, Native American Baskets & Artifacts, Ephemera, Jewelry, Many Smalls & More at The Langdell […]Rachel Davis Fine Arts – Fine Art At Auction
Saturday, October 24,2026 at 9:30am www.racheldavisfinearts.com 1301 West 79th St. Cleveland, OH 44102 rachel_davis featuring work of the Cleveland School of Ari Preview begins October 17 Complete online catalog available […]Vero Beach Auction – Multi Estate Online Auction
Saturday October 24th @ 12pm est www.verobeachauction.com 492 Old Dixie Highway, Vero Beach FL vero_beach Preview: Monday October 19TH-Friday October 23rd 9am-4pm Featuring antiques, Florida Highwaymen paintings, jewelry, Fine Art, […]Andrews & Andrews – Estate Auction
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 24, 2026 I lOam sharp! 1184 Atlantic Hwy, Northport, ME 04849 www.andrewsandandrews.com andrews Previews: Friday, October 23 from 4-6pm and Saturday, October 24 from 9-10am An exclusive ocean […]Charles Street Auction – Fall Sporting Sale
SAT. OCT. 24, 2026 at 10AM 2 Charles Street, Sandwich, MA 02563 charles_street Decoys, Bird & Fish Carvings and Antiques Decoys by Crowell, Shourds, Mason, Gibbs, Haertel, McIntyre, Collins, Peltz […]George Cole Auctions – Selling Estate Contents From Several Local Estates Along With Select Other AdditionsGeorge Cole Auctions – Selling Estate Contents From Several Local Estates Along With Select Other AdditionsGeorge Cole Auctions – Selling Estate Contents From Several Local Estates Along With Select Other Additions
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 24TH STARTS 4:00PM 7578 North Broadway, Red Hook, NY 12571 www.georgecoleauctions.com george_cole WE HAVE IN-PERSON BIDDING IN OUR COMFORTABLY CATERED AUCTION HALL! AND YES, COME HUNGRY, OUR PROFESSIONAL […]Kaminski – October Estates Auction: The Charlotte Florence Collection
October 24th & 25th, Saturday & Sunday at 11:00 AM Kaminski Gallery 117 Elliott St., Beverly, MA 01915 www.kaminskiauctions.com kaminski Kaminski Auctions is honored to present the Estate of Charlotte […]Milestone Auctions – Fall Premier Firearms 2-Day Sale
October 24th & 25th 2026 • 10:00 AM | Preview 8:00 am 38198 Willoughby Parkway Willoughby, Ohio 44094 www.milestoneauctions.com milestone We Are Offering A Vast Array Of Sporting Shotguns And […]Nadeau’s – Major Fall Chinese, Shaker and Americana Auction
Saturday October 24, 2026 at 10:00 AM EST 25 Meadow Rd., Windsor, CT 06095 NadeausAuction.com nadeau Preview Times: Thursday, October 22, 2-6:30pm | Friday, October 23, 12-5pm | Saturday, October […]Young’s Auction Service – The Gary Williams Stoneware Collection: Historical Stoneware Auction
Saturday, October 24, 10:00am CST | Session 2 of 3 8284 Ridge Road, Rock Falls, IL 61071 www.youngsauctionil.com young Previews Thursday & Friday, October 22 & 23 10am-5pm | 8284 […]
OPEN SATURDAYS APRIL-NOVEMBER 7:30 am - 2:30 pm • Rt. 6 & 64 Woodbury, CT Like and follow us on Facebook / Woodbury Antiques & Flea Market Free admission and […]
17 events,Elephant’s Trunk Flea Market Every Sunday
New Milford, CT Every Sunday • www.etflea.com We're Open April - December elephants_trunkPast To Present Auctions – The Estate of Neal L Blodgett Jr
October 25, 2026 www.pasttopresentauctions.com 27 Hope Street, Niantic, CT 06357 past_to_present Higganum House Antiques, Higganum, CT Estate of Neal L. Blodgett Jr. This is a massive, wonderful & diverse collection […]Clarke – October Multi-Estates Auction
SUNDAY OCTOBER 25th, 2026, 10 A.M. EST www.ClarkeNY.com 2372 Boston Post Rd, Larchmont, NY 10538 clarke clarke Live In-House Bidding SUNDAY OCTOBER 25th, 2026, 10 A.M. EST Previews: Thursday, October […]Cape Cod Antique Dealers Association – Fall Antiques Show In Kingston
Sun, October 25th 10am-3pm Jones River Trading Company, 42 Elm Street, Kingston, MA www.capecodfairgrounds.com cape_cod_fall_antique_show Inside a Historic Building Rain or Shine Jones River Trading Company, 42 Elm Street, Kingston, […]Jenny Lind Doll Club 36th Annual Antique, Vintage & Collectible Doll, Bear & Toy Show
Sunday, October 25, 2026 (10am -3pm) Southbury Fire Station, 461 Main Street S., Southbury, CT 06488 Admission: $7 Adults, $1 Children (Under 12 Free) *$6 With this ad- limit 2 […]-
Sunday, October 25, from 5 to 9 pm HistoricTrappe.org/Gala historic_trappe_party_for_preservation A fundraiser gala in support of Historic Trappe's mission to preserue and share the historic places, landscapes, and heritage of […]
9 events,Berkshire Botanical Garden – Indoor Gardening With Marian McEvoyFairfield University Art Museum – Hieroglyphs To Hype: The Modern Afterlife of Ancient EgyptFairfield University Art Museum – James Welling: CentoFlorence Griswold Museum – Patchwork: Connecticut Artists Consider 250eHammer Auctions – October Americana Online AuctionZ and R Auction Co. – Upscale Antiques, Collectibles and Antiquarian BooksWolfs Gallery – Beyond The Third Dimension: Superrealistic Wood Carvings bv John T. SharpKodner – Estate Jewelry, Fine Art & Home Decor
Monday, October 26, 2026 at 6 pm 45 S. Federal Highway, Dania Beach, Florida 33004 www.Kodner.com kodner English Victorian Sterling Silver Tea Service with Tray. Approx weight: 209.06 ozt. Kodner […]Hudson Valley Auctioneers – Antique and Estate Auction
Monday October 26th • 5:00 PM 432 Main Street, Beacon, NY 12508 www.hudsonvalleyauctioneers.com hudson_valley Previews: Sunday, 10/25, 1-Spm; Monday, day of sale, 2-4:30pm or by appointment M-F 9-3:30 Featuring unreserved […]
8 events,Coyles Auction Inc. – Two-Session October Estates Auction
Tuesday, October 27, 2026 Regency Ballroom at the DoubleTree Hilton 11 Beaver St,, Milford, MA 01757 www.coylesauction.com coyles Regency Ballroom at the Double Tree Hilton 11 Beaver St., Milford, MA […]
11 events,Cottone Auctions – Fine & Decorative Arts, Antiques & Americana
Wednesday, October 28, 2026 & Thursday, October 29, 2026 | Live & Online 120 Court Street, Geneseo, NY 14454 cottoneauctions.com cottone Handel Birds of Paradise Table Lamp French Empire Bronze […]Kingston Auctions – Important Jewelry & Art Estate Auction
October 28th at 6pm est 3704 Kennett Pike, Suite 450, Greenville, DE 19807 www.kingstonauctionhouse.com kingston Preview: October 22, 23, 24, 26, 27 Online bidding at liveauctioneers and bidsquare • Bid […]William Smith – Annual Sporting Live Auction
Wednesday October 28th at 10:00am wsmithauction.com Plainfield, NH william_smith Preview Monday October 26th and Tuesday October 27th from 10:00am to 4:00pm Featuring the unrivaled trophy mount collection of Grand Slam […]Pook & Pook – Coins & Jewelry Auction
Wednesday, October 28, 2026 at 9am 463 East Lancaster Avenue Downingtown, PA 19335 www.pookandpook.com 463 EAST LANCASTER AVENU E DOWNINGTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA 19335 P: (610) 269-4040 [email protected] WWW.POOKANDPOOK.COM BID ONL INE […]
14 events,Heritage Auctions – Early 20th Century & Modern Design Signature Auction
October 29 & 30 HA.com/Design heritage EARLY 20th CENTURY DESIGN Signature® Auction | October 29 MODERN DESIGN Signature® Auction | October 30 Zsolnay Vase with Snail Motif, circa 1900 Sold […]Shannon’s – Fall Fine Art Auction
October 29th 6 PM ET www.shannons.com shannons shannons The Fall Fine Art Auction features a curated selection of high-quality original paintings, drawings, and sculptures. Offerings in the sale span diverse […]PBA Galleries – Magic & the Occult
October 29, 2026 605 Addison Street Berkeley, CA 94710 www.pbagalleries.com pba_galleries Upcoming Auctions of Interest Magic & the Occult October 29, 2026 Rare & Antiquarian November 12,2026 Fine Literature with […]Amelia Jeffers – Fall Fabulous Finds
OCTOBER 29, 30, 31 ameliajeffers.com 2690 Stratford Road, Delaware, OH 43015 amelia_jeffers Featuring The Gentlemans Auction, Jewelry & Couture, & Antiques & Decorative Art Join us for a notable three-day […]A.B. Levy’s – Autumn Great Estates Auction
Thursday, October 29, 2026 at 2 PM EST 5200 S. Dixie Highway I West Palm Beach, Florida 33405 www.ablevys.com ab_levy The complete illustrated catalog is now available through ablevys.com for […]Pook & Pook – Online Only Decorative Arts Auction
Thursday, October 29, 2026 at 9am 463 East Lancaster Avenue Downingtown, PA 19335 www.pookandpook.com 463 EAST LANCASTER AVENU E DOWNINGTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA 19335 P: (610) 269-4040 [email protected] WWW.POOKANDPOOK.COM BID ONL INE […]
10 events,Leone’s Auction Gallery
ESTATE AUCTIONS EVERY OTHER FRIDAY Oct 30 2 Wedgewood Dr, Jewett City, CT 860-376-3935 • 860-642-6248 www.leoneauctioneers.com FLEA MARKET Eastern CT’s Largest Indoor/Outdoor Flea Market College Mart Flea Market OPEN […]Old Line Market
Oct 30th, 31st & Nov 1st Aix La Chapelle Farm Vintage - Garden & Artisan Poolesville, Maryland Spring Show: April 23,24 & 35 2027 old_line_market
7 events,
OPEN SATURDAYS APRIL-NOVEMBER 7:30 am - 2:30 pm • Rt. 6 & 64 Woodbury, CT Like and follow us on Facebook / Woodbury Antiques & Flea Market Free admission and […]
9 events,Elephant’s Trunk Flea Market Every Sunday
New Milford, CT Every Sunday • www.etflea.com We're Open April - December elephants_trunkStevens Auction Company – Haunted Estates Auction
Sunday, Nov 1st 11am CST 129 E. COMMERCE ST., ABERDEEN, MS www.StevensAuction.com stevens FEATURING ANTIQUES, ART & CURIOSITIES BID ONLINE OR IN PERSON STEVENSAUCTION.COM 129 E. COMMERCE ST., ABERDEEN, MSTremont Auctions – Annual Fall Fine Art & Antiques Auction
Sunday, November 1st at 10 am 615 Boston Post Road, Sudbury Ma, 01776 Tremontauctions.com tremont Previews: Wednesday 28th - Saturday 31st 10am-3pm & Sunday 1st 8-10am or in advance by […]Brandywine Valley Auctions – November Fine Art Auction
Nov. 1, 2026 @ 1pm est 1756 Wilmington Pike, Glen Mills, PA brandywine 600+works of art LIVE AUCTIONEERS | PHONE AND ABSENTEE BIDDING | 1756 WILMINGTON PIKE, GLEN MILLS, PA […]