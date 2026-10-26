California Bitters Brings Sweet Price At Glass Works - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

PENNSBURG, PENN. — An important California bitters bottle was the top lot at Glass Works Auctions’ catalog auction that closed October 19 when a Bryant’s Stomach Bitters bottle attained $63,180, including buyer’s premium. The circa 1857-62 olive-green bottle, which was found years ago in the “big dig” in San Francisco, came out of the Bill Ham collection. The auction house said it has been 15 years since one of these bottles last sold at auction. More highlights will appear in an upcoming issue.