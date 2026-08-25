Making Connections, Finding New Homes For Special Pieces - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

New Hampshire Antiques Week 2026: Antiques In Manchester

Review & Onsite Photos by Andrea Valluzzo

MANCHESTER, N.H. — That ineffable magical quality that makes New Hampshire Antiques Week what it is was in full force throughout the week but was especially noticeable at Antiques in Manchester: The Collector’s Fair, which ran August 5-6 at St Anselm College’s Sullivan Arena.

“There is just something about this whole week that so much really interesting great stuff shows up,” said showrunner Karen DiSaia, noting that dealers are already putting aside items for next year’s show.

As usual, Antiques in Manchester boasted a strong gate with some buyers waiting several hours to get into the show. At 10 am sharp on opening day, shoppers were admitted into the show in groups of 50 and quickly descended on their booths of choice. “People were in a really good mood, and there seemed to be a high level of excitement,” DiSaia said. “People were walking out with bags of stuff. I took a picture of somebody coming out with two cartfulls of things they had bought!”

The show has about six to ten “new” dealers each year — some are brand new, some are returning after an absence. DiSaia noted that several of the younger dealers, who were mostly positioned along the show’s outer aisle, brought a fresh energy to the show as well as demonstrating the continuum of the antiques trade. “They brought some really interesting things, and I think that gives the show a different approach because we’re trying to help dealers develop into dealers who can do shows,” she said, addding that she and some of her longtime colleagues came into the antiques trade around the same time, circa 1970s, and were mentored by veteran dealers. Now, they enjoy returning the favor. “We need to bring new people in and help them understand some of the finer points that people helped us understand when we were getting started.”

Among dealers new to this fair was Francis Crespo, who had previously exhibited at the Concord Antiques Show. “I was very pleased with the results. I sold well both days, and I thought the crowds were good both days,” he reported. His sales included a large, vintage metal garden rooster; a pair of Nineteenth Century carved stone busts; a wooden Native American weathervane; and furniture. “My blue cabinet sold as well as two small tables,” he added. Crespo also wrote up paintings and small folk art wood carvings. “Overall, I was pleased with the show. It was very well-run and beautifully laid out.”

Also reporting having a good show was Justine Chamberlain, who is already looking forward to coming back next year. “What impressed us most was the quality of the people we met. We connected with some terrific dealers, knowledgeable collectors and customers from a surprisingly broad geographic area,” she said. “We were fortunate to have sales across several different categories, which we thought reflected the diversity of interest at the show. Some of the notable pieces included an antique blueberry sign purchased by a lovely couple from Michigan, who even invited us to come out for the Cherry Festival next year; a nautical painting by Jonathan Hare, a Federal/Sheraton bird’s-eye maple inlaid card table purchased by a Canadian buyer; a lovely watercolor by Dutch artist Albert Neuhuys; and a striking Laura Ramsey 2.62-carat tourmaline and diamond 14K gold halo statement ring purchased by a Connecticut buyer.”

Chamberlain added, “What was particularly encouraging was that interest wasn’t concentrated in just one area. We had meaningful conversations about early American furniture, paintings, folk and trade pieces, and fine estate jewelry. Buyers seemed interested in pieces that had both visual appeal and a story behind them. For us, the show was as much about the relationships as the sales. We came away having met some wonderful people, made new connections and found homes for several special pieces. That’s what makes a show like this enjoyable and worthwhile.”

“Green Tree Events was also extremely supportive, and Karen was particularly helpful in getting us situated and helping us make the booth look outstanding,” Chamberlain said.

Robert Werowinski of James Island Antiques said his sales during set-up were the best he ever had in New Hampshire. “During the show, I sold several pieces of early bronze, brass, iron and a few pieces of pewter. Woodenware and treen sold well, and several Bellarmine jugs went out the door. Eighteenth Century English ceramics was slow this time, even though I had a good selection. Karen put together a nice show and brought in a large crowd.”

Echoing his comments, fellow dealer Thomas Moser (Gray, Maine) said, “The presentations were the best I have seen, especially the Hudson River paintings on display that I had time to study early Thursday morning before the show opened.” He continued, “The first day seemed hesitant and slower than last year. However, the second day brought in many more enthusiastic buyers of quality. I sold several Eighteenth Century rarities in the high four figures and buyers stayed until late in the afternoon.”

Dr Jason Keith Phillips, president of The Phillips Archive and a Pennsylvania auctioneer, said he was busy nearly the entire show. “Our antique advertising and signs sold extremely well to long-time customers, dealers and some new customers that we hope we’ll see again next New Hampshire Antiques Week,” he shared. “Our stock of antique photography and historic documents were also very popular and sold very well — especially the CDVs. We were surprised that our circa 1915 “Model Laundry, Manchester, NH” hand-painted wagon/truck canvases didn’t sell at the show, but they are such great items that we are sure they will sell at one of our future shows. Overall, we had a truly unforgettable show and we look forward to next year!”

Antique photography specialist Erin Waters (Exeter, N.H.) was pleased with her sales. “Since what I sell is a bit different than any other dealer, I’m happy to have found a niche there and to have had many repeat customers from last year. I sold a very fine half-plate daguerreotype of five brothers right after opening so it was nice to have that be one of the first sales,” she said. “Most of Wednesday was busy and I sold a variety of photos from dags [daguerreotypes] to an ambrotype of a Lowell woman millworker to quirky vintage snapshots. Thursday was slow for me, but I had a great conversation with a couple mid-afternoon, and they bought several things for their collection, including a handmade wallpaper box with a tintype framed inside.”

Scott Ferris of J&R Ferris Antiques said he was happy with his sales and purchases, sharing that he wrote up sales for a group of artifacts — a cased set of epaulettes, a gorget, an officer’s belt and buckle, and ribbons, also one that identified the artifacts with the original owner — once owned by Captain Henry A. Snow, the commander of the Independent Boston Fusileers, and which had descended through the family.

“I also sold a painting by Robert Robinson of a jolly old hunter, another couple of Adirondack-related items — a pack basket and a camp chair — and ‘academic-y’ and folk artwork by other artists, as well as historic photography. And, as usual, I get lots of queries about the artwork by Rockwell Kent, Edward Christiana and John Loy,” he added.

Not every dealer has a standout show, though. Evan Grant noted that the show was down for him by 30 to 50 percent from past few years. “I did [The Deerfield Antique Show] as well, and sales were off by the same margin,” he reported, noting he did sell a couple pieces of furniture, a great sign, folk art paintings and “smalls.”

Typically, first-day sales are strongest at a show as many buyers scramble to get fresh goods before they are sold, but sometimes some need to sleep on it before committing. Rugs dealer Lori Frandino saw this first hand. “Oddly enough, our second day proved to be stronger than the first — with ‘be-backs’ really coming back. That doesn’t always happen!” she said.

“One notable sale was of a large Tekke main carpet with good age that was hanging on the outside wall of our booth. It wasn’t a type that normally sells at this venue, as this show is strong for Caucasian rugs, but a collector made a beeline for it. We also had follow-up after the show, which was a great bonus,” Frandino shared. “This remains such a beautiful show and we are happy to be a part of it!”

Jane Langol deemed the show a “happy success” and noted that her sales were greater than last year, even though they were somewhat less than several years ago. “The weather was certainly a strong factor to produce active, buying customers,” she explained. “Dedicated management and quality merchandise spelled success for us all. My strongest sales were two-dimensional items off the wall — specifically four paintings.”

Langol also had strong pottery sales with an emphasis on Ohio pottery that reflected Arts and Crafts aesthetic: “That Arts and Crafts green was very popular! As a dealer, the buying was strong for me. Usually, one says that the market at Manchester is too expensive for dealers to make a purchase and expect a decent mark up for resale. I disagree. I found some wonderful items to enrich my inventory and to please my customers. Each year, offerings and sales at Manchester bring new insights and lifted hopes. I was not disappointed this year!”

Colette Donovan said shoppers know what they are seeing and wait all year to find special things to add to their collections. “Buyers seemed happier to put their money into antiques which enhance their quality of life in a visual way in these uncertain times,” she said. “We sold across the board to include lace to iron, textiles and furniture and what I like to call esoteric ‘soulful survivors.’”

Peter Bazar of Saratoga Fine Art also described the event as a good show with widespread interest. “We felt it was a better show than last year with more major collectors,” he said. Bob Haneberg said The Hanebergs Antiques sold two major paintings, a weathervane, some silver, Chinese armorial porcelain and several tea caddies. “Karen [DiSaia], as always, did a great job. I’m looking forward to next year,” he said.

Mo Wajselfish of Leatherwood Antiques, said his business had sales all throughout the first day. The second day was a bit slower, but overall the show was good with sales of Vienna bronzes, Black Forest carvings, folk art, signs and items from the showcase. “We had to rearrange the booth completely,” he stated, adding he has already had several post-show sales and expects more. “This is a show a lot of collectors come to, and they know what they want.”

For Dennis Raleigh, this show is Pumpkin Patch Antiques’ biggest show of the year. “Our sales exceeded those of last year for which we are very grateful, and as we speak, we’ve already started saving a few goodies for next year’s show,” he said. “There were a number of new dealers on the floor this year, and I must say they were all very complimentary to the show. New Hampshire is a major event on the calendar year and as a dealer my hat is off to the other three shows and the good people that make those other events all happen successfully.”

Joy Hanes of Hanes & Ruskin Antiques said their sales were steady Wednesday into the afternoon and again on Thursday afternoon when people who had been to the New Hampshire Antiques Dealers Association’s show came back to Antiques in Manchester to make purchases. “I sold an Eighteenth Century tavern table and an Eighteenth Century tea table, as well as a Windsor sack back armchair to a gentleman who was sitting in it to write a check for another item and said, ‘This chair is really comfortable. I’ll take it too’.” That’s only the second time that ever happened to me, the first time was about 25 years ago in Washington DC.”

She noted they also sold a French portrait, several miniature portraits and silhouettes, and some other “smalls.” Summing up the event, she said, “All in all, a good show with a good gate. It’s nice to do a show where there is a ‘buzz’ in the air and you know that business is happening.”

Antiques in Manchester returns August 11-12, but DiSaia’s next show will be the Washington Winter Show, January 8-10. For information, www.disaiamanagement.com or 860-908-0076.