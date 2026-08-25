Concord Antique Show Celebrates Tenth Anniversary - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

New Hampshire Antiques Week 2026: Concord Antique Show

Review & Onsite Photos by Andrea Valluzzo

CONCORD, N.H. — The Douglas Everett Arena was transformed into a showcase that, for a mere seven hours August 4, was a prime selling venue for American antiques ranging from primitives to colorful textiles.

Going strong in its tenth year as part of New Hampshire Antiques Week, the Concord Antique Show (formerly known as the Americana Celebration Antique Show) went very well, reported showrunner Peter Mavris. “I got tremendous feedback from almost all the dealers on how well they did, and as usual, they were thrilled with their success.”

There are always new dealers and new blood, ensuring a lively mix of material on offer, and Mavris said he is already accruing a list of those who are eager to join the show next year.

The show attracts a regular following among dealers and buyers. Dave and Bonnie Ferris of Lake Luzerne, N.Y., were among those who went home satisfied. “We had a good show, selling some unusual things with original surfaces. The Concord show usually is quite successful,” they said. Among their wares on display seen were a painting titled “Eden,” depicting a woman in nun’s habit who held tent revivals in the South in the early Twentieth Century, as well as a Nineteenth Century wrought iron guard from the Lydia Pinkham House in Lynn, Mass., and a Nineteenth Century blanket chest with wonderful stenciling to the interior.

Dordy Fontinel was also pleased. “We did very well at the show; each year at Concord is better than the last for us. I thought the show looked better this year than last, as Peter picked up several new dealers who had excellent merchandise,” she said. “I sold across the board — actually, I sold more than half of my booth. I made sales to four dealers who were doing the Dealers Show and a few doing Antiques in Manchester. We sold furniture, textiles, art and smalls, including a paint decorated blanket chest, the appliquéd nursery rhyme quilt, several Adirondack pieces and folk art.”

Jeff Pudlinski of County Seat Antiques also did well, selling a graduated set of burl bowls, some smalls and having quite a few after-show sales from those who needed a bit more to ponder potential purchases.

Pride of place in Brendan Edgerton’s booth was occupied by a Hannah Leathers Wilson coverlet, featured on his back wall, which rightfully attracted a lot of interest. “This got the most comments, was sold during the opening minutes and was an important coverlet to reach the market,” he explained. “Notably, this had good provenance being purchased by a private Midwestern collector in the mid 90s from Barbara Pollack and is one of only five in private hands.”

While the quilt was the big draw, Edgerton had treasures of all sizes in every nook and corner. In the left back corner and under a glass dome was a fine first edition collection of letters, printed in London in 1661 by Robert Wilson, relating to the persecution of Quakers in Boston in the Seventeenth Century. The book, New England Judged, contained a series of letters gathered by George Bishop. Surprisingly, the book is still available at press time. Edgerton noted that there have only been two copies that have come to auction in the last 70 years, and this was the only known example completely untouched.

“I thought the show was well attended and is rising in ranks in terms of quality for both the buyers seeking Americana and sellers finding quality buyers,” Edgerton commented, adding the show looked and felt like an improvement compared to last year. “I do believe total sales were up for myself and other exhibitors from last year.”

Dealers take pains to suss out fresh merchandise for the New Hampshire shows, and this one was no exception. When we stopped in his booth, John Sideli was excited to point us toward a grouping of circa 1860s-70s whaling canes as well as a striking sign for Tommy’s Restaurant promoting “Game & Fish in Season” as well as “Meals at All Hours” — back when dinner was 25 cents! Highlights among the canes were an example with whale ivory capstan grip and whalebone shaft, an unusually long cage and a twisted inset, and an example of whale ivory and bone, carved with a fist and cuff.

Stephen C. Burkardt was pleased with sales, both before and during the show. One he shared was the very fresh-to-the-market family register of the David Ross family, circa 1810, Bolton, Mass., which sold to the trade. “Extremely intricately wrought by John Howe of Harvard, Mass., in ink and pencil, it memorializes Ross’ first wife Rebekah with a classic central urn,” he noted, adding that the register retained its original frame.

Burkhardt’s sales were strong throughout the show, beginning minutes after the opening with a “charming oil on canvas of what I believe to be a New Hampshire Cape farmhouse with a mountainous backdrop,” he commented. “I am almost certain it showed a very familiar Crawford’s Notch.” Sales stayed strong all day, closing with the sale of an Eighteenth Century maple Queen Anne breakfast table.

While not a large show, there was plenty to see and many buyers did several laps around the show before feeling confident they had taken it all in. From American furniture to vibrant quilts and primitives in original surface, eye candy was all over: Sheila Robbins had on offer a William and Mary chair, ex collection of noted dealer Pam Boynton; Ross Levett hung up a trio of textiles in desirable designs; and framed American flags were on display with Kezar Falls Curiosity Shop.

The next Peter Mavris Antique Show will be in Hampton N.H., on September 27. For information, www.petermavrisantiqueshows.net or 207-608-3086.