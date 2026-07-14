Across The Block - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Figural forms and fine furniture were in favor of bidders at auctions this week. Leading these selections was one of two David Bates paintings that brought $175,000 at Heritage, but a bronze torso realized $5,440 for Kimballs. The furniture highlights spanned categories and eras, with a Japanned English dropfront desk achieving $6,875 at JMW and a Midcentury Modern Eames chair bringing $3,410 at McInnis. For these stories and more, read on.

David Bates Duo Leads Texas Art At Heritage

DALLAS — Heritage Auctions’ June 26 Texas Art Signature Auction was topped by a pair of David Bates (American, b 1952) paintings that sold separately and each realized $175,000. “Little Blue Heron” (1987) and “Floundering” were both oil on canvas works, measuring 24½ by 18½ inches and 60 by 36 inches, respectively. For information, www.ha.com or 214-528-3500.

Bronze Torso Carves Out Highest Price At Kimballs

PROVINCETOWN, MASS. — On June 28, Kimballs Auction and Estate Services conducted a 449-lot sale of the Ronnie Hazel Collection of Outsider art, sculpture and curiosities, which featured art and sculpture from and about Provincetown. Top-lot status was awarded to a bronze statue by Richard Pepitone, which realized $5,440. The 15-inch-tall work depicted a female torso from behind and landed in the middle of its $1/8,000 estimate. For information, www.kimballsauction.com or 413-549-8300.

Gibson Guitar Shreds Competition At Bodnar’s

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. — On July 8, Bodnar’s Auction conducted Icons of Sound, a 189-lot sale of two single-owner collections relating to the music world. The first was a collection of stage-used guitars, amps, speakers and record players, while the second featured a collection of trumpets, cornets and brass. The top lot, a 1980 Gibson Explorer limited edition electric guitar, came from the first collection, surpassing its $1/2,000 estimate to make $5,400. In the ebony black color, the guitar, which was made in West Germany, had gold hardware, premium Schaller tuning keys and came with its original Gibson case. For information, www.bodnarsauction.com or 732-951-2100.

Study From School Of Pietro Da Cortona Ascends At Sandwich

SOUTH YARMOUTH, MASS. — Rising well beyond its modest $400/600 estimate to achieve $10,400 and lead Sandwich Auction House’s July 8 Discovery auction was a 14¼-by-8½-inch putto study from Pietro da Cortona’s fresco at Palazzo Barberini, Rome. Done in pencil on fibrous paper, then mounted to card stock, the work was twice-inscribed in another hand, “Pietro da Cortona.” For information, www.sandwichauction.com or 508-385-3116.

Mixed Lot Of Glass Is Crystal Clear For Devin Moisan

EPPING, N.H. — A group of glass lighting, household and decorative wares from the Nineteenth Century topped Devin Moisan Auctioneers’ July 12 Summer Attic Auction, earning $4,800. The grouping of nine pieces consisted of a pair of New England blown, pressed and engraved glass whale oil or fluid lamps and a similar candlestick (possibly Boston & Sandwich Glass Company, 1830-45); an opaque blue glass whale oil hand lamp (possibly Midwestern); a pillar-molded translucent cobalt blue glass pitcher (probably Midwestern, possibly Pittsburgh, circa 1840-60); a blown molded vase and ball closure with opaque white trailings; and a spiraled glass dish weight and opaque white paneled glass vase. For information, www.moisanauctions.com or 603-953-0022.

Turtle Bench Hatches At Golden Gave l

EAST WINDSOR,CONN. — Attracting much interest in Golden Gavel’s July 9 auction was a granite bench with turtle-form supports at either end. Selling for a reasonable $891 to an in-house bidder, the bench was eye-catching during preview and garnered six left bids. “It was just a cool, whimsical outdoor piece,” said co-owner Tara Norbut. For information, www.goldengavel.com or 860-623-2100.

Necklace Sparkles At Kodner

DANIA BEACH, FLA. — A diamond and 18K white gold necklace was the top lot overall in Kodner Galleries’ Estate Jewelry, Fine Art & Home Décor auction July 8. Outfitted with 118 round brilliant-cut diamonds and 103 baguette diamonds, the necklace attained $16,940. For information, www.kodner.com or 954-925-2550.

Eames Lounger Gets John McInnis Bidders Moving

AMESBURY, MASS. — An Eames for Herman Miller lounge chair and footstool, retaining the original label under the seat, sold for $3,410 at John McInnis Auctioneers’ Sputnik Midcentury Modern Furniture Auction on July 2. Each of the pieces in this 201-lot auction had been chosen by Martin Rouse, whose estate collection comprised this auction. For information, www.mcinnisauctions.com or 978-388-0400.

English Desk Signs Off At JMW

KINGSTON, N.Y. — JMW Auction Service’s Eclectic Summer Multi Estate Auction on July 10 featured more than 500 lots across all collecting categories. A highlight from the sale was an early English Japanned dropfront desk with coastal Asian scenes and flowers painted in gold all over the front, sides and interior. The 84-inch-tall two-part desk came from a country stone house in New Paltz, N.Y., and sold for $6,875 ($2/4,000). For information, www.jmwauction.com or 845-389-1933.