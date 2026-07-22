Across The Block - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Fine art was of particular interest this past week, as “Himalayas,” a tempera on board painting by Konstantinovich Roerich, led auctions nationwide, selling for $182,500 with World Auction Gallery. Following at an estimate-breaking $151,200 was a watercolor in ivory portrait of twin girls by Clarissa Peters Russell, which sold with New England Auctions. Also notable was a two-lot lead at Hyde Park Country Auctions, where two separate pastel woodland scenes by Wolf Kahn both earned the top price of $4,500. In other news, a Harbor Petroleum Products porcelain sign with a seaplane graphic sold for $54,120 with Morphy. For these highlights and others, keep reading.

Twins Portrait Is Top Lot At New England Auctions

BRANFORD, CONN. — Leading the first session and New England Auctions’ Americana and Shaker auction conducted July 8-9 was a watercolor in ivory portrait by Clarissa Peters Russell of twin girls in white off-the-shoulder dresses. The folky portrait, circa 1850, retained vibrant colors and soared past its $8/12,000 estimate to attain $151,200, making it the top lot of the auction. The children are seated around a trellis with hanging red and white grapes; one holds a basket of flowers. Catalog notes explained that the symbolism of grapes and flowers in the portrait appeared to indicate one of the siblings was deceased. For information, www.newenglandauctions.com or 475-234-5120.

Civil War Firearm Shoots Off At SJD

AMENIA, N.Y. — An 1864 Trenton Contract Model 1861 Civil War rifle-musket with bayonet sold within estimate for $720 at SJD Auctions on July 9. Issued during the American Civil War, the firearm had a lock plate stamped with a spread-winged eagle motif and “U.S. Trenton.” Marked with the year “1864” behind the hammer, it was made by James T. Hodge and Addison M. Burton at the Trenton Locomotive and Machine Company in New Jersey. For information, 845-489-7408.

Colonial Currency Carries Charles Street

SANDWICH, MASS. — A 20-shilling note from 1771, signed by Francis Hopkinson, who would go on to be a signer of the Declaration of Independence five years later, sold just past its high estimate at $976 in Charles Street Auctions’ Timed Summer Discovery Sale on July 11. The note, measuring just 3½ by 3 inches and dated to March 20, 1771, was also signed by Robert Strettell Jones and William Fisher. It was printed in Philadelphia by Hall and Sellers. For information, www.charlesstreetauctions.com or 508-209-4512.

Wolf Kahn Sees Double At Hyde Park Country Auctions

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. — A pair of Wolf Kahn (1927-2020) artworks sold separately at Hyde Park Country Auctions July 12, each for the sale-high price of $4,500. The first was a signed pastel tree screen landscape depicting a woodlands of tall trees against a violet background (pictured). The other depicted a somewhat similar scene, but the trees were instead painted against a backdrop of yellows and oranges. Both were consigned from a longtime friend of the artist, from whom the artworks were acquired circa 2007. For information, www.hpcountryauctions.com or 845-471-5660.

Petroliana Sign Takes Off At Morphy

DENVER, PENN. — Leading Morphy Auctions’ July 15-16 auction overall, and topping the Automobilia & Petroliana session on day one, was a Harbor Petroleum Products porcelain sign with a seaplane graphic that flew within estimate at $54,120. The circa 1940s sign for the Los Angeles petroleum products company was a good example of early California petroliana history. Measuring 39 by 35 inches, it retained full color and fine gloss. For information, www.morphyauctions.com or 877-968-8880.

Star Wars Grouping Sells At Brimfield

BRIMFIELD, MASS. — On July 16, a group lot comprising Star Wars carded figures in their original blister packs brought $1,272 at Brimfield Antique Shows on the Hertan’s field. The auction took advantage of the crowds that descend on the town for the thrice-yearly Brimfield Weeks with this auction featuring live bidding enhanced with phone and absentee bidding. For information, www.brimfieldliveonline.com or 781-324-4400.

‘ Philadelphia’ Fragments Sail To Success At Merrill’s

WILLISTON, VT. — Merrill’s Auctioneers and Appraisers offered 500 lots encapsulating the early history of our nation in its July 10 Historical Americana & Decorative Arts auction. Earning top-lot status at $14,080, far surpassing its $3/5,000 estimate, was a lot of several large, wooden fragments from the 1776 American Revolutionary War ship USS Philadelphia. The fragments and some small pieces of iron that accompanied them had provenance tracing back to Colonel Lorenzo F. Hagglund, who raised the sunken ship in 1935. Stored in the Smithsonian, the pieces were then purchased by Hagglund’s helper, Bill Dressler, then Steven J. Malaney, Jr, of Vermont, then the previous owner. For information, www.merrillsauction.com or 802-878-2625.

Roerich’s ‘Himalayas’ Summits At $150K At WAG

EAST MEADOW, N.Y. — World Auction Gallery’s Outstanding Mid-Summer Estate Auction was conducted on July 15, offering more than 300 lots. The star of the show was “Himalayas,” a tempera on board painting by Russian artist Nicholas Konstantinovich Roerich (1874-1947). Confirmed as an authentic work by The Roerich Museum in New York, the painting had provenance to a Christie’s New York auction on April 24, 2009, where it sold for $182,500. At World Auction Gallery, “Himalayas” sold for $150,000, landing in the middle of its $100/200,000 estimate. For information, www.worldauctiongallery.com or 516-307-8180.

Fish-Decorated Vase Performs Swimmingly At Doyle

NEW YORK CITY — On July 16, Doyle conducted its online-only Decorative Asian Works of Art auction. Offering slightly less than 200 lots, the sale was led by a Chinese enameled porcelain “Fishes” Rouleau vase consigned from the Tina Hills collection. Decorated with a variety of colorful aquatic creatures on top of a blue ground, the 18-inch-high piece sold for $5,120, surpassing its $2/3,000 estimate. For information, 212-427-2730 or www.doyle.com.