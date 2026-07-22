 Bidders Fill Up Mixed Bag In Two-Day Pook & Pook Sale - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

21 Jul 2026 / 0 Comment

Bidders Fill Up Mixed Bag In Two-Day Pook & Pook Sale

Published: July 21, 2026

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The highest price of both sessions — $6,350 — was awarded to this 14K gold charm bracelet, 38.5 pennyweights, which was fitted with seven two-and-a-half-dollar US coins and one $1 coin ($4,4/4,800).

Review by Kiersten Busch

DOWNINGTOWN, PENN. — July 8-9 saw more than 1,300 lots of furniture, art and decorative accessories cross the block in Pook & Pook’s Online Only Decorative Arts sale. President Deirdre Pook Magarelli shared that the sale had a 99 percent sell-through rate, earning $531,836 in total. “A few surprises came in well above expectations, but the majority of the lots came in within estimate or slightly above,” she explained.

Top-lot status in session one was awarded to two separate lots: a Tiffany & Company sterling silver flatware service for 12 in the Faneuil pattern and a printed and hand-colored fraktur irrgarten; both lots secured $5,080. The flatware service was manufactured circa 1910 and weighed 106.92 troy ounces, while the fraktur, labeled “Spiritual Labyrinth,” dated to the Nineteenth Century.

Flatware services were popular with bidders during session one, as several more crossed the block for strong prices. This included a Wallace partial service for 12 in a wooden display case ($3,556), a Steiff for Colonial Williamsburg Queen Anne service in a velvet-lined presentation case ($2,794), a Reed & Barton service with an additional 12 silver-handled dinner knives ($2,540) and a Francis I patterned service ($2,413).

Measuring 12¼ inches tall was this “large” Santa Clara Native American black ware water jar, circa 1900, which sold for $4,064 against a $400/800 estimate.

Just under 170 lots of fine art crossed the block, including 28 lots of paintings by Belgian-American artist Franz De Merlier ranging in price from $76 for a group of two oil on board landscapes, to $3,048 for an untitled oil on canvas landscape of grassy hills interspersed with trees. Following directly behind that landscape was another untitled landscape with rolling hills, which was signed lower right and earned $1,524.

A Santa Clara Native American black ware water jar made circa 1900 led a selection of 15 Native American wares at $4,064, surpassing its $800 high estimate by more than five times. It was cataloged as “large” due to its 12½ inches in height. The rest of the lots on offer in the category ranged in price from $76 for a Hopi pottery bowl from the mid Twentieth Century, to $826 for a Santa Clara pottery olla with a carved Avanyu design by Vickie Martinez (b 1967).

Session two garnered the highest price — $6,350 — which was awarded to a 14K gold charm bracelet fitted with seven two-and-a-half-dollar US gold coins and a singular $1 coin. The bracelet weighed 38.5 pennyweights.

One of two lots to earn the highest price of session one was this Tiffany & Company sterling silver flatware service for 12 in the Faneuil pattern, circa 1910, 106.92 troy ounces, which set the table for $5,080 ($4/5,000).

As in session one, a selection of sterling silver flatware services also did well during the second session, with two separate examples leading the category for $3,302 each. One set was made by Gorham, in the Chantilly pattern, and the second was a Reed & Barton service in the Hampton Court pattern; both exceeded their $2/2,200 estimates.

A set of four carved limestone allegorical garden figures with marble plinths sold together for $2,413, eclipsing its $400/700 estimate. Standing approximately 44 inches high each, the seasonal figures earned one of the highest prices in the decorative arts category.

Leading collectibles was a double-sided enameled advertising sign for “United Motors Service” which measured 14 inches long and was shaped like an arrow. Driving to $5,588, the sign surpassed its $2/3,000 estimate.

Just over 20 lots of Buddy L trucks drove over the block, with the highest price — $3,048 — belonging to a 21-inch-long pressed steel Trench Digger in red and yellow paint; its hand tag was still attached. The Trench Digger was followed by two separate lots that both earned $1,905. The first was a 27-inch-long pressed steel Baggage Line delivery truck with rubber wheels, while the second was a 40-inch-long pressed steel Aerial Ladder Truck with its original hang tag still intact.

With the ability to play the classic Christmas song “Silent Night,” this Symphonion Gloriosa musical clockwork Christmas tree stand, Nineteenth Century, came in a walnut case and was bid to $2,794 ($600/900).

Other lots that excelled in the collectibles category included a Symphonion Gloriosa musical clockwork Christmas tree from the Nineteenth Century, which was still in working condition and played the popular holiday song “Silent Night.” Accompanied by its walnut case, the stand spun to $2,794 against a $600/900 estimate.

Stitched up for $2,032 was an early painted cloth doll from the Nineteenth Century, which sold well despite only having one shoe. The doll had an excelsior stuffed body, the remains of her stitched-on hair and was holding a cloth cat, secured to her arm.

Pook & Pook’s next Online Only Decorative Arts sale will take place at the end of August, followed by the firm’s Americana Auction October 1-2. Prices quoted include buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. For information, 610-269-4040 or www.pookandpook.com.

 

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