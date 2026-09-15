Across The Block - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

These highlights show clearly that bidders were drawn to the natural world in recent auctions. Whether it was in the form of a painting, like the mountain landscape sold at Eldred’s for $9,600, the sculptural bronze bird that flew to $25,000 at Clarke or even the wildlife photographer/naturalist doll that brought $4,200 with Richard Opfer, the spirit of exploration was thriving! For these stories and more, read on.

Washington Commands Strong Price At University Archives

WILTON, CONN. — A top lot in the September 9 auction conducted by University Archives was a George Washington letter, signed, dated May 22, 1779, from military headquarters at Middlebrook, N.J., writing to Brigadier General James Clinton regarding logistical preparations for the Sullivan Expedition. This letter, written on the eve of the expedition, referenced figures including General Henry Knox and Philip Schuyler, along with prisoners and ammunition, and carried additional Alexander Hamilton-related historical context. Housed in a quarter Morocco folio, the historic manuscript brought $38,400 ($22,5/35,000). For information, www.universityarchives.com or 203-454-0111.

Vanderbilt Portrait Stays Local

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. — At Gustave J.S. White Auctioneers’ September 2 auction, the top lot was an 1878 portrait of three Vanderbilt children that sold for $18,000, acquired by the Preservation Society of Newport County. “The painting by Jared Bradley Flagg is not only a superior example of his skill but likewise an important, intimate moment in Vanderbilt family history. […] this moment in time provides an opportunity to interpret many stories surrounding the family’s past, present and future of 1878,” said the society’s Leslie B. Jones. Trudy Coxe, CEO and executive director, added that they are “honored to protect, preserve and share so many remarkable spaces and stories of the Vanderbilt family,” adding that the work will contribute to further education about the family’s history. For information, 401-841-5780.

Dino Model Strikes Pose At Golden Oldies Antiques

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A large skeleton display model of a raptor-style dinosaur sold within estimate at $2,812 at Golden Oldies Antiques’ September 2 Vintage and Antique Discovery Sale. The large model featured a realistically detailed skull, articulated skeletal structure and sturdy black metal display stand. It was designed to resemble a museum exhibit and measured about 67 inches by 29 inches by 109 inches. For information, www.goldenoldiesantiques.com or 336-689-5664.

‘Metaphor’ Brings Top-Lot Status At Nye & Company

BLOOMFIELD, N.J. — Nye & Company Auctioneers and Appraisers’ Chic & Antique Auction September 9-10 offered up nearly 700 lots across two days. Selling on the first day to top the auction overall was a Kazys Varnelis (Lithuanian-American, 1917-2010) acrylic on canvas, “Metaphor,” that achieved $125,000, well over its $3/5,000 estimate. The signed 1970 painting was deaccessioned from a New England museum and measured 68 by 68 inches. For information, www.nyeandcompany.com or 973-984-6900.

Landscape Sets At Eldred’s

EAST DENNIS, MASS. — Leading Eldred’s Auction Gallery’s Discovery: Paintings Auction September 10 was an Elwyn George Gowen (Maine/Massachusetts, 1895-1954) oil on board depicting a landscape at dusk. The 8-by-10-inch painting was small and mighty, outperforming its $500-$1,000 estimate to attain $9,600. For information, www.eldreds.com or 508-385-3116.

Bronze Soars At Clarke

LARCHMONT, N.Y. — An outdoor bronze sculpture of a majestic bird ready to take flight by Walter Matia (American, b 1953) soared over its $10/15,000 estimate to take $25,000 at Clarke Auction Gallery on September 13. Coming out of a Greenwich, Conn., estate collection, the sculpture had a nice patina from being outdoors and measured 76 inches tall. For information, www.clarkeny.com or 914-833-8336.

Opfer Bidders Shoot For Schoenhut Photographer

PHOENIX, MD. — Richard Opfer Auctioneering’s August 31 Eclectic Collector auction was primarily comprised of toys: puzzles, space toys, Lionel trains, cap guns and more. Taking the top price overall was a Schoenhut Photographer doll. Considered rare and highly collectible, this 1910 doll from the A. Schoenhut Company was dressed in a field jacket, belted with various photography equipment, and wearing a yellow hat. At just 8½ inches tall, it brought a big price: $4,200 ($100/200). For information, www.opferauction.com or 410-252-5035.

Mosquito Prop Creates Buzz At Propstore

LOS ANGELES — Propstore’s Summer Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction August 26-29 was led the first day with a screen-matched opening-scene mosquito-in-amber fossil from Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park that sold for $403,200. The bubbling, the positioning of the embedded mosquito and the patterning where the amber meets the surrounding rock screen-match the fossil seen in close-up during the Mano de Dios mine sequence. For information, www.propstoreauction.com or 818-727-7829.

Beach Photo Heats Up At OstLicht

VIENNA, AUSTRIA — A chromogenic print by Massimo Vitali (b 1944), “Vecchiano North, Italy,” 1999, sold at OstLicht for €11,000 ($12,707). Known for colorful photographs of beaches like this, Vitali noted this edition as 2/9. This was OstLicht’s first photograph auction during the Parallel Vie art fair and saw strong in-house attendance along with robust bidding on the phones and online. For information, www.ostlicht-auction.com.