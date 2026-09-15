New York Interiors Auction Delivers Solid Results At Newel - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Review by Andrea Valluzzo

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y. — Evoking the zeitgeist of the 2000s in New York City in a Sex and the City-meets-Manhattan powerbrokers way, three distinctive collections were featured in Newel Auctions’ September 9 sale titled The Art of New York Interiors: Decorated by Despont / Bastone / MAC II.

“Across the board, we did very well. The sale performed well and we were extremely happy,” said David Halpern, who heads up the firm’s auction division, noting the auction total was $653,600 on 334 lots with a 79 percent sell-through rate. “Strengths in the top-selling lots were fine art lots, and the antiques and modern design did extremely well. We were really blown away with the reception to the custom-designed furniture from all three designer architects.”

As the sale’s name indicated, the bulk of the auction featured three estates, one designed in the mid 1990s by architect and designer Thierry Despont, and the other two were circa 2000s: one curated by Stephen Bastone, an exclusive designer, the other a MAC 11 project. The secret to a good interior with soul is layering art, furniture, objects and one’s personality, Halpern explained. The mix of antiques, modern design and custom furniture offered in this auction more than delivered.

Leading the auction overall was a large and colorful oil on canvas from 1987 by Ana Mercedes Hoyos (Colombian, 1942-2014), “Bodegon de Palenque” that sold for $45,000. “She is an artist known for her still lifes, butshe did a series of very colorful works in the late 80s, and this one was in a major retrospective in the early 1990s,” Halpern told us. The consignor purchased the painting directly from the artist. “It has good provenance and is a nice size and good example from this series.”

Another painting to perform well was a large oil on board titled “Broad Street, Columbus,” which was by William L. Hawkins (American, 1895-1990). The circa 1982 scene went within an estimate at $23,400. “It came from a good and known New York City collection,” Halpern said.

The jewelry category can be challenging at auctions given the inflated gold and silver values, a point that Halpern readily acknowledged. Even though it did not quite hit its estimate, a standout was a vintage 14K yellow gold chain, circa 1970s, that earned $34,650. It measured 32 inches long and had a total weight of just under 358 grams.

Another highlight in this category was a ladies’ Patek Philippe bracelet watch in 18K yellow gold with rubies and diamonds, retaining its box and papers. The circa 1970 watch fetched $32,500.

A striking statement piece among furniture was a Paolo Buffa mahogany bar cabinet that outperformed its $3/5,000 estimate to bring $20,400. “It’s a very impressive thing and we were really blown away that we got the results we did,” Halpern said of the piece. Made in Italy circa 1950s, the case piece had doors adorned with inset Neoclassical engravings after Giuseppe Rosaspina after Andrea Appiani’s ceiling fresco “The Apotheosis of Napoleon.” It opened to mirror paneled and blond wood display shelves, drawers and storage cubbies. A Buffa eight-drawer sideboard, circa 1940s, fetched $9,750, surpassing its conservative estimate of $2/3,000. “I could not find a published example, but clearly it’s in the design wheelhouse of Buffa, I don’t think anyone questioned it because it’s such a solid piece,” Halpern noted.

The demand for Italian furniture continued with a circ 1930s pair of Italian Art Deco easy chairs and ottomans in custom Bizarre silk that realized $11,567 ($2/3,000). “They are beautiful and very versatile and comfortable looking club chairs and ottoman,” Halpern said. “The fabric is over the top — gold and silver embroidered silk with this flamboyant foliate pattern that was custom made by Bastone. All the Bastone upholstered pieces did very well, and the very opulent fabric helped elevate the results.”

Buyers also coveted custom pieces by Despont, driving the best pieces well past estimates.

A velvet sofa with a curved camel back design and rolled arms upholstered in emerald-green velvet, designed or commissioned by Despont, made $6,000, well over its $500/700 estimate. “It was our most watched item and really shows a 90s style revival and just an interest in Thierry Despont as a designer and architect and kind of emerging person to collect,” Halpern added.

Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. As of press time, Halpern said the firm was finishing up their next catalog, and the sale will be the last week of October. For information, www.newel.com or 212-758-1970.