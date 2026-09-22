Across The Block - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Collectors this week had a wide array of material to choose from, suiting all collecting tastes. A standout among Asian art was an important Eighteenth Century Chinese famille rose porcelain figure of Rahula, the son of Buddha, which brought $300,000 in Heritage’s Fine & Decorative Asian Art Auction, while furniture was highlighted by a circa 1909 Ragnar Östman Art Nouveau lacquered Bird Bureau that earned $40,300 at DuMouchelles. For these stories and more, read on.

Washington Clock Case Leads For Schmitt Horan

CANDIA, N.H. — While clocks are the focus of Schmitt Horan & Company auctions, bidders proved they need not have all the necessary mechanics; a circa 1815 George Washington mantel clock case attributed to Dubuc, Paris, led all 325 lots on August 29. The gilded case featured Washington standing beside the empty clock enclosure, which was surmounted by a spread-wing American eagle. The front of was marked “Washington / First in War, First in Peace / First in the Hearts of His Countrymen,” and altogether the case was 16 inches tall by 10¼ inches wide. Estimated $3/5,000, the piece brought $18,000. For information, www.schmitt-horan.com or 603-432-2237.

Humorous Painting Leads Santa Fe Art Auction

SANTA FE, N.M. — Topping Santa Fe Art Auction’s September 15 auction of Cotemporary Art, Design + Photography was Scott Fraser’s (b 1957) circa 2000 painting “Golden Mean in Red II,” which surpassed its $4/8,000 estimate to bring $17,720. Coming from a private collection in Colorado, the whimsical work showing Hershey’s Kisses raining down against a red spiral was typical for the artist, who interjects surprising and humorous elements into his artworks. For information, www.santafeartauction.com or 505-954-5858.

Drawings Make Their Mark At New England Auctions

BRANFORD, CONN. — New England Auctions’ September 16 Modern Art & The Estate of David Pease auction saw a group of four works on paper by Philip Guston (Canadian/American, 1913-1980), accompanied by a signed gallery poster, take $40,960, well over its $2,5/5,000 estimate. Three of Guston’s ink drawings on yellow legal pad paper included some of his signature late-period motifs such as ghosts, boots and hands. Another drawing had a speech bubble that read, “THANKS A BUNCH MR. PEEEZE!” For information, www.newenglandauctions.com or 475-234-5120.

Chinese Son Of Buddha Leads Asia Week For Heritage

DALLAS — An important Eighteenth Century Chinese famille rose porcelain figure of the arhat (Luohan) Rahula — the son of Buddha — sold for $300,000 during Heritage Auction’s September 16 Fine & Decorative Asian Art Auction ($40/60,000). Marked “dong wu” (East Five) to the underside, it is assumed this model would have been one of 18 from an imperial ensemble made for the court of the Qianlong Emperor, as it sat upon the same jagged turquoise and blue pedestal as others known to Heritage’s director of Asian Art, Charlene Wang, though this example retained its exceptionally rare original fitted wooden stand. For information, www.ha.com or 214-528-3500.

Morphy Bidders Shoot Down The Very First Sturmgewehr

DENVER, PENN. — Morphy Auctions’ September 15-17 Firearms & Militaria auction featured nearly 1,200 lots of antique and collectible firearms, but a WW2 German C.G. Haenel MKb 42(H) — the very first Sturmgewehr, or assault rifle — brought the highest price of $270,600 ($80/120,000). Now sold as a curio and relic, this gun “was an important historical development, as it meant soldiers could carry more readily available ammunition and could quickly change between aimed fire and suppressing fire,” as written in the auction catalog. For information, www.morphyauctions.com or 877-968-8880.

Cigar Store Figure Lights Up At Synesael Davies Auctions

LAFAYETTE, IND. — A carved and polychrome-painted wooden cigar store Indian figure, attributed to Thomas V. Brooks, circa 1870-80, was the top lot at Synesael Davies Auctions’ September 19 Arts, Antiques and Americana Auction when it attained $33,350 from an online buyer. The figure in fine aged surface was depicted in a desirable Leaner form, wearing a tall feathered headdress, jewelry and holding a presentation tray advertising tobacco. For information, www.synesaeldaviesauction.com or 765-404-5014.

Painting Catches Clars’ Top Bid

OAKLAND, CALIF. — The catch of the day at Clars Auctions’ Important September Fine Art Auction on September 17 was an oil on canvas board painting by E. Charlton Fortune, “Unloading the Catch, Monterey,” that sold for $113,400, well over its $40/60,000 estimate. For information, www.clars.com or 510-428-0100.

Bird Bureau Flies At DuMouchelles

DETROIT — About two hours into the action during the first session of DuMouchelles’ three-day auction September 17-19, the overall top lot crossed the block when a Ragnar Östman (Swedish, 1878-1930) Art Nouveau lacquered Bird Bureau, circa 1909, fetched $40,300. Selling to a European phone bidder, the piece had a bird’s-eye maple interior, hammered metal on the back of the upper right and left insets and integrated flora, fauna and avian motifs into carved wood. It was exhibited in Stockholm, Sweden, in 1909. For information, www.dumoart.com or 313-963-6255.

Jug Whets Roland Bidders’ Appetite

GLEN COVE, N.Y. — Pottery performed well at Roland Auctions on September 19, when two examples tied for top-lot status: an antique maiolica shallow bowl and an Iznik pottery jug (pictured) that each brought $55,250. The jug was possibly from Ottoman Turkey and was of balur form resting on a short foot and decorated with bands of clouds in blue, green and red. For information, www.rolandauctions.com or 516-759-9400.