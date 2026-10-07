Across The Block - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Early American history took over auctions this week, as bidders pushed currency, flags and other American material culture to top prices. A Civil War-era flag with 35 stars led the grouping when it achieved $8,100 at Milestone, and $6,490 was the new value given to a group of Colonial currency at Legare Auctions. Material by American makers, like the historic Remington-Keene rifle that brought $2,340 at Schillaci & Shultis, also made their mark. For these stories and more, read on.

Grandfather Clock Ticks At Iroquois

BREWERTON, N.Y. — Iroquois Auctions’ September 25-27 sale, The Kevin Dix Estate: A Lifetime Collection, featured firearms from the collector who worked in law enforcement in Upstate New York for more than 20 years. Leading the sale was a historical 1790s Pell grandfather clock from Pelham, N.H. Despite missing hands and being in unknown working condition, it sold mid-estimate at $3,540. For information, 315-561-9777.

Dragon Heats Up Eldred’s Netsuke Sale

EAST DENNIS. MASS.— Achieving top-lot status in Eldred’s dedicated Netsuke auction on September 30 was a Kyoto School carved netsuke in the form of a dragon curled up in flames that sold to a Japanese buyer online for $7,040. The Eighteenth Century ornament, measuring 2 inches long, came from a private collection. For information, www.eldreds.com or 508-385-3116.

Italian Portrait Charms At Collective Hudson

KINGSTON, N.Y. — Collective Hudson’s Open Questions and Mysterious Pasts auction September 27 featured an Italian Renaissance portrait of a young man that made $6,250. Likely painted circa 1490, the Florentine School oil on panel painting was thought to be by the hands of Domenico Ghirlandaio, a known portrait artist during the Italian Renaissance. For information, www.collectivehudson.com or 845-514-2218.

Golf Book Tops PBA Galleries

BERKELEY, CALIF. — Fetching a good score at PBA Galleries’ October 1 Americana – Golf – World History – Cartography Auction was a 1932 limited edition copy of Francis Ouimet’s A Game of Golf: A Book of Reminiscence, signed by the author. Easily swinging past its $1,5/2,500 estimate, the book brought $4,375. For information, www.pbagalleries.com or 415-989-2665.

Legare Cashes In On Colonial Currency

PELHAM, N.H. — Making bank at Legare Auctions’ October 1 Fall Antiques auction was a lot of Colonial paper currency from Virginia, Maryland, New Jersey, New Hampshire, Georgia and South Carolina, in good condition, that achieved $6,490. For information, www.legareauctions.com or 603-595-9625.

Bidders Salute Flag At Milestone

WILLOUGHBY, OHIO — Waving high at Milestone Auctions’ Premier Military and Edged Weapons Sale September 26 was a Civil War silk flag, only in service for two years, that sold within estimate for $8,100. The flag’s canton had 35 hand-painted gilt stars in a circular medallion and was designed identically to a standard guidon but without the swallowtail. For information, www.milestoneauctions.com or 440-527-8060.

Police Rifle Fires For Schillaci & Shultis

EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. — Schillaci & Shultis’ October 3 auction featuring the J. Healy Collection Of Historic Firearms saw competitive bidding from around the world and performed well. Leading the country recording artist’s collection was a rare Remington-Keene bolt action Indian Police rifle that made $2,340. For information, 518-766-3865.

Vermont Chest Leads Thomaston Place

THOMASTON, MAINE — Thomaston Place Auction Galleries’ Home Furnishings and Décor auction October 2 was led by a custom-made Pompanoosuc Mills Furniture bowfront chest in cherry having six drawers that went out at $4,200. The piece was signed by artisan Jeremy Brown and made in 2004 for the Vermont furniture makers. For information, www.thomastonauction.com or 207-354-8141.

Picasso Vase Reigns Over Litchfield Auction

LITCHFIELD, CONN. — A Pablo Picasso vase for Madoura with two high handles (Deux Anses Hautes) depicting The Queen, edition of 400, made $17,550 at Litchfield Auctions during its Modern Design & Antiques Auction on September 30. Estimated at $2/4,000, the vase bore debossed stamps for “Madoura Plein Feu” and “Edition Picasso.” It went to a bidder on Invaluable. For information, www.litchfieldauctions.com or 860-567-4661.