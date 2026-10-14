Across The Block - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Fetching pieces from around the world performed well at auctions, as Asian arts along with English furniture, in particular, achieved robust prices. A large Chinese wood figure of Wen Shu made $55,937 at Lark Mason Associates, while a buzi, or Chinese rank badge, went for $1,392 at Corey W. Brown. A pair of Eighteenth or Nineteenth Century English Chippendale armchairs brought $76,800 at Kaminski Auctions. For these stories and more, read on

Bureau Brings Top Bid At Sandwich

EAST DENNIS, MASS. — Leading Sandwich Auction House’s October Discovery auction October 7 was a Sheraton mahogany bowfront bureau, Nineteenth Century, that sold to a New England-based buyer bidding by phone for $4,875, who persevered against online bidders The bureau came from the collection of Carol and Jesse Goldberg of North Salem, N.Y., who owned Artemis Gallery. More items from the Goldberg collection will be offered in a single-owner session in November. For information, www.sandwichauction.com or 508-385-3116.

Vane Leaps At Auction Barn

NEW MILFORD, CONN. — Auction Barn’s Seventh Anniversary Fine Estate Auction October 5 saw a swell-bodied folk art deer weathervane in white-painted metal achieve $3,000. Measuring 23 by 27 inches, the vane had old restoration work and was the top lot in the auction. For information, www.theauctionbarnct.com or 860-799-0608.

Buyers Wise To Wen Shu Figure At Lark Mason

NEW YORK CITY — Topping Lark Mason Associates’ Elegant Lifestyle Jewelry, Asian and European Art auction on iGavel, which ended October 6, was a large Chinese wood figure of Wen Shu, Fourteenth-Fifteenth Century, that sold within estimate when it attained $55,937. Retaining traces of pigment, the figure stood 53¾ inches tall and was depicted seated on a mount. Carved figures of Wen Shu relate to transcendental wisdom and date back to the Northern Song dynasty. For information, www.larkmasonassociates.com or 212-289–5524.

Cup Shines At Early American History

WINCHESTER, VA. — An engraved presentation cup given on behalf of Queen Victoria was a standout at Early American History Auctions on August 29 when it brought $35,000. The 1876-dated sterling silver cup was given as a diplomatic gift to the president of the United States Centennial Commission (Civil War Union), General Hawley, who later served as governor of Connecticut. The ornate cup was made by London silversmith Edward Charles Brown. For information, www.earlyamerican.com or 858-759-3290.

‘Star Wars’ Vehicle Drives Golden Gavel Bids

EAST WINDSOR, CONN. — Taking top billing at Golden Gavel Auctions’ specialty toy auction on September 19 was a remote‑controlled Kenner Star Wars vehicle from 1979, the Jawa Sandcrawler that brought $797, reflecting strong demand for vintage Star Wars toys in original condition. The toy brought the Jawas’ desert fortress to life for collectors who eagerly seek out toys from the movie franchise. Golden Gavel’s next toy auction will be November 21, with a curated lineup of vintage toys and comic books. For information, www.goldengavel.com or 860-623-2100.

Dr Scholl’s Signs Hop To It At Bertoia’s

VINELAND, N.J. — A striking pair of advertising signs achieved $4,800 at Bertoia Auctions in its Advertising Sale October 9. Estimated at $400/600, the two signs touted Dr Scholl’s Zino-Pads, which the company marketed in the 1920s and 30s. For information, www.bertoiaauctions.com or 856-692-1881.

Buzi Earns Top Rank For Corey Brown

FREWSBURG, N.Y. — Corey W. Brown Auctions’ October 10 sale featured the personal collection of Jack Ericson, a long-time collector/enthusiast. The top lot was a buzi, or Chinese rank badge, featuring a qilin, signifying a first-rank military officer during the Qing dynasty. The mythical creature was at the center of the 12-inch square textile, standing among waves and looking upward toward a flaming pearl or sun with multi-colored ruyi clouds in the sky. The badge brought $1,392. For information, www.coreybrownauction.com or 716-922-4013.

Armchairs Bring Comfort To Kaminski Bidders

BEVERLY, MASS. — In Kaminski Auctions’ October 3-4 estates sale featuring nearly 1,100 lots, a pair of Eighteenth or early Nineteenth Century English Chippendale armchairs rested as the top lot overall. The mahogany chairs had hairy paw feet and were from the collection of Joseph W. Haley, Pride’s Crossing, Mass. After a great round of bidding, the chairs soared past their $3/5,000 estimate, ultimately selling for $76,800. For information, www.kaminskiauctions.com or 978-927-2223.

Buccellati Service Shines At Kodner

DANIA BEACH, FLA. — Forty-nine pieces of Buccellati sterling silver flatware in the Empire pattern were a shining example in Kodner Galleries’ October 7 auction of estate jewelry, fine art and decorations. The service weighed a total of 107.73 troy ounces, including all pieces, but the weight of silver only was approximately 71 troy ounces. A buyer on the phone had the top bid at $6,171. For information, www.kodnergalleries.com or 954-925-2550.