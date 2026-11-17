Bidders chased auction lots like cat and mouse this week. They also chased a feline and a rodent to top prices at auctions. A Futurist pottery cat by Louis Wain was caught for $8,918 at Paul McInnis, and Banksy’s “Rat & Heart” was trapped with a $387,500 bid at Heritage. If you haven’t rolled your eyes yet, you’re in luck because a Babe Ruth baseball card knocked it out of the park at Morphy’s, sliding home for $52,800. For these stories and more, read on.

McInnis Bidders Favor Futurist Feline

NORTH HAMPTON, N.H. — In Paul McInnis’ November 7 Fall Estate Auction, bidders purred to life for an 11½-inch-tall pottery cat. Signed by artist Louis Wain (British, 1860-1939), the Futurist feline was marked to the underside with reference number “637131.” The vibrantly painted seated cat was estimated $3/5,000 but finished for $8,918. For information, www.paulmcinnis.com or 603-964-1301.

Autumnal Urn Harvests Win At WAG

EAST MEADOW, N.Y. — World Auction Gallery’s 498-lot Curated Estates & Signature Collections auction on November 4 was led by an antique Meissen lidded urn. Detailed with elaborate motifs depicting the fall season, the 45-inch-tall urn was topped by a maiden holding a sheaf of wheat. Gallery manager Jenna Marullo said, “It sold with a realized price of $24,000, exceeding the estimate of $5/10,000. There was a lot of interest in this lot from various countries all over the world. It was purchased by a private collector in Europe.” For information, www.worldauctiongallery.com or 516-307-8180.

Heritage Flushes Out Bids For Banksy

DALLAS — Banksy’s “Rat & Heart” brought $387,500 to lead Heritage Auctions’ November 10 Modern & Contemporary Art Auction, which realized $4.7 million. Major results spanned painting, sculpture and works on paper. Executed in spray paint and emulsion on cut-out canvas and presented in the artist’s frame, Banksy’s 2015 “Rat & Heart” paired two recurring motifs in his work. The intimate composition was signed and bore the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament peace symbol on its backing board, a mark the artist has used on personal gifts. For information, www.ha.org or 214-528-3500.

Russian Painting Takes Top Prize At Hargesheimer

DÜSSELDORF, GERMANY — “Old Man With Walking Cane,” an oil on panel by Vladimir Yegorovich Makovsky (Russian, 1846-1920), led the November 5-7 auction conducted by Hargesheimer Kunstauktionen Düsseldorf. The approximately 22½-by-44½-inch framed work was signed “W. Makovsky” to the lower right in Cyrillic and was inscribed in Cyrillic, partially illegibly, “Peredvizhnaya Exhibition 1917 (?). Preis 4000 r. W.E. Makovsky 1918.” After spirited bidding, the work was bid to €96,750 ($106,937), a significant improvement upon its €3/6,000 estimate. For information, www.kunstauktionen-duesseldorf.de.

River Landscape Soars At Roland NY

GLEN COVE, N.Y. — The top lot at Roland NY on November 14 was a Paul Sawyier (American, 1865-1917) Impressionist oil on canvas titled “White Oak Bend / Kentucky River,” which attained $104,000. Signed to the lower right and selling well over its $8/12,000 estimate, the painting exemplified the artist’s penchant for painting the Kentucky and Dix rivers. For information, www.rolandauctions.com or 516-759-9400.

Train Set Tops Bertoia Sale

VINELAND, N.J. — Chugging across the block in Bertoia Auctions’ Annual Fall Sale November 13-14 was an Ernst Plank toy gauge 2 passenger train set that sold mid-estimate at $36,000. The set comprised a Black Prince 4-4-0 steam locomotive with glass windows, along with a six-wheel tender and two eight-wheel passenger cars. For information, www.bertoiaauctions.com or 856-692-1881.

David Drake Jar Leads Crocker Farm

SPARKS, MD. — A 12-gallon alkaline-glazed stoneware jar by David Drake attained $132,000 in Crocker Farm’s Fall Sale that closed November 13. Inscribed “Lm / Aug 18 – 1857 / Dave” (David Drake at Lewis Miles’ Stony Bluff Manufactory), this Edgefield District, S.C., jar from 1857 easily surpassed its $30/50,000 estimate. The ovoid jar had a broad, semi-rounded rim and long, flattened handles, and was reverse incised with two large slash marks, a hallmark used by Drake, flanked by two rows of six punctates, denoting 12 gallons. For information, www.crockerfarm.com or 410-472-2016.

Translated Homer Books Sell At PBA Galleries

BERKELEY, CALIF. — Leading PBA Galleries’ Rare & Antiquarian with Early Printed Books auction on November 12 was John Ogilby’s translation of Homer’s Iliad and Odyssey (London, 1669), which sold above estimate for $6,875. The Iliad had 46 copper-engraved plates, including the frontispiece, and the Odyssey had 25. The set was published in London in 1669. For information, www.pbagalleries.com or 415-989-2665.

Babe Ruth Card Hits One At Morphy’s

DENVER, PENN. — Hitting a home run in Morphy Auctions’ Toys, Sports & General Collectibles auction November 10-12 during the second session was a 1932 US caramel Babe Ruth #32 card, graded PSA VG-EX + 4.5, which sold just over its high estimate for $52,800. Ruth and other several baseball players of his era were featured in the 32-card set. This example had a deep red background and was centered 70/30 both ways. For information, www.morphyauctions.com or 877-968-8880.