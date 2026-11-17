Review by Andrea Valluzzo

WILLOW, N.Y. — Art collectors eagerly look forward to James Cox Gallery’s twice-a-year auctions with pent-up fervor, counting down the months, weeks and then days until the next auction. There is always a good assortment of fine artworks from well-known midcentury and contemporary artists consigned by private collectors and institutions on offer. The November 8 Collectors Exchange Fine Art, in particular, featured a nice selection of artists associated with the historic Woodstock Art Colony like John W. Bentley, Konrad Cramer and Charles Rosen. Original paintings and works on paper were the main attraction but a compact selection of pottery and bronzes rounded out the sale. In all, the online auction totaled $234,931.

“We’re delighted with the way the sale went; it performed very well,” said James Cox, who noted global participation. “It’s amazing that a system that has two-way communication with our collectors worldwide works out so well. We had bidders online from 40 different countries.” American bidders were active however and actually seemed to pick up more than usual, he added.

Topping the auction was a colored lithograph by David Hockney titled “Lithograph of Water Made of Lines and Green Wash,” which sold for $125,000 to a phone buyer in New York. Bidding activity for the print was heavy online and on the phones. “His reputation has gotten stronger since his death,” Cox said of the market for the artist who passed away earlier this year. A similar lithograph to the one in this auction, but with slightly bolder colors, fetched more than $160,000 at Phillips in October.

An unusual piece that crossed the block was a signed William Congdon oil on wood panel, “Psalm 125,” that made $30,000. “It’s not the type of work that we usually sell,” Cox said, adding that when they picked it from the person donating it, he told them it was fairly valuable. Bidders clearly agreed, pushing this work to double its high estimate. The piece had provenance to Betty Parsons Gallery, which helped launch Congdon’s career. His first solo exhibition there in 1949 was a white-glove show with all his artworks selling.

James Cox Gallery does a fine job championing artists, especially with local painters and illustrators. A among the offerings in this auction was a work by Eugene Ludins, who emigrated to the United States from Russia when he was a few months old. He was part of the Maverick Artists Colony and lived and exhibited in Woodstock, N.Y. His circa 1945 oil on canvas “Fishing on Ice” sold for $2,250.

Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. The gallery’s next auction will be in the spring. For information, www.jamescoxgallery.com or 845-679-7608.