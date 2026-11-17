Review by Andrea Valluzzo

BUFORD, GA. — Steve Slotin of Slotin Auction has been championing self-taught artists for decades, so he likely smiles a bit when he sees how the mainstream art world has now embraced this genre, highlighting exhibitions at major museums and achieving high prices at New York auctions. While he notes the market prices keep soaring, he does not spend time paying heed, as the work goes on and there is always another auction on the horizon to keep him and his wife/business partner, Amy, busy.

“For 33 years, we have been preaching from the mountaintop that this is America’s greatest art form and it’s here to stay,” he said. “And as some of my early collectors age, we’re bringing whole collections to market that haven’t been seen in 30 or 40 years.”

Slotin’s twice-a-year signature sales perform well, and the November 7-8 Self-Taught Art & Folk Pottery auction was no exception, totaling $1.5 million. “We have consistently brought in about $1.5 million for every sale, but more than that, we’re bringing in new buyers. We’re also giving everyone a rainbow diversity of self-taught art and Southern folk pottery by not just focusing on one or two artists that people think are the most important,” he said. “We’re giving a fair share of the limelight to all these artists. We’re always finding new discoveries at our auctions, which is keeping the market fresh right now.”

In this auction, well-known artists like Bill Traylor, Howard Finster and Sister Gertrude Morgan were well represented, as was the typical slate of self-taught artists who grew up in the Deep South, were African American or female.

First-generation artists with unique experiences to share also found favor with buyers and did well. A case in point was Florida artist Mario Sanchez (1908-2005), who was born in Key West but had strong Cuban roots. Sanchez grew up in Gato Village (El Barrio del Gato), an enclave for Cuban immigrants known for its cigar-making enterprise. A memory artist who carved and painted slice-of-life scenes on wooden boards from his memories, Sanchez helped usher in a wave of collecting interest in the work of Cuban-American folk artists.

The top lot of this auction, crossing the block about an hour into the first session, was a carved and painted wood-relief plaque by Sanchez that was titled “How You Do?” The lively neighborhood scene depicted a man tipping his hat, and it was for him the painting was titled. Answering its own question, the work did quite well. Having been displayed in the consignor’s mother’s home for 40 years, this fresh-to-market artwork attained $57,500.

“Mario Sanchez has been bringing strong prices at auction and in galleries,” Slotin said. “As you know, we always talk about the African-American experience or the Appalachian experience in this field, but this is the Cuban-American experience.”

Another notable piece was a mixed media construction on foam board by North Carolina-born Beverly Buchanan (1940-2015), who was an Abstract Expressionist painter who lived in the Northeast in the early 1970s before moving back to the South circa 1977. She started incorporating Southern vernacular architecture into her artmaking in the 1980s, and a notable piece in this auction dates to that era: “Sugar Shack.” Signed and dated 1987, it made $45,000, more than doubling its high estimate.

An avid user of found materials in her work, Buchanan is among the artists Slotin said is now gaining recognition from New York galleries and museums. “As I go into people’s collections and their parents’ collections, I’m finding these pieces that have been sitting there for 30 and 40 years,” he said. “And this is just one of those pieces. I went to clean out a collection and it was just there. Beverly has certainly started to become known. I enjoy seeing that these artists are starting to get some national recognition.”

Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. Slotin’s next auction will be in April. For information, www.slotinfolkart.com or 770-532-1115.