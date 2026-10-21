Across The Block - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

This week’s roundup shows that glass in all forms makes an impression on bidders. From iridescent Favrile glass that lined the shade of a Tiffany lamp that brought $62,520 at South Bay to an assorted lot of marbles that shot to $4,233 with John McInnis and Amberina salt-and-pepper shakers that earned $9,200 at Woody, the options were as varied as they were delightful. If the glass pieces didn’t speak to you, maybe the $134,550 Japanese robot at Milestone or the Egyptian relief that earned $48,750 at Roland would pique your interest. For these stories and more, read on.

Tiffany’s Peacock Flies High At South Bay

EAST MORICHES, N.Y. — South Bay Auctions conducted a 243-lot auction comprising fine art, antiques, modern design, furniture, decorative arts and sporting items on October 14. Hanging the highest at $62,520 was an early Tiffany Studios Favrile Peacock mosaic ceiling light with an iridescent reflector shade in a colorful feather pattern ($10/15,000). The bronze conical shade the glass was set in was 30½ inches in diameter and it was paired with its original bronze fixture and oil reservoir. For information, www.southbayauctions.com or 631-878-2909.

Marbles Shoot Way To Top At McInnis

AMESBURY, MASS. — A generous lot of antique clay and glass marbles was the top lot in John McInnis Auctioneers’ online-only auction October 14 when it attained $4,233. The lot included examples of china marbles as well as Benningtons, latticinos and multi-ribbon swirls; all in a shadowbox display. For information, www.mcinnisauctions.com or 978-388-0400.

Joan Miró Etching Leads Eldred’s

EAST DENNIS, MASS. — Eldred’s Auction Gallery saw a Joan Miró color etching and aquatint, “La Femme des sables (The Woman in the Sand),” 1969, lead its Multiples + Works on Paper Auction October 15, when it sold for $12,800. Published and printed by Maeght, Paris, this work was signed and numbered “14/75” in pencil, and was a good, clean impression with fresh color. It was consigned by a Boston collector and sold to a private collector in Oregon. For information, www.eldreds.com or 508-385-3116.

Russian Madonna Icon Blesses Doyle Bidders

NEW YORK CITY — Doyle Auctions presented a double-header auction event featuring Old Master Paintings / English & European Silver on October 14 and English Continental Funiture / Russian Works of Art on October 15. The two-day event spanned the Sixteenth Century to the Twentieth Century and was led by a Fabergé silver icon depicting the Blessed Heaven Mother of God. Made by workmaster Hjalmar Armfeldt in St Petersburg circa 1908-17, the 6¾-inch-tall icon in its neoclassical chased frame tripled its $20/30,000 estimate, achieving $89,400. For information, www.doyle.com or 212-427-2730.

Condiment Set Serves Up Buyers At Woody

DOUGLASS, KAN. — A top lot at Woody Auction’s October 17 sale was a four-piece condiment set in plated Amberina art glass by New England Glass that tripled its $2/3,000 estimate to realize $9,200. The set comprised two pairs of salt shakers, one in cylindrical form and the other in corset form. The set sold with a Pairpoint silverplate frame. For information, www.woodyauction.com or 316-747-2694.

Corey Brown Gives Oldsmobile New Life

FREWSBURG N.Y. — The first session of Corey W. Brown’s Padlo Estate Auction was conducted Saturday, October 17, and featured vehicles, pedal cars and various automotive lots, petroliana, bicycles, slot machines, tractors and additional highlights from the Olean, N.Y., estate of Paul Padlo (1963-2026). The auction’s top lot, selling for $5,750, was a 1939 Oldsmobile. The classic black car had wide whitewall tires with domed chrome hubcaps, was in running condition and had a transferable registration. For information, www.coreybrownauction.com or 716-922-4013.

Machine Man Robot Soars At Milestone

WILLOUGHBY, OHIO — An elusive and highly sought-after lithographed tin Machine Man robot soared to $134,550 at Milestone’s Premier Antique & Vintage Toy Auction October 17. The coveted battery-op far outdistanced its estimates to claim top-lot honors at the $1.8 million sale, Milestone’s highest-grossing event to date. Manufactured by Masudaya (Japan) in 1960, Machine Man represents the rarest of a quintet of large boxy robots known as the “Gang of Five.” For information, www.milestoneauctions.com or 440-527-8060.

Egyptian Relief Mounts Win At Roland

GLEN COVE, N.Y. — Roland Auctions’ October 17 estate sale featured 824 lots of fine art, vintage fashions, furniture, decorative arts, Asian antiques and more. Reaching the sale’s top price was an Egyptian New Kingdom limestone relief mounted on a metal stand. The carved limestone plaque, likely New Kingdom, Eighteenth dynasty, stood 12 inches tall by 10 inches wide and was 1¼ inches deep. Bearing an older Christie’s label to its reverse, the relief brought $48,750 ($3/5,000). For information, www.rolandauctions.com or 516-759-9400.

Tobacconist Figure Is Superior At Morphy’s

LAS VEGAS — Morphy Auctions’ October 16-17 Coin-Op & Advertising auction featured more than 1,100 lots of high-quality antique coin-op machines and advertising materials. Leading the pack was an 84-inch-tall, late Nineteenth Century cigar store figure attributed to the shop of Samuel Robb (American, 1851-1928). The carved and polychrome-painted wood tobacconist trade figure depicted a standing Native American warrior holding a bundle of cigars in one hand and circular advertising shield reading “Superior Quality Cigars” in the other. The figure, with provenance to the Mystic Seaport Museum (Mystic, Conn.) rose to $61,500 ($35/45,000). For information, www.morphyauctions.com or 877-968-8880.