Across The Block - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

As is typical, fine craftsmanship drew bidders in at auction houses this week. Woodworking, silversmithing, pottery and painting all showed out, from furniture to decorative accessories. A David Ebner dining set made $18,750 at Cornell and a single Paul Evans chair took $15,000 at Hudson Valley, while a small, silver Tiffany berry basket held strong at Coyle’s for $$5,520. For these stories and more, read on.

Herndon’s Magazine Cover Art Leaps To Top At Heritage

DALLAS — Laurence Herndon’s original oil on canvas painting for “The Land of Hidden Men,” which realized $52,500, led three world auction records in Heritage’s $2.6 million Illustration Art Signature Auction on October 29. Painted for the May 1931 cover of Blue Book to illustrate an Edgar Rice Burroughs tale, the work was previously in the collection of Robert Lesser and appeared in the Brooklyn Museum’s 2003 exhibition “Pulp Art: Vamps, Villains and Victors.” For information, www.ha.com or 214-409-1699.

Roxbury Clock Commands Tremont

SUDBURY, MASS. — Tremont Auctions’ Annual Fall Fine Arts & Antiques auction on November 1 was led by a circa 1790 Elnathan Taber (Roxbury, Mass.) tall-case clock that attained $59,500 from an in-house bidder. The 90-inch tall clock, with original handwritten label signed by Taber, had a moon phase dial with calendar wheel and its seconds bit was signed “Warranted by E. Taber.” The case had traditional Roxbury fret, brass stop fluted columns and quarter fans in the pendulum door; the base was on cuffed ogee bracket feet. For information, www.tremontauctions.com or 617-795-1678.

Tiffany Basket Gleams At Coyle’s

MEDWAY, MASS. — Shining bright at Coyle’s Auction October 27 in what vice president Nancy Wyman reported to be a “a very successful auction” was an unusual sterling silver berry basket by Tiffany & Company that weighed 71 troy ounces. After highly competitive bidding on the phones and in the audience, the basket sold to the floor for $5,520. For information, www.coylesauction.com or 508-733-6868.

Tiger Maple Set Serves At Cornell

BELLPORT, N.Y. — The top lot in Cornell Auctions Objects & Trade’s October 24 auction, dubbed “The Auction Before Our Truman Capote Auction” and comprising fine and decorative arts from New York collections, presented by was a sublime tiger maple David Ebner dining table and chairs set that sold for $18,750 to a local buyer. Ebner is a very collectible local furniture maker and craftsman, and this round table had eight matching slat-back side chairs with green upholstered seats. For information, www.cornellauctions.com or 631-289-9505.

Sapphire Bauble Rings True At Grogan

BOSTON — Grogan & Company’s November 1 Important Jewels auction boasted a 95 percent sell-through rate and realized nearly 130 percent of its estimate. Leading the sale was a 3.7-carat Kashmir sapphire and diamond ring that soared past its own $100/200,000 estimate to achieve $287,500. Competitive bidding in the room and online, including participation from international bidders, reflected continued enthusiasm for rare colored gemstones, exceptional craftsmanship and important signed jewelry. For information, www.groganco.com or 617-720-2020.

Paul Evans Chair Sways Hudson Valley

BEACON. N.Y. — Hudson Valley Auctioneers’ MCM, A&C, Art Autumn Auction on October 26 featured a fine grouping of Midcentury Modern furniture with a Paul Evans Model PE 141 swivel chair achieving top-lot status at $15,000 when it sold online to a bidder in California. It came from a Westchester, N.Y., estate and featured a sculpted bronzed resin base. For information, www.hudsonvalleyauctioneers.com or 845-831-6800.

Economics Book Appreciates At PBA

BERKELEY, CALIF. — PBA Galleries’ sale of the Conjuring Collection of Steven Goldstein (+ Additions) with the Occult History of Science & Natural History that closed October 29 saw a range of material from the magical to the financial. Leading the day was a rare first edition of David Ricardo’s On the Principles of Political Economy & Taxation that sold over-estimate at $13,750. Published in London in 1817, the book was the first printing of a notable influence in the field of economics, where Ricardo created a systematic and scientific approach to the field. For information, www.pbagalleries.com or 415-989-2665.

Stoneware Crock Fills At Pook & Pook

DOWNINGTOWN, PENN. — Pook & Pook’s online-only auction of decorative arts, coins and jewelry on October 29 featured stoneware, early glass lamps, folk art, Native American items, pottery and more. The standout was a Thomas Commeraw, stoneware crock that brought $10,160, easily surpassing its $1/2,000 estimate. Made in New York circa 1800, it was impressed on opposing sides, “N. York Coerlears Hook,” with incised cobalt swags and tassels. Commeraw was one of America’s earliest African American potters. For information, www.pookandpook.com or 610-269-4040.

Portrait Snaps Top Bid At Cottone

GENESEO, N.Y. — Commanding attention at Cottone Auctions October 28-29 auction was a family portrait attributed to the Baltimore School that brought $29,210. The circa 1820-25 portrait sold to a private collector in the South but saw spirited competition from both dealers and private collectors. Depicted were the parents, a daughter playing a guitar, a girl with a rose and a small child before a red swagged curtain, a bird on the ledge. The auction overall brought $1.5 million and saw lots of participation including many competitive in-house bidders. For information, www.cottoneauctions.com or 585-243-1000.