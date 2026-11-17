Review by Andrea Valluzzo

BEVERLY, MASS. — Entering the elegant home in nearby Chestnut Hill, Mass., where Leonard and Charlotte Florence enjoyed their golden years before his passing in 2006 and hers earlier this year, one immediately notices the tasteful elegance. The split-level home boasts a wall of floor-to-ceiling windows in the living room that lets in tons of natural sunlight that up to a week ago illuminated stunning examples of Lalique glass and their fine collections of fine art and decorative arts.

Kaminski Auctions offered just over 800 lots from her estate in two sessions October 31-November 1. The auctions took place at the company’s offices in Beverly but the prior week, an on-site preview took place at the home under the watchful eye of auction house staff, and security were posted just outside. Buyers eagerly chased the fine collections on offer, ranging from Charlotte’s extensive and like-new Royal Copenhagen Flora Danica and Fauna Danica porcelain dinner service, comprising more than 200 mostly dated pieces, silver, fine art, designer furnishings on the first day. The second session was devoted to her couture with Chanel jackets, Manolo Blahnik and Christian Louboutin shoes, Prada clothing and more.

“The auction was an outstanding success with strong results across the board and an impressive overall financial performance,” said company spokesperson Julia Henry. “We were extremely pleased with the level of interest and participation.”

The first session started off with sterling silver such as a footed bowl and flatware but quickly heated up in the first hour with two limited edition Frederic Remington sculptures in .999 silver, instead of the more typical bronze, that each made $50,400. They were displayed as a pair in the Florence home, flanking a sideboard in the living room, and will remain together as they sold to the same buyer. The sculptures, “The Mountain Men” and “the Rattlesnake,” were made from molds that were retired afterwards, never to be used again.

Extensive is perhaps a word that best describes several of the collections here and in particular the Lalique collection, which ranged from furniture to decorative pieces. Leading the selection was a demilune Lalique crystal Cactus console table that had a base in the form of stylized cactus leaves in an Art Deco aesthetic, supporting a half-moon glass top. Selling over its high estimate, the table brought $18,750. Like several pieces in the home, this table was personally designed by Marc Lalique and was signed.

The 455 pieces of couture that crossed the block on day two included more than 130 Chanel jackets, nearly 30 Chanel handbags and more — enough to enthrall any fashionista.

The top-selling lot of this session was a Carmen Marc Valvo sable mink vest having a two-pocket front and lined in cashmere that brought $7,650, and bringing up a close second was one of the Chanel jackets. The black leather quilted puffer jacket, designed in 2013 by Karl Lagerfeld, sold well above estimate at $7,500.

Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. Kaminski will have a busy auction season through the end of the year with estate sales November 21-22 and 28-29 and December 6 and 13. For information, www.kaminskiauctions.com or 978-927-2223.