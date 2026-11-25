Review by Andrea Valluzzo

LARCHMONT, N.Y. — When preparing for the November 15 auction filled with exceptional estate finds, the original buyers who tastefully furnished their Huntington, N.Y., home with these marble busts, European paintings and decorative art by Jay Strongwater were no longer around to share the provenance or history of their collections. The buyers had passed on, and the estate managers that Clarke Auction Gallery dealt with when they picked up items for its then-upcoming auction could not share those details. Buyers didn’t seem to mind though.

“They had this great collection of stuff that was without any provenance, which I’m sure existed at some point. It did astonishingly well. We had buyers calling the day that we went live [with the catalog], asking to purchase immediately,” said Clarke specialist Whitney Bria.

A trio of well-carved antique busts led the offerings from this estate in Clarke’s auction to the tune of $260,000, with the bulk of that coming from one Roman marble portrait bust of a man with short, curly hair, a beard and a moustache that stood 11½ inches tall (18½ inches with base). Soaring beyond its conservative estimate, it attained $225,000. A bevy of buyers, including online bidders, nine phones and even in-person bidders, chased this lot, but it was a determined phone buyer who prevailed.

“Throughout the entire sale, every section had very strong items that brought up the sales total tremendously,” Bria added.

Other estates were represented in the auction, including a Long Island, N.Y., home that yielded the auction’s second highest-selling lot. This item, a Henrik Moller .830 silver centerpiece bowl with exceptional detail, sold just past its $15/20,000 estimate to bring $27,500 from a US buyer who perhaps had Norwegian roots or was just an aficionado. The bowl had dragon-form handles and four ornately-chased scenes on the body with a description in Norwegian beneath telling the tales: a man riding horseback, fighting a dragon, cutting down a giant with a sword and a king standing with his daughter and her suitor.

“It was a pretty special and unusual piece, and a very similar example is in the Norwegian National Museum,” Bria said.

The Asian arts category also performed well, topped by a large Makuzu Kozan vase painted in underglaze blue and iron red with depictions of chrysanthemum blossoms that realized $20,000. This vase and several other examples of Japanese porcelains came from the personal collection of the owners of Flying Crane Antiques. For years, the gallery, which is no longer in operation, was a highlight of the Asia Week events every spring in Manhattan. Owner Jean Schaefer closed the business in 2017.

Rounding out the auction highlights were a Rolex Datejust 18K gold watch with its box and papers that sold for $18,750 and a Phillip and Kelvin LaVerne “Special Chan” table in unusual square form in etched and patinated bronze with polychrome accents earned $17,500.

Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. Its next auction will be December 13. For information, www.clarkeny.com or 914-833-8336.