August 29 through Oct. 30 BerkshireBotanical.org 5 West Stockbridge Rd., Stockbridge, Mass. 01262 berkshire_botanical From the pages of the world's most influential design magazines to an extraordinary new body of botanical art. Indoor Gardening with Marian McEvoy August 29 through Oct. 30 Exhibition Hours — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m, daily. Visit BerkshireBotanical.org 5 West […]
Events Calendar42 events found.
Events
Calendar of EventsM MondayT TuesdayW WednesdayT ThursdayF FridayS SaturdayS Sunday
9 events,Berkshire Botanical Garden – Indoor Gardening With Marian McEvoyFairfield University Art Museum – Hieroglyphs To Hype: The Modern Afterlife of Ancient Egypt
September 18 - December 12, 2026 BELLARMINE HALL GALLERIES fairfield.edu/hieroglyphs-to-hype fairfield_university_art_museumFairfield University Art Museum – James Welling: Cento
September 25 - December 12, 2026 WALSH GALLERY fairfield.edu/james-welling-cento fairfield_university_art_museum Hieroglyphs To Hype: The Modern Afterlife of Ancient Egypt September 18 - December 12, 2026 BELLARMINE HALL GALLERIES fairfield.edu/hieroglyphs-to-hypeFlorence Griswold Museum – Patchwork: Connecticut Artists Consider 250
THROUGH NOV 8 FloGris.org Andrea Law! Manning, Spangler, 2026. Acrylic on canvas, 56 x 52 in. 96 Lyme Street Old Lyme, CT Exit 70 off of 1-95eHammer Auctions – October Americana Online Auction
ONLINE ONLY - CLOSES OCTOBER 29TH - 6PM 16 Business Park Drive, Branford, CT 06405 www.ehammerauctions.com ehammer eHammer Auctions is a new online only auction house under the umbrella of New England Auctions. Auctions For Everyone 16 Business Park Drive, Branford, CT 06405 203.208.1338 www.ehammerauctions.comZ and R Auction Co. – Upscale Antiques, Collectibles and Antiquarian Books
Starts: Fri. Oct. 16th @ 12 noon and Ends: Fri. Oct. 30th @12 noon zandrauctions.com 256 Clark St, Ext., Groton, NY z_and_r Timed Online Auction Only! For Details, Terms, Full listing and to Register to Bid: www.proxibid.com/zandrauctions Bidding Starts: Fri. Oct. 16th @12 noon and Ends: Fri. Oct. 30th @12 noon Attention: Always Read the […]Wolfs Gallery – Beyond The Third Dimension: Superrealistic Wood Carvings bv John T. Sharp
Opening Friday, October 16 On view through Saturday, January 30 www.wolfsgallery.com Cleveland, OH 44122 wolf_gallery Seven Pound Trout, 2016 Black Cherry, 21 x 25 x 16 inches Parakeets, 2005 Black Walnut, 36 x 40 x 15 inches Mallard, 2013 Black Walnut, 24 x 24 x 18 inches Hewn from a single log WWW.WOLFSGALLERY.COM • [email protected] […]Kodner – Estate Jewelry, Fine Art & Home Decor
Monday, October 26, 2026 at 6 pm 45 S. Federal Highway, Dania Beach, Florida 33004 www.Kodner.com kodner English Victorian Sterling Silver Tea Service with Tray. Approx weight: 209.06 ozt. Kodner Galleries 45 S. Federal Highway, Dania Beach, Florida 33004 954-925-2550 www.Kodner.com 21%bp*ab355*au2440* Have a QR Code App on Your Mobile Phone? Scan the Code to […]Hudson Valley Auctioneers – Antique and Estate Auction
Monday October 26th • 5:00 PM 432 Main Street, Beacon, NY 12508 www.hudsonvalleyauctioneers.com hudson_valley Previews: Sunday, 10/25, 1-Spm; Monday, day of sale, 2-4:30pm or by appointment M-F 9-3:30 Featuring unreserved 500 lots fresh to the market estate contents, ex collection Martin Potter, fine jewelry and silver, large selection artwork, MCM and other interesting furniture lots, […]
8 events,Coyles Auction Inc. – Two-Session October Estates Auction
Tuesday, October 27, 2026 Regency Ballroom at the DoubleTree Hilton 11 Beaver St,, Milford, MA 01757 www.coylesauction.com coyles Regency Ballroom at the Double Tree Hilton 11 Beaver St., Milford, MA 01757 Session 1 - 2:30pm Rugs and Curiosities Session 2 - 5:00pm Estates Auction NOTE: PREVIEW DAY OF AUCTION ONLY 9:00am to each Auction Times […]
11 events,Cottone Auctions – Fine & Decorative Arts, Antiques & Americana
Wednesday, October 28, 2026 & Thursday, October 29, 2026 | Live & Online 120 Court Street, Geneseo, NY 14454 cottoneauctions.com cottone Handel Birds of Paradise Table Lamp French Empire Bronze Candelabras Fine Art-Nouveau-Style Mirror Antoine Blanchard (1910-1988) Large collection of fine estate jewelry, including Van Cleef & Arpels Emile A. Gruppe (1896-1978) Attributed to James […]Kingston Auctions – Important Jewelry & Art Estate Auction
October 28th at 6pm est 3704 Kennett Pike, Suite 450, Greenville, DE 19807 www.kingstonauctionhouse.com kingston Preview: October 22, 23, 24, 26, 27 Online bidding at liveauctioneers and bidsquare • Bid in-person on-site, by phone or left bids accepted Lot 67 - Andrew Wyeth "Olsen's Farm" Lot 86 - Judith Blam "New York Street" Lot 73 […]William Smith – Annual Sporting Live Auction
Wednesday October 28th at 10:00am wsmithauction.com Plainfield, NH william_smith Preview Monday October 26th and Tuesday October 27th from 10:00am to 4:00pm Featuring the unrivaled trophy mount collection of Grand Slam and Magnificent Seven holder, Roger Donahue, plus over 200 collectible firearms including antique rifles, hunting firearms, and items of historical significance. Roger Donahue grew up […]Pook & Pook – Coins & Jewelry Auction
Wednesday, October 28, 2026 at 9am 463 East Lancaster Avenue Downingtown, PA 19335 www.pookandpook.com 463 EAST LANCASTER AVENU E DOWNINGTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA 19335 P: (610) 269-4040 [email protected] WWW.POOKANDPOOK.COM BID ONL INE AT PooKLIVE & BIDSQUARE AY000004L
14 events,Heritage Auctions – Early 20th Century & Modern Design Signature Auction
October 29 & 30 HA.com/Design heritage EARLY 20th CENTURY DESIGN Signature® Auction | October 29 MODERN DESIGN Signature® Auction | October 30 Zsolnay Vase with Snail Motif, circa 1900 Sold for: $37,500 Now Accepting Consignments | Deadline: August 20 Inquiries: 312.260.7233 Samantha Robinson | [email protected] Dustin Johnston #18229. BP 25%; see HA.com. 97165 HERITAGE AUCTIONSShannon’s – Fall Fine Art Auction
October 29th 6 PM ET www.shannons.com shannons shannons The Fall Fine Art Auction features a curated selection of high-quality original paintings, drawings, and sculptures. Offerings in the sale span diverse periods and genres ranging from 19th Century to Contemporary art. WILLIAM TROST RICHARDS, American (1833-1905), Autumn Landscape PREVIEW IN-PERSON AT OUR GALLERY: October 19th - […]PBA Galleries – Magic & the Occult
October 29, 2026 605 Addison Street Berkeley, CA 94710 www.pbagalleries.com pba_galleries Upcoming Auctions of Interest Magic & the Occult October 29, 2026 Rare & Antiquarian November 12,2026 Fine Literature with Queer Art & Literature December 3, 2026 Comic Books December l0,2026 Americana - Travel Exploration -Maps & Views December 17, 2026 TIMED Online Sale Books […]Amelia Jeffers – Fall Fabulous Finds
OCTOBER 29, 30, 31 ameliajeffers.com 2690 Stratford Road, Delaware, OH 43015 amelia_jeffers Featuring The Gentlemans Auction, Jewelry & Couture, & Antiques & Decorative Art Join us for a notable three-day auction event with more than 1100 fresh-to-market fabulous finds across the following categories: fine art, American & continental antiques & decorative art, folk art, mid-Century […]A.B. Levy’s – Autumn Great Estates Auction
Thursday, October 29, 2026 at 2 PM EST 5200 S. Dixie Highway I West Palm Beach, Florida 33405 www.ablevys.com ab_levy The complete illustrated catalog is now available through ablevys.com for viewing and bidding. 15: Chaim Gross, "Jacob's Dream 1976 Edition of six, bronze. Height 38.5 in. 17: Joan Miro, L'Astre du Labyrinthe Etching, aquatint, 1967 […]Pook & Pook – Online Only Decorative Arts Auction
Thursday, October 29, 2026 at 9am 463 East Lancaster Avenue Downingtown, PA 19335 www.pookandpook.com 463 EAST LANCASTER AVENU E DOWNINGTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA 19335 P: (610) 269-4040 [email protected] WWW.POOKANDPOOK.COM BID ONL INE AT PooKLIVE & BIDSQUARE AY000004L
12 events,Leone’s Auction Gallery
ESTATE AUCTIONS EVERY OTHER FRIDAY Oct 30 2 Wedgewood Dr, Jewett City, CT 860-376-3935 • 860-642-6248 www.leoneauctioneers.com FLEA MARKET Eastern CT’s Largest Indoor/Outdoor Flea Market College Mart Flea Market OPEN EVERY SUNDAY 9-4 leoneOld Line Market
Oct 30th, 31st & Nov 1st Aix La Chapelle Farm Vintage - Garden & Artisan Poolesville, Maryland Spring Show: April 23,24 & 35 2027 old_line_marketDouglas – Antique Estate Auction
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 30 at 6 PM www.DouglasAuctioneers.com Route 5, South Deerfield, MA 01373 douglas Fine Art: Paintings: Joseph Zaritsky, Leonard DeLonga (3), Stephen G. Maniatty (3), Henry Boese, John D. Maziarz (6), Charles Shaw (6), Thomas Morton (4), ancestral portraits, G.W. Harvey, John Newton Howitt, Walkins, Arne Frye, Juan Rivelles, C. Phillips, Robert F. Glidden, […]John McInnis LLC – The Bettcher Collection
Friday, October 30 at 12 noon 5 NOEL STREET - AMESBURY, MA mcinnisauctions.com john_mcinnis_oct30 Contents of an (18thC) New England Home RAYMOND NH Preview 9am at our Gallery 76 Main St - Amesbury, MA Live and Online Bidding thru Live Auctioneers Absentee & Phone Bids Accepted For an on line color catalog and terms visit: […]
7 events,
OPEN SATURDAYS APRIL-NOVEMBER 7:30 am - 2:30 pm • Rt. 6 & 64 Woodbury, CT Like and follow us on Facebook / Woodbury Antiques & Flea Market Free admission and […]
12 events,Elephant’s Trunk Flea Market Every Sunday
New Milford, CT Every Sunday • www.etflea.com We're Open April - December elephants_trunkStevens Auction Company – Haunted Estates Auction
Sunday, Nov 1st 11am CST 129 E. COMMERCE ST., ABERDEEN, MS www.StevensAuction.com stevens FEATURING ANTIQUES, ART & CURIOSITIES BID ONLINE OR IN PERSON STEVENSAUCTION.COM 129 E. COMMERCE ST., ABERDEEN, MSTremont Auctions – Annual Fall Fine Art & Antiques Auction
Sunday, November 1st at 10 am 615 Boston Post Road, Sudbury Ma, 01776 Tremontauctions.com tremont_fall_fine_art Previews: Wednesday 28th - Saturday 31st 10am-3pm & Sunday 1st 8-10am or in advance by appointment Bid live in-person at our gallery, or online at Tremontauctions.com • LiveAuctioneers • Invaluable www.tremontauctions.com Tel. 617’795’1678 • [email protected] 615 Boston Post Road, Sudbury […]Brandywine Valley Auctions – November Fine Art Auction
Nov. 1, 2026 @ 1pm est 1756 Wilmington Pike, Glen Mills, PA brandywine 600+works of art LIVE AUCTIONEERS | PHONE AND ABSENTEE BIDDING | 1756 WILMINGTON PIKE, GLEN MILLS, PA | 215-872-5240 Lots will be updated as we get more information | Phone and Absentee Bidding will save 5% off the buyer's commission Complementary Valuations […]Main Street Auction – November Online Auction
Sunday, November 1 @ 10:00am 161 Main St. S., Woodbury, CT main_street ONLINE ONLY LIVEAUCTIONEERS.COM AND BIDSQUARE.COM Preview by appointment Saturday October 31, 10am-2pm -Text 203-233-1736 to schedule • 161 Main St. S., Woodbury, CT Session 1 Highlights include early American, Federal, Queen Anne and Chippendale and primitive furniture, finely crafted period-style and reproduction furniture, […]Alameda Point Antiques Faire
1st Sunday Of Every Month AlamedaPointAntiquesFaire.com alameda_point Calling All Treasure Hunters! Michaan’s Auctions Presents Alameda point ANTIQUES FAIRS SHOW HOURS & ADMISSION: 6 am to 7:30 am $20 7:30 am to 0 am $15 0 am to 12 pm $10 12 pm to 3 pm $5 Children under 12 free with adult Over 800 Booths […]Grogan & Co. – Important Jewels
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 1 • 11 AM groganco.com 20 Charles St. Boston MA grogan_nov1 From upper left: Lot 9. TIFFANY & CO., LOUIS COMFORT TIFFANY 18K Gold, Platinum, Aquamarine, and Diamond Necklace, $30,000-50,000 · Lot 20. Platinum, Colombian Emerald, and Diamond Ring, $20,000-40,000 • Lot 18. TIFFANY & CO. Art Deco Platinum and Diamond Dress Clips/Brooch, […]
5 events,Fairfield University Art Museum – Hieroglyphs To Hype: The Modern Afterlife of Ancient EgyptFairfield University Art Museum – James Welling: CentoFlorence Griswold Museum – Patchwork: Connecticut Artists Consider 250Wolfs Gallery – Beyond The Third Dimension: Superrealistic Wood Carvings bv John T. SharpHakes – American History Auction
Bidding Ends November 17 Hakes.com hakes His Last Signature, Signed in the Ambassador Hotel Kitchen Anti-Slavery to Civil Rights Auction Coming Feb. 2027 Contact To Consign To This Special Auction Event Scott Mussell: [email protected] Ted Hake: [email protected] Phone: 866.404.9800 | hakes.com
5 events,
11 events,Sanford L. Smith + Associates – Salon Art + Design
November 4-8, 2026 Park Avenue Armory, NY thesalonny.com sanford_smith sanford_smith PRESENTS 2026-2027 FAIRS ABAA NEW YORK - INTERNATIONAL ANTIQUARIAN BOOK FAIR April 15-18, 2027 Park Avenue Armory NY, nybookfair.com Ephemera Fair ANTIQUARIAN & COLLECTIBLE PAPER FOR EVERYONE Old Greenwich, CT esafair.com March 20-21, 2027Crocker Farm – Fall Auction Of American Stoneware & Redware Pottery
November 4-13, 2026 www.crockerfarm.com crocker_farm The Nation’s Leading Auction of American Stoneware & Redware November 4-13, 2026 at www.crockerfarm.com Featuring Exceptional Examples from the North, South, East, and Midwest Over 400 Lots Including Important Offerings from the Robert Ellison and George Manger Collections Crocker Farm 15900 York Rd. Sparks, MD 21152 (410) 472-2016 [email protected] www.crockerfarm.comDoyle – American Paintings, Silver & Furniture and Decorative Art
AUCTION IN NEW YORK November 4, 10am doyle.com doyle_nov4 PREVIEW Saturday-Monday October 31-November 2 Noon-5pm DOYLE NEW YORK 175 E 87th Street New York, NY 10028 CONTACT [email protected] [email protected] [email protected] DOYLE AUCTIONEERS & APPRAISERS DOYLE.COM [email protected] 175 E 88TH STREET, NEW YORK, NY 10028 NEW YORK BEVERLY HILLS BOSTON CHARLESTON CHICAGO CONNECTICUT NEW JERSEY NORTH […]World Auction Gallery – Curated Estates & Signature Collections Premier Auction
WED. NOVEMBER 4th, 2026 at 10am EST worldauctiongallery.com 228 East Meadow Avenue, East Meadow, NY 11554 world_auction_gallery Our Curated Estates & Signature Collections Premier Auction is on Wednesday, November 4th, 2026 at 10:00 AM EST. We have 500 lots including the lifetime private collection of Mr & Mrs M. of Long Island. Other large collections […]Sandwich Auction – Discovery Online Auction
November 4th 9:30am sandwichauction.com sandwich_eldreds online-only with live Internet, phone and absentee bidding SANDWICHAUCTION.COM EXTENSIVE SELECTION OF BOOKS, MAPS, PRINTS AND EPHEMERA, AND A WIDE MIX OF FINE AND DECORATIVE ART 508-385-3116 I a division of Eldred’sLelands – Fall Classic Auction
Closes December 5 Jeter: One of One Lelands.com Lelands_Arts&Antiques_Jeter_Sept2026_v1
16 events,Hargesheimer – Art & Icons from the Orthodox World
5th to 7th November 2026 10.00 am GET www.kunstauktionen-duesseldorf.de hargesheimer Live bidding via our website Friedrich-Ebert-StraBe 11 +12 | 40210 Dusseldorf Phone:+49 (0) 211 /30 200 111 | WhatsApp: +49 (0)170/30 20011 [email protected] HSS3* www.kunstauktionen-duesseldorf.de hargesheimer KUNSTAUKTIONENDoyle – Resident Treasures: American Paintings from The Green-Wood Cemetery Collection
AUCTION IN NEW YORK November 5, 11am EDT doyle.com doyle_nov5 Lemuel Everett Wilmarth, Peaches, 1870 - Estimate $7,000-10,000 James McDougal Hart, Bringing the Tree In, 1888 - Estimate $4,000-6,000 John Linton Chapman, Claudian Agueduct, 1879 - Estimate $5,000-8,000 John Linton Chapman, Shepherd Boy of the Boman Campagna, circa 1865 and Boy Rescuing Lamb off Rocky […]Kodner – Estate Jewelry, Sterling Silver & Home Decor
Thursday, November 5, 2026 at 6 pm 45 S. Federal Highway, Dania Beach, Florida 33004 www.Kodner.com kodner Paul Storr (BRITISH, 1770-1844) Fine Silver Bowls from a Large Collection of Sterling Silver Kodner Galleries 45 S. Federal Highway, Dania Beach, Florida 33004 954-925-2550 www.Kodner.com 21%bp*ab355*au2440* Have a QR Code App on Your Mobile Phone? Scan the […]Richard Opfer Auctioneering – Anita Klien Estate Auction
Thursday, November 5th starting to close at 5PM 13801 Jarrettsville Pike, Phoenix, MD 21131 bid.opferauction.com opfer TIMED ONLINE ONLY AUCTION Includes: Outsider Art, Found Art, Crafts, Art Glass, Pottery and Sculpture Featuring Baltimore and Regional Artists Antiques & Collectibles Artists Include: Mose Tolliver, Joan Erbe, Stiebing, Klein, Solkolsky, Pettus, M. Barry, John Ferry, "Glassman" (Paul […]Eldred’s – Modern Art + Design Auction
November 5 9:30am Cape Cod eldreds.com eldreds ELDRED'S AUCTIONEERS • EST. 1947 NEW ENGLAND + BEYOND I 508-385-3116 I VIEW LOTS + BID AT ELDREDS.COMGrogan & Co. – Fine Jewelry And Silver
THURSDAY NOVEMBER 5 • 11 AM groganco.com 20 Charles St. Boston MA grogan_nov5 From upper left: Lot 51. 14K Gold Bracelet, $1,500-2,500 • Lot 56. 18K Gold and Diamond Ring, $2,000-4,000 • Lot 21. Platinum and Diamond Ring, $2,000-3,000 • Lot 1. 18K Gold Bracelet, $2,000-3,000 • Lot 164. TIFFANY & CO. Silver Flatware Service, […]Watercress Springs Estate Sales – Antiques, Art & Decor From Beautiful 1732 Greenfield Hill, CT HomeWatercress Springs Estate Sales – Antiques, Art & Decor From Beautiful 1732 Greenfield Hill, CT HomeWatercress Springs Estate Sales – Antiques, Art & Decor From Beautiful 1732 Greenfield Hill, CT Home
Antiques, Art & Decor Online Auction Nov 5 - Nov 12 Starts Closing at 8pm To View and Bid Visit: https://watercresssprings.com/current-sales/ Antique furnishings, mix of 19th century antique pieces and large secretary & cupboard from former Kansas mayor alongside contemporary pieces. Art and paintings, prints & sculptural figurines - Decor ad sterling, ighting, glassware, china […]Richard Opfer Auctioneering – Toys & Trains Online Only Auction
Closing Monday November 23rd at 5PM 13801 Jarrettsville Pike, Phoenix, MD 21131 bid.opferauction.com opfer TOYS: Pressed Steel: Smith Miller, BuddyL,Tonka, etc.;Tin Toys & Battery Op ®"® Toys includingTransportation Toys, Farm Toys, Construction Toys; Lunch Boxes; Cap Guns IncludingToy Guns, Military Games; Star Wars, Space Toys, Action Figures, etc.; Barbie; G. I. Joe & Soldiers; Monster […]
22 events,Heritage Auctions – Ethnographic Art: American Indian, Pre-Columbian and Tribal
Signature® Auction | November 6 HA.com heritage_ethnographic_art Inquiries: Delia Sullivan 214.409.1343 | [email protected] Dustin Johnston #18229. BP 25%; see HA.com. 100057 HERITAGE AUCTIONS A Yokuts Polychrome Coiled Basket with Bat Motif by Mrs. Dick Francisco Estimate: $12,000 - $18,000Antiques Dealers’ Association of America, Inc. – Award Of Merit Dinner
Friday, November 6, 2026,6-8pm Chase Center on the Riverfront, 815 Justison Street, Wilmington, DE 19801 www.ADAdealers.com ADAA Award of Merit Dinner The Antiques Dealers' Association of America is pleased to honor the 2026 Award of Merit recipient: Lita Solis-Cohen Senior Editor, Maine Antique Digest For her passionate journalistic coverage of the field of American decorative […]JMW Auction Gallery – Fall Multi-Estates Auction
Friday, November 6th, 3pm et 1094 Morton Blvd, Kingston, NY 12401 www.jmwauction.com jwm jmw Selling over 400 lots of fresh to the market goods, we will be adding to catalog daily, so please keep checking back. To include: Large photography collection from (2) NYC collections, ephemera, furniture from Modern to Country, decorative accessories, large amount […]Tricon Outreach – Our 55th Annual Concord Antiques Show
Friday, Nov. 6th, 10-5 Saturday, Nov. 7th, 10-4 54 Walden Street, Concord, MA www.triconchurch.org Concord 30 quality dealers on-site cafe for lunch and treats show proceeds benefit outreach organizations Trinitarian Congregational Church 54 Walden Street, Concord, MA www.triconchurch.orgSanta Fe Art Auction – The Signature Sale 2026
November 6th & 7th 932 Railfan Road, Santa Fe NM santa_fe_art_auction santa_fe ANNUAL LIVE AUCTION Western Native Contemporary Works On Paper Session I Fri., November 6 at 1:00pm MST Session II Sat., November 7 at 9:30am MST Session III Sat., November 7 at 1:00pm MST Preview Reception: Wed., November 4 from 5:00 - 7:00pm Open […]Mid Atlantic Antique & Garden Festival
Nov. 6th, 7th & 8th 2026 Aix la Chapelle Farm 19130 Jerusalem Rd, Poolesville, MD 20837 midatlanticantiquesfestival.com mid_atlantic_ antique_festivalThe 48th Annual International Antiquarian Book Fair
November 6-8, 2026 Boston Hynes Convention Center abaa.org/bostonbookfair antiquarian_book_fair FRI I 4PM-8PM I $25 includes Sat & Sun SAT I 12PM-7PM I $15 includes Sun SUN I 11AM-4PM I $10 Sun onlyThe Annual Delaware Antiques Show
November 6-8, 2026 Chase Center on the Riverfront, Wilmington, Delaware Winterthur Delaware Antiques Show November 6-8, 2026 | Chase Center on the Riverfront, Wilmington, Delaware One of the most acclaimed antiques shows highlighting the best of Americana. Don’t miss the finest offerings from more than 60 distinguished dealers at this spectacular showcase of art, antiques, […]Concord 2026 Antiques Show
Friday Nov. 6th, 10-5 Saturday Nov. 7th, 10-4 www.triconchurch.org 54 Waiden Street, Concord, MA Concord Antiques Show Show this for $1 OFF admission in our 55th year! 30 High-quality dealers TriCon Cafe for lunch and home-baked treats 100% proceeds to the church are donated to outreach organizations Trinitarian Congregational Church 54 Waiden Street, Concord, MA […]New Hampshire Auctions And Appraisals – Fall Fine Art, Military & Collectibles Auction
November 6th at 10:00am www.nhauctionsandappraisals.com 41B Main Street, Goffstown, NH 03045 new_hampshire FALL FINE ART, MILITARY & COLLECTIBLES AUCTION on November 6th at 10:00am Followed immediately with a TOY AUCTION Previews by appointment Online, Absentee, and Phone Bid Only Collection of Laboratory Grown Diamonds Sansui 9O90DD Receiver French Renaissance Revival Three Piece Clock Garniture Tiffany […]Tag Along Estate Sales – Beautiful Chappaqua Home
Fri & Sat Nov 6 & 7 10am - 4pm 53 West Orchard Rd, Chappaqua, N.Y. tag_along Wonderful mix of contemporary and modern furniture. Fabulous antique tray table, inlaid mahogany flip top demilune, chrome coffee table, wood and glass coffee table, large mahogany breakfront, several contemporary carpets, pair designer custom 2 seat sofas, small and […]
30 events,Rare Books Boston
Saturday, November 7, 2026 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sheraton Boston Back Bay Ballroom • 39 Dalton Street rare_books_boston FORMERLY BOOKS IN BOSTON Shadow Show to the Boston International Antiquarian Book Fair RARE AND COLLECTIBLE BOOKS. MAPS. EPHEMERA. PHOTOGRAPHS ADMISSION $15 Saturday, November 7, 2026 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. 2026 NEW LOCATION: Sheraton Boston […]46th Annual Allentown Antique Toy Show & Sale
Saturday, November 7, 2026 9 am to 3pm Agricultural Hall, Allentown Fairgrounds 17th and Chew Streets, Allentown, Pennsylvania 18104 Donations: Adults $8 Children 6-12 yrs. $3 Children under 6 free TOYS - DOLLS - HOLIDAY TRAINS - SOLDIERS - MINIATURES allentown_antique_toy_showCoeur d’Alene – 2026 Live Online Auction
Saturday, November 7 cdaartauction.com Reno, Nevada at the Grand Sierra Resort coeur_d'alene Featuring a curated selection of premier Western & American art. View the sale and bid on line now. cdaartauction.com • 208-772-9009 Charles Wysocki (1928-2002) The Breadman oil on canvas, 24 x 48 inches Est.: $15,000-25,000 Charles M. Russell (1864-1926) War(l899) watercolor on paper, […]Slotin Auction – Self-Taught Art & Folk Pottery
Nov. 7-8, 2026 - 10am EST - 900 Lots slotinfolkart.com slotin Online, Phone & Absentee Only Sister Gertrude Morgan Beverly Buchanan Sam Doyle Nek Chand Howard Finster Michael Crocker Early Af. Am. Quilts Bill Traylor Stella Mae Pettway - Gees Bend Lanier Meaders Clementine Hunter Edgar Leetag Clarence Woolsey Frank Bruno Minnie Evans Sulton Rogers […]Schmidt’s – Fall Clock Auction
Saturday November 7th at 11am 5138 West Michigan Avenue, Ypsilanti, Michigan www.SchmidtsAntiques.com schmidt This will be a Live Auction with Online, Absentee and Phone Bidding Available Over 350 lots with Antique Clocks and Watches from Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Ohio and Michigan Estates and Private Collections! Includes American Shelf and Wall clocks, European clocks, […]Stormville Airport – Antique Show & Flea Market
November 7 428 Rt. 216, Stormville, NY www.stormvilleairportfleamarkets.com stormville_airport Free Admission & Parking ~ No Pets 8am-4pm ~ Rain or Shine ~ Over 400 Exhibitors | Nov 7 428 Rt. 216, Stormville, NY Exhibitor Space Available 845-221-6561 www.stormvilleairportfleamarkets.com As Seen On HGTV-Flea Market FlipWooten & Wooten – Fall Collections at Auction
November 7, 2026 www.wootenandwooten.com wooten Highly Important Charleston, SC Queen Anne Dressing Table Having Belonged to Colonel Joseph Kershaw Ca 1745 Wilhelm Thony (1877-1929) ’’East River,” Sold From The Collection of Bunny Mellon’s Niece Lily Norton Excellent and Early Edgefield V Stamped Pottersville Jug Ca 1825 Very Large Collection of American Coin and Sterling Silver […]Cagle Auction Company – Southern Pottery Estate Primitive Auction
Sat, Nov 7 10am est 130 Commerce Blvd Athens, GA 30606 www.cagleauction.com Live In-Person Bidding & Online Bidding Preview By Appt Only Friday Nov 6 11am-6pm est 130 Commerce Blvd Athens, GAJohn McInnis LLC – Online Estate Sale
Saturday, November 7 @ 7pm 47 Clinton St, Amesbury, MA mcinnisauctions.com john_mcinnis_nov7 ONLINE ESTATE SALE Featuring a Portsmouth & Rye NH Estate In Person Preview Day of Auction 12-5pm McInnis Auctions Annex Location 47 Clinton St, Amesbury, MA 800-822-14l7| MA Lie #770 For an on line color catalog and terms visit: mcinnisauctions.com 800-822-1417 I [email protected] […]Crafted Auctions – Five Large Estate Auctions
Saturday, November 7 * 12:00 PM EST Sunday, November 8 * 12:00 PM EST Thursday, December 3 * 1:00 PM EST Saturday, December 5 * 12:00 PM EST Sunday, December 6 * 12:00 PM EST Bid.CraftedAuctions.com just_art_pottery Over 1200 Lots Bid Directly at Bid.CraftedAuctions.com • Affordable In-House Shipping Available Register & Bid Now for Each […]Paul McInnis – Fall Estates Auction
Saturday, November 7th at 9:30 a.m. One Juniper Road, North Hampton, NH paulmcinnis.com paul_mcinnis Virtual Online-Only Auction Civil War firearms, flags, and memorabilia, 150 lots of gold coins and currency, sterling silver, many interesting objects de vertu, art glass, art pottery, African artifacts, Lionel trains, and much more, all drawn from local estates. PREVIEW: Wednesday, […]
OPEN SATURDAYS APRIL-NOVEMBER 7:30 am - 2:30 pm • Rt. 6 & 64 Woodbury, CT Like and follow us on Facebook / Woodbury Antiques & Flea Market Free admission and parking ~ 203-263-6217 woodbuy_antiques_flea_market
18 events,Elephant’s Trunk Flea Market Every Sunday
New Milford, CT Every Sunday • www.etflea.com We're Open April - December elephants_trunkJames Cox Gallery – Collectors Fine Art Exchange Auction
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 8, 2026 AT 1:00PM 4666 State Route 212, Willow, NY 12495 james_cox_gallery ONLINE CATALOG NOW LIVE — BID FROM ANYWHERE! OPENING PREVIEW PARTY FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 6, 2026, 5:00 - 8:00PM Gallery Previews Tuesday (November 3rd) to Saturday (November 7th) from Noon - 5:00PM OVER 150 PIECES - 98% SOLD WITH NO RESERVE! Muller […]Kimball’s Auction – Fall Antique Auction
Sunday November 8th At 11am 65 MAIN STREET , HATFIELD MASS 01038 kimballsauction.com kimballs Preview: November 5th & 6th 12 Pm-5pm November 7th 9am-1pm 450 Lots Of Antiques, Jewelry, Fine Art, And Oddities Jewelry And Silver: Gold And Silver Jewelry, Sterling Flatware And Tablewares, Tiffany, Costume Jewelry Fine Art: Fairfield Porter, James Mcneill Whistler, Louis […]
11 events,Fairfield University Art Museum – Hieroglyphs To Hype: The Modern Afterlife of Ancient EgyptFairfield University Art Museum – James Welling: CentoWolfs Gallery – Beyond The Third Dimension: Superrealistic Wood Carvings bv John T. SharpHakes – American History AuctionCrocker Farm – Fall Auction Of American Stoneware & Redware PotteryWatercress Springs Estate Sales – Antiques, Art & Decor From Beautiful 1732 Greenfield Hill, CT HomeWatercress Springs Estate Sales – Antiques, Art & Decor From Beautiful 1732 Greenfield Hill, CT HomeRichard Opfer Auctioneering – Toys & Trains Online Only AuctionThe Auction Barn – November Auction
MONDAY NOVEMBER 9 @ 6 PM 99 Railroad Street, New Milford, CT www.auctionbarnct.com auction_barn PREVIEWS: Friday, November 6, 1 Oam-Spm • Saturday, November 7, 11 am-4pm Sunday, November 8, 12noon-4pm • Monday, November 9, 12noon-Auction 68 Piece Wallace Carthage Sterling Silverware Thomas O'Brien Hallings Secretary Pair of Christopher Spitzmiller Table Lamps Cesar Baldaccini (French, b.1921) […]Kensington Estate Auctions – Estate Fine Art & Antique On-Line Auction
Monday, 9 November 2026 7:00pm EST kensingtonestateauctions.com kensington Registration & bidding through: www.liveauctioneers.com or www.invaluable.com Left & phone bids accepted. *Note: In-house shipping available on many items. [email protected] kensingtonestateauctions.com Lot 55: 1930s German Schuco, Three Pigs Lot 17: Otto Poertzel Sculpture Lot 1: William Cotton, Original for New Yorker Magazine Lot 84: WWII Bombardier Jacket […]Northfield Auctions – Live In-Person Estate Auction
MON. NOVEMBER 9 at 6PM 105 Main Street, Northfield, MA 01360 413-498-0221 northfield www.auctionzip.com, #8349 Inspection: Mon. Nov. 9, 4pm-6pm; Other Inspection Day: Sun. Nov. 8: 11am-2pm EVERYONE WELCOME! WILD, MUST SEE! Estate Antiques + ODDITIES! ALWAYS Unadvertized Surprizes! We NEVER Picture or List Everything! Furniture: Early,Mid-century, Wegner, Grange, Etc; ACCS: Unusual+lnteresting! including Metalware, Woodware, […]
12 events,Meridian – November Fine Art & Design Live Online Auction
November 10th at 10am PST fine art, antiques, modern design, decorative arts, and estate property Los Angeles, California meridianauctiongallery.com MERIDIAN AUCTION GALLERY & APPRAISERS meridianMorphy Auctions – Toys, Sports & General Collectibles
November 10, 11 & 12, 2026 2000 N. Reading Rd, Denver, PA 17517 Morphyauctions.com morphy Accepting Consignments For Our 2027 Auctions 2000 N. Reading Road I Denver, Pa 17517 I 877-968-8880 I [email protected] Morphy Auctions .comOld Kinderhook Auction Company – Autumn Accumulation 2026
Tuesday, November 10th at 12pm OldKinderhookAuction.com 3350 US Highway 9, Valatie, New York 12184 old_kinderhook In person preview times: Thursday, November 5th thru Monday, November 9th, 10-5 weekdays, 11-4 on the weekend. No preview on the days of sale. As the days get shorter and the nights get colder, the leaves begin to fall. Worry […]Tom Hall Auctions – Exceptional Japanese Cloisonne & Decorative Arts
Tues. Nov. 10, 2026 • 7 PM www.tomhallauctions.com 4644 PA Rte 309, Schnecksville, PA 18078 tom_hall Single-Owner Online Auction Discover an extraordinary collection of Japanese cloisonne spanning the Meiji, Taisho, and Showa periods, including exceptional vases, rare enameling techniques, intricate wirework, and signed examples. Also featuring finely crafted Japanese furniture, an antique apothecary cabinet, decorative […]
13 events,Heritage Auctions – Political Americana
Signature® Auction | November 11-12 HA.com heritage_political_americana View All Lots and Bid at HA.com/6330 Eight-Star Virginia Confederate First National Flag, Forensically Linked to Thomas J. “Stonewall” Jackson’s First Command at Harpers Ferry, Circa April-May 1861. Theodore Roosevelt & Booker T. Washington: Largest Size of the Classic “Equality” Button. : Congressional Klipper Desk, Circa 1873. An […]Heritage Auctions – Early 20th Century Design Signature® Auction
November 11 HA.com heritage_02 Modern Design Signature® Auction November 12 Tiffany Studios Pony Wisteria Table Lamp, circa 1910 Estimate: $300,000 - $500,000 George Nakashima Special-order Sliding Door Cabinet, 1973 Estimate: $ 15,000 - $25,000 Inquiries: Samantha Robinson 312.260.7233 [email protected]Edward B. Beattie – Boston Collector Auction #4
Online sale begins closing NOVEMBER 17 @ 7 PM auctionninja.com/edward-beattie-auctioneers HAMPTON FALLS, NH • 603-770-9878 beattie The Boston Collector is back with eclectic auction selections Part 4 with many fine additions This is our 4th attempt at a complete liquidation of fresh goods from a Boston collector... we will be called back again, I am […]eHammer Auctions – November Vintage Christmas, Collectibles, Toys, And Jewelry Online
ONLINE ONLY - CLOSES NOVEMBER 29 10 AM 16 Business Park Drive, Branford, CT 06405 www.ehammerauctions.com e-hammer Lot 1024: Melinda Kirkpatrick 'Tidings of Peace & Good Cheer’ eHammer Auctions is a new online only auction house under the umbrella of New England Auctions. Auctions For Everyone 16 Business Park Drive, Branford, CT 06405 203.208.1338 www.ehammerauctions.com
20 events,Potter & Potter Auctions – Political & Historical Americana Auction
SALE: NOVEMBER 12, 2026 CONSIGNMENT DEADLINE: SEPTEMBER 12, 2026 5001 West Belmont Ave Chicago, IL 60641 www.potterauctions.com potter NOW SEEKING CONSIGNMENTS California Gold Rush. Manuscript diary of gold miner John Johnston. Sold for $45,600 Theodore Roosevelt. African Game Trails: An Account of the African Wanderings of an American Hunter-Naturalist. Sold for $4,080 Votes for Women […]DuMouchelles – The November 2026 Auctions
Hosted November 12th, 13th & 14th 409 East Jefferson Avenue, Detroit, Ml 48226 dumoart.com dumouchelles Register Now! Wallace Silversmiths ‘Rose Point’ Sterling Silver Flatware, 127 PCS John George Brown, NA (1831-1913) 'Shoe Shine Boy With His Dog' Paul Klee (1879-1940) Watercolor, Pen, & Ink on Paper Georges Rouault (1871-1958) Oil on Paper Charles Culver (1908-1967) […]Freeman’s – American Furniture, Folk & Decorative Arts
November 12 | Philadelphia freemansauction.com freemans Including Property from the Collection of Ambassador J. William Middendorf II INQUIRIES Lynda Cain | 267.414.1237 [email protected] Ben Fisher | 312.447.3270 [email protected] FREEMANSAUCTION.COM freeman's AMERICA’S AUCTION HOUSE SINCE 1805Heritage Auctions – Modern Design Signature® Auction
November 12 HA.com heritage_02 Tiffany Studios Pony Wisteria Table Lamp, circa 1910 Estimate: $300,000 - $500,000 George Nakashima Special-order Sliding Door Cabinet, 1973 Estimate: $ 15,000 - $25,000 Inquiries: Samantha Robinson 312.260.7233 [email protected]Thomaston Place – Autumn 2026 Majestic Auction
NOVEMBER 12,13,14,15 51 Atlantic Highway, Thomaston, Maine thomastonauction.com thomaston thomaston Celebrating 50 years of Free Appraisal! Kaja Veilleux (ME AUC902) 3114 Sheet Copper Swan Weathervane (1 of 6) FINE ART, ANTIQUES & DECORATIVE ITEMS Join our live gallery audience! Preview begins NOVEMBER 5 (details below) PRESENTING THE ESTATE OF NICHOLAS MITROPOULOS THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 12 A […]Safe Deposit Box Auctions – Unclaimed Boxes From NY & CT
THURSDAY Nov. 12th at 1:00 PM Details at: www.safedepositboxauctions.com UNCLAIMED and ABANDONED Bank Safe Deposit Boxes from NY & CT Sold at ABSOLUTE AUCTION safe_deposit_auctionsScott Antique Markets – Atlanta
scott_antique_markets Antiques, Interiors, and More! 2ND WEEKEND of Every Month in Atlanta! 3,500 Booths! Atlanta Expo Centers 2026 Shows Atlanta, GA 3,500 Exhibit Booths JUL 9 - 12 AUG 6 - 9 SEP 10 -13 OCT 8 -11 NOV 12 -15 DEC 10 -13 Show Hours Thurs. 10am - 5pm Fri. & Sat. 9am - […]Historic New England Summit 2026
NOVEMBER 12-14 Beverly, MA & Haverhill, MA summit.historicnewengland.org historic_new_england_summit CONVENING LEADING VOICES Join thought-leaders in preservation, arts and culture, planning and design, education, civic engagement, and more, who share inclusive, creative strategies for strengthening the livability and vitality of communities across New England and beyond. Summit 2026 themes include: ► Civic Engagement ► Cultural Connection […]
19 events,Bertoia Auctions – The Annual Fall Sale
November 13th-14th 2141 Demarco Drive Vineland NJ 08360 BertoiaAuctions.com bertoia Choice Toys, Banks, Patent Models Auction-details at BertoiaAuctionsTcom Hosting the finest specialized auctions since 1986. Accepting quality consignments 2141 Demarco Drive Vineland NJ 08360 [email protected] 856-692-1881 The Winter Holiday Sale December 10 2026 2141 Demarco Drive Vineland NJ 08360 [email protected] 856-692-1881 Auction details at BertoiaAuctions.com […]Copake – Double Session Estate Auction
NOVEMBER 13-14 2026 @10AM 266 Rt. 7A - Copake, NY 12516 www.copakeauction.com copake ONLINE Bidding ONLY 1,085 LOTS WORLD WAR POSTERS Tiger Maple Grandfather Clock 150 Pieces AFRICAN ART FOLK ART 1970-90’s Grateful Dead Shirt Collection Greek Marble Statue 30.5” Ht. Bronze African Lion 36" x 12" x 18" Cigar Store figure 24” Ht. Collection […]Michaan’s Auctions – November Gallery Auction
Friday, November 13th | 10 am www.michaans.com 2701 Monarch Street, Alameda, CA 94501 michaan Previews: Sunday, November 8th, 10 am - 5 pm Thursday, November 12th, noon - 5 pm Friday, November 13th, 9 am - end of auction Carved Chinese Jadeite Tray Chinese Brass Box Inset with Early Ming Jade Plaque David Martin (Scottish […]Connecticut River Book Auction
NOVEMBER 13th, 2026 at 6pm 949 Main Street, South Glastonbury, CT 06073 www.ctriverbookauction.com ct_river_book will hold a LIVE and IN-PERSON BOOK AUCTION on NOVEMBER 13th, 2026 at the South Congregational Church located at 949 Main Street in South Glastonbury, CT 06073 Inspection begins at noon with the auction starting at 6 pm • ABSENTEE / […]Leone’s Auction Gallery
ESTATE AUCTIONS EVERY OTHER FRIDAY November 13 & 27 2 Wedgewood Dr, Jewett City, CT 860-376-3935 • 860-642-6248 www.leoneauctioneers.com FLEA MARKET Eastern CT’s Largest Indoor/Outdoor Flea Market College Mart Flea Market OPEN EVERY SUNDAY 9-4 leoneTag Along Estate Sales – Stately Pleasantville Home
Fri & Sat Nov 13 & 14 10am - 4pm 129 Deerfield Lane N., Pleasantville, N.Y. tag_along_estate_sales Fabulous collection of Bull Dog sculptures and accessories. Mahogany dining set, Demilune cabinet, velvet sofa, painted cabinet, large modular sofa & chairs, pair oversized Bergeres, Kitchen table & 6 chairs, very large amount of outdoor furniture, huge iron […]
24 events,Early American History Auctions
November 14th, 2026 www.earlyamerican.com 1520 Commerce St., #312 Winchester, VA 22601-4468 early_american_history Closing Live Online • Saturday • Starting at Noon Eastern Time Now Online • Please Visit and Register Today At: www.EARLYAMERICAN.com 225 Authentic Historic Lots in a Wide Variety of Categories Including: Historic Autographs Colonial America Colonial & Continental Currency Revolutionary War George […]Roberson’s Auctions – Antiques & Collectibles Estate Auction
Saturday, November 14, 2026 at 4pm www.robersonsauctions.com 19 Recreation Pk. Road Pine Bush, NY roberson At Our Hall on 19 Recreation Park Road, Pine Bush, NY & on Liveauctioneers.com 19 Recreation Pk. Road Pine Bush, NY • 845-283-1587 www.robersonsauctions.com 3 Vintage Pedal Cars incl. this 193O's Hot Rod "Buddy L" Over 25 Fine Artworks featuring […]Guyette & Deeter – Decoy and Sporting Art Auction
November 14 & 15 | Easton, Maryland 1210 S Talbot St, Unit A St. Michaels, MD 21663 guyetteanddeeter.com guyette_deeter Featuring Session III of the Jim and Diane Cook collection auctions since 1984 Decoys / Art / Fine Sporting Arms Frank Finney, decorative candlebox. $25,000 - 35,000 Joseph Lincoln, mergan $100,000 -150,000 A. Elmer Crowell, canvasback […]Sarasota – Monumental Two-Day Important Fine Art, Sterling Silver, Jewelry & Antiques Auction
November 14th & 15th Bid.SarasotaEstateAuction.com sarasota sarasota sarasota_pg3 Over 2,000 Lots to Offer! Join us November 14th & 15th Starting at 11am EDT for a Monumental Two-Day Important Fine Art, Sterling Silver, Jewelry& Antiques Auction Our November auction features a spectacular Frank Benson oil on canvas titled The White Heron, alongside more than 500 works […]Meander Auctions – Fall Auction
Sat. Nov. 14 @ 10:00am meanderauctions.com [email protected] Andrew Richmond & Hollie Davis In-house Shipping meanderRoland Auctions – November Estate Sale
Saturday November 14th at 10am www.rolandauctions.com 150 School St, Glen Cove, NY 11542 roland roland roland Preview: Thursday, November 12th & Friday, November 13th, 10am - 6pm 212-260-2000 www.rolandauctions.com 150 School St, Glen Cove, NY 11542 (2 Dosoris Way - for GPS) 302: Korloff Gold & Diamond Braided Necklace 328: Gold, Diamond & Sapphire Bee […]Nadeau’s – Fine Art, Furnishings, and Decorative Accessories Auction
Saturday November 14, 2026 at 10:00 AM EST 25 Meadow Rd., Windsor, CT 06095 NadeausAuction.com nadeau Preview Times: Thursday November 12, 2pm-6:30pm | Friday November 13,12pm-5pm | Saturday November 14, 9am-10am Join us for our Fine Art, Furnishings, and Decorative Accessories Auction, featuring 400+ lots, including 115+ furnishings, 85+ art and works on paper, 80+ […]Terri Peters & Associates – Exceptional Collector’s Auction
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 14, 2026 | 10:30 AM EST Syracuse, NY TPAauctions.com terri_peters FINE ART • ANTIQUES • MID-CENTURY DESIGN EXCEPTIONAL COLLECTOR’S AUCTION Featuring the Estate of Carmine Vito “Tod” Todisco Founder of Northern Plastics, manufacturer of Wendell Castle’s Molar furniture Peking glass overlay vases Northern Plastics drum table Winged bronze Cupid Shipibo-Conibo pottery Signed T. […]
OPEN SATURDAYS APRIL-NOVEMBER 7:30 am - 2:30 pm • Rt. 6 & 64 Woodbury, CT Like and follow us on Facebook / Woodbury Antiques & Flea Market Free admission and parking ~ 203-263-6217 woodbuy_antiques_flea_market
19 events,Elephant’s Trunk Flea Market Every Sunday
New Milford, CT Every Sunday • www.etflea.com We're Open April - December elephants_trunkWhite’s Auctions – Black & White Auction
SUNDAY...NOVEMBER 15, 2026...11:00AM 19 Jackson St., Middleboro, MA Whitesauctions.com white Previews: Thurs. 11/12, Fri. 11/13 & Sat. ll/14....12pm-4pm Sunday November 15th.....9:00am to 11am Start In-House, On-Line, Phone & Absentee Gallery at 19 Jackson St., Middleboro, MA SESSION I (Lots 1-199) ESTATE OF NICHOLAS MITROPOULOS Sotiris Sorogas (Gr. b. 1936) Yannis Tsarouchis (Gr. 1910-1989) Theatre Stage […]Burchard Galleries – November Premier Estates Auction
Sunday November 15, 2026 @ 12 PM 2528 3th Avenue North, St Petersburg, FL www.BurchardGalleries.com burchard LIVE & ONLINE AUCTION with Phone and Absentee Bidding Previews: 11/13 l-6pm; 11/14 llam-4pm; 11/15 lOam-All Day • Watch for upcoming Gallety Tour Videos • www.BurchardGalleries.com 1165) FREDERIC BRULY BOUABRE COLLECTION OF 33 DRAWINGS 1050) Henri Cartier-Bresson Siphnos Silver […]Grogan & Co. – Fine Art
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 15 • 11 AM groganco.com 20 Charles St. Boston MA grogan_nov15 From upper left: Lot 23. JOHN DOWD, House on the Dunes, oil, 27 x 50 in., $4,000-6,000 • Lot 1. ROBERT MOTHERWELL, West Islip, 1970, lithograph in colors, 29 1/2 x 41 1/2 in., $3,000-5,000 ■ Lot 35. PAUL JENKINS, Eyes of […]Helmuth Stone – Multi Estate Fine Art, Antique & Furniture Auction
Sunday, November 15 1:00 PM Eastern 1467 Main Street Sarasota Florida 34236 www.HelmuthStone.com helmuth_stone Featuring the estate of Benita S Boyd and Janies “Jimmy” R- Boyd III (Jacksonville, Florida) Camille Corot (France, 1796 - 1875) Oil on board landscape painting with figures and a village. Sight size: 11.5 x 19 1/3 inches. Emile Munier (1840 […]Penny Lane Antiques & Appraisals – Exceptional November Auction
Sunday, November 15,2026 at 10am 15 Mill St (Rt.23) Sussex, NJ 07461 www.pennylanenj.com penny_lane Preview: Saturday, November 14,11:00 AM - 2:00 PM, or by appointment. Penny Lane Antiques & Appraisals • 15 Mill St (Rt.23) Sussex, NJ 07461 • (973) 464-0569 www.pennylanenj.com Museum-Quality Asian Art Finely Carved Furniture Bronze Sculptures Flora Danica Porcelain Plate Flora […]Clarke – Autumn Estates Auction
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 15th at 10am est www.ClarkeNY.com 2372 Boston Post Rd, Larchmont, NY 10538 clarke Live In-House Bidding Preview days: Thursday, November 12th thru Saturday, November 14th from 12-6pm est Invaluable and Liveauctioneers | Phone and Absentee Bidding Are Always Welcome! Patinated Gilt Bronze Figure Namikawa Sosuke Platinum South Sea Pearl Diamond Earrings Daniel Dumonstier […]
10 events,Fairfield University Art Museum – Hieroglyphs To Hype: The Modern Afterlife of Ancient EgyptFairfield University Art Museum – James Welling: CentoWolfs Gallery – Beyond The Third Dimension: Superrealistic Wood Carvings bv John T. SharpHakes – American History AuctionRichard Opfer Auctioneering – Toys & Trains Online Only AuctionEdward B. Beattie – Boston Collector Auction #4eHammer Auctions – November Vintage Christmas, Collectibles, Toys, And Jewelry OnlineGlass Works Auctions – Premier Catalog Auction #198 Selections from the Dick Watson Collection
Closes November 16th, 2026 @ 10:00 PM www.glassworksauctions.com glass_works presents at absentee auction Premier Catalog Auction #198 Selections from the Dick Watson Collection! Closes November 16th, 2026 @ 10:00 PM Opens for bidding November 9th 70 lots of quality antique bottles, flasks, etc. A full color catalog is available for $12.00 For more auction information […]Heritage Auctions – Historical Documents Signature Auction
November 16 HA.com heritage_historical_documents View All Lots and Bid at HA.com/6334 Charles Darwin Autograph Letter Signed, Defending His Theory of Evolution as Presented In On the Origin of Species, June 11, . HERITAGE AUCTIONS Doug Dreier | 214.409.3245 | [email protected] Hal Parkinson I 214.409.1357 | [email protected] □lineTamposi | 214.409.1259 | [email protected]
10 events,Schwenke Auctioneers – Holiday Fine Estates Auction
Tuesday, November 17th at 4:00pm ET www.woodburyauction.com schwenke Our Holiday Fine Estates Auction features over 350 lots of eclectic choice lots sourced from estates and collections in the tri-state area. The sale includes Asian and Continental decorative arts from an estate in Watch Hill, Rhode Island; several fine pieces of gold and diamond jewelry from […]Eldred’s – Americana
NOVEMBER 17-20 I CAPE COD eldreds.com eldreds Featuring The Carol & Jesse Goldberg Collection CIRCA 1843 KENTUCKY POWDER HORN NEST OF EARLY NANTUCKET BASKETS MICHAEL PRICE BOWIE KNIFE, SAN FRANCISCO RALPH E. CAHOON, JR. VICTOR DE GRAILLY OXBOW VIEW DELAWARE VALLEY LOWBOY CIRCA 1805 PISCATAQUA SAMPLER GORHAM "NARAGANSETT"SILVER ELDRED’S NEW ENGLAND + BEYOND I 508-385-3116 […]
17 events,Heritage Auctions – Fine Silver & Objects Of Vertu Signature Auction
November 18 HA.com/Silver heritage Now Accepting Consignments | Deadline: September 8 A Tiffany & Co. Chased Repousse Partial Gilt Silver Three-Handle Presentation Cup, New York, 1898, Sold for: $37,500 I May 2026 HA.com/Silver Inquiries: Karen Rigdon I 214.409.1723 I [email protected] HERITAGE AUCTIONS Dustin Johnston #18229. BP 25%; see HA.com. 97703Litchfield – Fine Art, Silver & Antiques
November 18 Now Accepting Consignments www.LitchfieldCountyAuctions.com litchfieldHeritage Auctions – Rare Books Signature® Auction
November 18 HA.com heritage_01 Highlights from the Estate of Maurice F. Neville Ernest Hemingway. Death in the Afternoon. INSCRIBED BY THE AUTHOR to the daughter of the Spanish Ambassador. Scan to View All Lots & Bid at HA.com/6344 Inquiries: Francis Wahlgren I 214.409.3018 I [email protected] Samantha Sisler I 214.409.1385 I [email protected]Bodnar’s Auction Sales – Rohe Estate Mechanical Music Box, Street Organ and Clock Collection Online AuctionBodnar’s Auction Sales – Rohe Estate Mechanical Music Box, Street Organ and Clock Collection Online AuctionBodnar’s Auction Sales – Rohe Estate Mechanical Music Box, Street Organ and Clock Collection Online Auction
NOVEMBER 18, 2026 www.bodnarsauction.com bodnar Online Only Auction Event with Live Broadcast! Bid from Anywhere on Bodnar's Auction Website! We are honored to sell The Rohe Estate Mechanical Music Box, Street Organ and Clock Collection! Mr. Rohe was a huge collector of all things mechanical and musical! He was also a restorer and was seen […]Heritage Auctions – Fine Silver & Objects Of Vertu Signature Auction
November 18 HA.com heritage_fine_silver Three Rare Tiffany & Co. Cups and Saucers Partial Gilt Silver and Mokume $3,000-$5,000 Hammered Partial Gilt $3,000-$5,000 Silver & Enamel $6,000-$8,000 Inquiries: Karen Rigdon 214.409.1723 | [email protected] HERITAGE AUCTIONS Dustin Johnston #18229. BP 25%; see HA.com. 100595Kodner – Estate Jewelry, Fine Art & Home Decor
Wednesday, November 18, 2026 at 6pm 45 S. Federal Highway, Dania Beach, Florida 33004 www.Kodner.com kodner From a Collection of Antique Cylinder Music Boxes Kodner Galleries 45 S. Federal Highway, Dania Beach, Florida 33004 954-925-2550 www.Kodner.com 21%bp*ab355*au2440* Have a QR Code App on Your Mobile Phone? Scan the Code to View Our Auction Catalogue.New England Auctions – Bakelite & Modern; Including the Collection of Robert Lerch
18 November, 2026 | 10am 14 Business Park Drive, Suite 5 Branford, CT 06405 www.newenglandauctions.com 475.234.5120 new_england The American Auction House Gustavo Novoa -The Animal Group’ Wolf Kahn - (1927-2020) Landscape With Trees 14 Business Park Drive, Suite 5 | Branford, CT 06405 | 475.234.5120 | www.newenglandauctions.comNewel Auctions – A Collector’s Eye: Art from the Lee Beltzer Collection with Antiques & Jewelry from Other EstatesNewel Auctions – A Collector’s Eye: Art from the Lee Beltzer Collection with Antiques & Jewelry from Other EstatesNewel Auctions – A Collector’s Eye: Art from the Lee Beltzer Collection with Antiques & Jewelry from Other Estates
Wednesday, Nov. 18th, 10am EST newelauctions.com newel Discover Contemporary American Realism from the Lee Beltzer Collection, alongside antiques and jewelry from other distinguished estates. NEWELAUCTIONS.COM Lot 184 Louise Nevelson, ink and watercolor on paper, c. 1931 Lot 220 Frank Lloyd Wright (6) Taliesin Collection mahogany dining side chairs Lot 272 Hidji World x Malik Roberts, […]Gustave J. S. White Auctioneers – Rhode Island Estates Auction
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 18 at 10am Newport County Auction Gallery 1674 East Main Road, Rte.138, Portsmouth, RI gustave_white Antique and Contemporary Furnishings, Paintings, Oriental Rugs and Silver from the Estates of George G. Herrick, Fred H. Barrows, Jr., from “Stonybrook” in Middletown, together with articles formerly of the Preservation Society of Newport County Newport County Auction […]William Smith – Pre-Thanksgiving Live Auction
Wednesday, November 18th at 10:00am wsmithauction.com Plainfield, NH william_smith William Smith’sresents four imporant collection, much coming to the market for the first time. Whether you are a collector, or are looking for just the right piece to complete your design, this is a wonderful opportunity not to be missed. Featuring 19th & 20th C. paintings […]
15 events,Stenella Auctions – The Estate Collection Of Fred & Pat Boedewig
THURS, NOV 19, 2026 — 10am StenellaAuctions.com 104 S. Second St • Perkasie PA 18944 stenella ONLINE ESTATE AUCTION The Victorian Antiques Collection Preview Date: To Be Announced Visit StenellaAuctions.com to view full catalog and to bid Featuring Important Russian & French Bronzes, Aaron Willard Grandfather Clock, Tiffany Bronze Mantel Clock, KPM Porcelain, Herend Rothschild […]Clars – The Jason King Binder Collection of Chinese Export Porcelain
November 19th | 1 PM PST 5644 Telegraph Ave. Oakland, CA 94609 www.clars.com clars_jason_king-binder_collection November Auction Previews Nov. 18th | 1-5 PM PST Nov. 19th | 9 AM-5 PM PST Nov. 20th | 9 AM-5 PM PST Nov. 21st | 9 AM-End of Auction Clars Auctions | 5644 Telegraph Ave. Oakland, CA 94609 1. A […]Clars – The Estate of Michael Tilson Thomas
November 19th | 10 AM PST 5644 Telegraph Ave. Oakland, CA 94609 www.clars.com clars_michael_tilson_thomas_estate November Auction Previews Nov. 18th | 1-5 PM PST Nov. 19th | 9 AM-5 PM PST Nov. 20th | 9 AM-5 PM PST Nov. 21st | 9 AM-End of Auction Clars Auctions | 5644 Telegraph Ave. Oakland, CA 94609 1. Michael […]New England Auctions – Fine Jewelry, Coins, Gold and Silver; Including the Collection of Diane ElliotNew England Auctions – Fine Jewelry, Coins, Gold and Silver; Including the Collection of Diane ElliotNew England Auctions – Fine Jewelry, Coins, Gold and Silver; Including the Collection of Diane Elliot
19 November, 2026 | 10am 14 Business Park Drive, Suite 5 Branford, CT 06405 www.newenglandauctions.com 475.234.5120 new_england The American Auction House 14 Business Park Drive, Suite 5 | Branford, CT 06405 | 475.234.5120 | www.newenglandauctions.comSloans & Kenyon – November Estate Catalogue Auction
Thursday, November 19 at 11 am 5550 Friendship Blvd, Suite T-60 Chevy Chase, MD 20815 www.sloansandkenyon.com sloans_kenyon Antiques, furniture, paintings and sculpture, ethnographica and tribal arts, silver, decorative arts, rugs, Asian ceramics and works of art, jewelry, clocks, and autograph collection Exhibition: Sat. Nov. 14: llam-4pm • Mon. Nov. 16:10am-5pm • Tues. Nov. 17:10am-5pm • […]Stair Galleries – A Way of Life: The Private Collection of Bernie Karr
Thursday, November 19 Hudson, New York Browse upcoming auctions stairgalleries.com stair stairgalleries.comHartzell’s Auction Gallery – Festive Finds: Two-Day Quality Antiques & Holiday Auction
NOVEMBER 19TH & 20TH @ 10AM www.hartzellsauction.com 521 Richmond Rd, Bangor, PA 18013 hartzell at Hartzell's Auction Gallery, Inc., Bangor, PA in-person & online at live auctioneers PREVIEW: November 17 & 18th from 9am to 4pm Day One Includes: Country and Primitives, Holiday and Advertising, Toys and Banks, Textiles, Artwork and MORE. Highlights include: Christmas […]Heritage Auctions – European Art Signature® Auction
November 19 HA.com heritage Arthur Herbert Buckland (British, 1870-1970) Spring, 1896 Oil on canvas 72 x 42 inches Estimate: $20,000 - $30,000 Inquiries: Marianne Berardi, Ph.D. 214.409.1506 | [email protected] HERITAGE AUCTIONS Dustin Johnston #18229. BP 25%; see HA.com. 100387
11 events,NYC Jewelry Antique & Object Show
Autumn Show NOVEMBER 20 - 22, 2026 EARLY BUYING NOVEMBER 19 3-7 PM METROPOLITAN PAVILION 125 West 18th Street NEW YORK, NY 10011 NYCJAOS.COM nyc_jaos_autumn_show Discover Rare Jewels, TIMELESS ANTIQUES AND REMARKABLE OBJECTS FROM OVER 150 EXCEPTIONAL DEALERS FROM AROUND THE WORLD.. A CELEBRATION OF Exceptional pieces in an Extraordinary CityClars – November Gallery Auction Featuring Important Works of Fine Art
November 20th | 9:30 AM PST 5644 Telegraph Ave. Oakland, CA 94609 www.clars.com clars November Auction Previews Nov. 18th | 1-5 PM PST Nov. 19th | 9 AM-5 PM PST Nov. 20th | 9 AM-5 PM PST Nov. 21st | 9 AM-End of Auction 1. Julian Onderdonk, Blue Bonnets and Cactus (Near San Antonio), 1920, […]antiquesonwhitney – Estate Sale
9am - 2pm Fri 11/20, Sat 11/21, Sun ll/22 Soundridge Road, Shelton CT, Signs will be posted whitney_estate_sale This is a packed house with multiple collections from a collector/dealers home. Items include eclectic collection of Sterling Silver, Sterling Rings, Watches, Costume Jewelry, Collection of German Beer Steins & Mise, Unique Crystal & Glassware, Hummels, China, […]
20 events,The DC Big Flea Antiques Event
NOV 21-22 SAT. 9-6 SUN. 10-4 DULLES TOWN CENTER 21050 Dulles Town Circle Sterling, VA dc_big_flea We are back! Sign up ASAP for a great space! Nov. 21-22 Sterling, VA $15 Both Days [email protected]Cornell – Auctions, Objects & Trade
LIVE AUCTION: NOVEMBER 21 BELLPORT, NEW YORK 631-289-9505 cornellDevin Moisan – The Collection of Bud & Ruth Meader Online Auction
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 21st @ 10:00 AM MoisanAuctions.com 75 Railroad Ave. Epping, NH 03042 moisan_nov21 Important New Hampshire Auction Auctioneer's Note: Devin Moisan Auctioneers, Inc. is pleased and proud to present in an online-only auction, the Collection of Bud & Ruth Meader, Session I, celebrating their lives spent dedicated to the history, craftsmanship and preservation of […]Devin Moisan – Online-Only Various Owners Auction
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 22nd @ 10:00 AM MoisanAuctions.com 75 Railroad Ave. Epping, NH 03042 moisan_nov22 Preview by appointment at our gallery November 13th - 20th in conjunction with the Meader Collection. Please visit us at www.MoisanAuctions.com for additional information & to schedule a preview appointment. 75 RAILROAD AVENUE, EPPING, NEW HAMPSHIRE 03042 Tel: (603) 953-0022 Auctioneer's […]Syracuse Salt City Holiday Antiques Show
Nov. 21 & 22 2026 Sat, 9am-5pm Sun, 10am-4pm NY State Fairgrounds, Syracuse, NY 13209 syracuse_salt_city_holiday_antiques_show Quality, Choice & Value in Antiques and Vintage Holiday Shopping! Admission: Day Pass $8 Weekend Pass $9 Horticulture Building NY State Fairgrounds, Syracuse, NY 13209 Allman Promotions LLC / 315-686-5789 SyracuseAntiqueShow.comAmoskeag – Auction No. 152 Featuring Important Revolutionary War Arms
November 21 & 22 250 Commercial Street | Suite 3011 I Manchester, NH 03101 amoskeagauction.com amoskeag amoskeag RARE AND IMPORTANT BRITISH PATTERN 1756 LONG LAND MUSKET -REGIMENTALLY MARKED TO THE KING'S OWN REGIMENT. THE KING’S OWN REGIMENT, ALSO KNOWN AS THE 4TH REGIMENT OF FOOT, WAS PRESENT IN BOSTON BEGINNING IN 1774 AND SAW ACTION […]Milestone Auctions – Fall Advertising Coin-Op & Antique Sale
Saturday, November 21st 2026 • 10:00am | Preview 8:00am 38198 Willoughby Parkway Willoughby, Ohio 44094 www.milestoneauctions.com milestone Amazing selection of slot machines, advertising signs, clocks, neons, petrolina, breweriana, automobilia, Coca Cola vending machines & much more!!! LIVE IN-HOUSE BIDDING AVAILABLE Live Bidding Available Thru www.milestoneauctions.com | liveauctioneers | invaluable MILESTONE AUCTIONS GALLERY 38198 Willoughby Parkway […]George Cole Auctions – “Plain & Fancy” Selling Contents From Several Local Estates!
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 21st STARTS 4:00PM 7578 North Broadway, Red Hook, NY 12571 www.georgecoleauctions.com george_cole WE HAVE IN-PERSON BIDDING IN OUR COMFORTABLY CATERED AUCTION HALL! AND YES, COME HUNGRY, OUR PROFESSIONAL CATERER HAS TASTY OFFERINGS THAT MAKE THE NIGHT EVEN BETTER! Online Bidding Will Be: From Our Website, Bidsquare, LiveAuctioneers • Direct Bidding With Us: Absentee, […]John McInnis LLC – Online Estates Auctions
ONLINE ESTATE AUCTIONS Antiques, Fine Art, Jewelry & Decorative NOVEMBER 7, 12, 21 & 30 47 Clinton St, Amesbury, MA mcinnisauctions.com john_mcinnis www.mcinnisauctions.com/antique-auctions Live Previews Auction Day | 800-822-1417 | [email protected]Kaminski – The Estate of Eleanor Meadowcroft & November Estates Auction
Day One: Saturday, November 21st at 11:00 AM Day Two: Sunday, November 22nd at 11:00 AM Kaminski Gallery 117 Elliott St., Beverly, MA 01915 www.kaminskiauctions.com kaminski_nov21 kaminski_nov22 Kaminski Gallery, 117 Elliott St., Beverly, MA 01915 Kaminski Auctions is honored to present the contents of 25 Flint Street, Salem, Massachusetts—the home and studio of the late […]Flying Pig Antiques – The Tailgate
November 21 9 AM SHARP! 867 Rt 12, Westmoreland, NH 03467 flying_pig_tailgate Call Ian McKelvey 860-781-0081 or Kris Casucci 508-341-6870 2026 dates October 17, November 21 at Flying Pig Antiques 867 Rt 12, Westmoreland, NH 03467 4 Elm Farm • 760 Shenipsit Lake Rd • Tolland, CT 06084
OPEN SATURDAYS APRIL-NOVEMBER 7:30 am - 2:30 pm • Rt. 6 & 64 Woodbury, CT Like and follow us on Facebook / Woodbury Antiques & Flea Market Free admission and parking ~ 203-263-6217 woodbuy_antiques_flea_market
19 events,Elephant’s Trunk Flea Market Every Sunday
New Milford, CT Every Sunday • www.etflea.com We're Open April - December elephants_trunkSJ Auctioneers – Estate Sterling, Silverware, Toys, Decor, Fashion
Sunday, Nov 22 6pm est sjauctioneers.comFlying Pig Auctions – Sixth Annual Antique Holiday & Related Online Auction
SUNDAY NOVEMBER 22nd at 11am! 867 Route 12, Westmoreland, NH 03467 flying-pig-auctions.liveauctioneers.com flying_pig Live preview will be available at Flying Pig Antiques (867 Rte 12 Westmoreland, NH) from Nov. 13th through Nov.21st during shop hours 10am-5pm. NO PREVIEW ON AUCTION DAY! We are still unpacking! This will be a very eclectic & interesting sale! Don't […]Hyde Park Country Auctions – Country Americana, Decorative Arts, Ephemera
Sun. Nov. 22, 2026 - 12 Noon www.hpcountryauctions.com 900 Dutchess Turnpike, Poughkeepsie NY hyde_park Poughkeepsie -Reynolds Jug-Incised Bird Signed Nicholas Davis Chippendale Wing Chair-18thc Original Pastel - Wolf Kahn 1927 Double Eagle $20 gold coin Country Work Table - 19thc Sample Country Store - 19th c. Artistic Carving Co. Sample of 19thc. Glass Sample of […]Peter Mavris Antique Shows
Sunday, Nov. 22,2026 Best Western Inn & Conference Center 815 LaFayette Road • Rt. 1 Hampton, NH www.petermavrisantiqueshows.net peter_mavris Stephen- Douglas Antiques Erik Wohl Hilary Nolan Peter Eaton Scott Bassoff & Sandy Jacobs Antiques Jeff Andrews Bettina Krainin Malcolm Magruder Elaine Fleming Stone Block Antiques Brian Cullity American Antiques Hollis Brodriick Jon Rider Art & […]
8 events,Fairfield University Art Museum – Hieroglyphs To Hype: The Modern Afterlife of Ancient EgyptFairfield University Art Museum – James Welling: CentoWolfs Gallery – Beyond The Third Dimension: Superrealistic Wood Carvings bv John T. SharpRichard Opfer Auctioneering – Toys & Trains Online Only AuctioneHammer Auctions – November Vintage Christmas, Collectibles, Toys, And Jewelry OnlineDevin Moisan – The Collection of Bud & Ruth Meader Online AuctionDevin Moisan – Online-Only Various Owners Auction
9 events,American Glass Gallery – The Late Jeff Burkhardt Collection
AUCTION OPENS NOV. 24, 2026 americanglassgallery.com New Hudson, Ml american_glass Presents the 50-year-plus collection of the late Jeff Burkhardt Featuring a truly extraordinary collection of American Bitters Bottles, as well as many fine examples in other antique bottle collecting categories. AUCTION OPENS NOV. 24, 2026 RESERVE YOUR CATALOG TODAY! American Glass Gallery P.O. Box 227 […]Doyle – Rare Books, Autographs & Maps
AUCTION IN NEW YORK November 24, 10am EST doyle.com doyle FITZGERALD, F. SCOTT, The Great Gatsby, 1925 The first edition in the exceptionally rare original dust jacket Estimate $20,000-30,000 PREVIEW November 20-22 Noon-5pm DOYLE NEW YORK 175 E 87th Street New York, NY 10028 CONTACT 212-427-4141, ext. 234 [email protected] DOYLE AUCTIONEERS & APPRAISERS DOYLE.COM [email protected] […]
7 events,
8 events,Mapes – Online Fall Antique Auction
SALE OPENS: Thurs. Nov. 26th @ 6pm • SOFT CLOSE: Tues. Dec. 1st @ 6pm Catalog & Bidding Available at: www.mapesauction.hibid.com 1729 Vestal Pkwy W. Vestal, NY 13850 mapes 15% Buyer's Premium 1729 VESTAL PKWY. W. VESTAL, NY 13850 (607) 754-9193 www.mapesauction.com Catalog & Bidding Available at: www.mapesauction.hibid.com SMALLS: 1929 Rookwood Pottery Baluster Vase, Van […]
12 events,Amelia Jeffers – Annual Thanksgiving Weekend Americana Auction
NOVEMBER 27 & 28 ameliajeffers.com 2690 Stratford Road, Delaware, OH 43015 amelia_jeffers Featuring The Lifetime Collection of the Late Don Watkin, Washingtonville, Ohio A larger-than-life character known for his keen eye and aggressive buying, Don Watkin assembled a fantastic collection of antiques, specializing in scarce forms, clocks, and great rugs across decades of buying and […]Leone’s Auction Gallery
ESTATE AUCTIONS EVERY OTHER FRIDAY November 13 & 27 2 Wedgewood Dr, Jewett City, CT 860-376-3935 • 860-642-6248 www.leoneauctioneers.com FLEA MARKET Eastern CT’s Largest Indoor/Outdoor Flea Market College Mart Flea Market OPEN EVERY SUNDAY 9-4 leoneSchultz Auctioneers – 3 Day Antique Estate Auction
November 27, 28 & 29 10am est 11177 Main St. Clarence, NY SchultzAuctioneers.net schultz schultz Online Catalog at SchultzAuctioneers.net Over 1500 lots to be sold! The one you’ve been waiting for - Our Biggest & Best Auction of the Year! Selling several collections from private estates including Jewelry, Watches, Coins, Silver, Paintings, Art Glass, Clocks, […]D.L. Straight – Two-Day Thanksgiving Weekend Americana Sale!
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 27, 2026 & SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 28,2026 AUCTION BEGINS @11 AM 562 Main ST., Sturbridge, MA. www.dlstraightauctioneers.com dl_straight Feast On A Thousand Items Over Two Days! ONLINE BIDDING AT INVALUABLE.COM , LIVE AUCTIONEERS.COM, AUCTIONZIPLIVE.COM PLEASE NOTE ONLINE SALE. Special note, Rochester Iron Works horse weathervane, Patchen horse weathervane, Large top hat haberdashery trade sign, […]
14 events,Kaminski – Annual Thanksgiving Auction: The Estate of Richard Preefer
November 28th & 29th, Saturday & Sunday at 11:00 AM Kaminski Gallery 117 Elliott St., Beverly, MA 01915 www.kaminskiauctions.com kaminski_nov28_29 The Estate of the late Richard Preefer of Lantana, Florida Auction held at Kaminski Gallery, 117 Elliott St., Beverly, MA 01915 Kaminski Auctions is pleased to present an extensive auction featuring an eclectic selection of […]Scott Antique Markets – Ohio Expo Center
Ohio Expo Center Columbus, OH 800-1,200 Exhibit booths 2025 Shows DEC 20 – 21 2026 Shows JAN 24-25 FEB 21-22 MAR 28-29 NOV 28-29 DEC 19-20 Show Hours Sat. 9am – 6pm Sun. 10am – 4pm Directions 1-71 Exit 111 (E 17th Avenue) For more information, visit us at: www.scottantiquemarkets.com PO- Box 60. Bremen. OH […]
OPEN SATURDAYS APRIL-NOVEMBER 7:30 am - 2:30 pm • Rt. 6 & 64 Woodbury, CT Like and follow us on Facebook / Woodbury Antiques & Flea Market Free admission and parking ~ 203-263-6217 woodbuy_antiques_flea_market
14 events,Elephant’s Trunk Flea Market Every Sunday
New Milford, CT Every Sunday • www.etflea.com We're Open April - December elephants_trunkGurley – Antique Show & Sale
NOVEMBER 29, 2026 www.gurleyantiqueshows.com Royal Plaza Trade Center 181 Royal Plaza Drive - Marlborough, MA gurley_antique_show 100 Exhibitors of 18th & 19th Century Furniture, Paintings Ceramics, Silver, Toys Folk Art & Nautical AMERICANA Admission $10 or Free after 1 PM EXIT 63B off 1-495 Route 20 West 10AM - 3PM — Gurley Antique Shows- 536 […]Lion And Unicorn Auction House – Tiffany Studios, Meissen and F.S. Church from an Upper East Side TownhouseLion And Unicorn Auction House – Tiffany Studios, Meissen and F.S. Church from an Upper East Side TownhouseLion And Unicorn Auction House – Tiffany Studios, Meissen and F.S. Church from an Upper East Side Townhouse
Nov 29, 2026 at 12 PM EST bid.lionandunicorn.com Opulent Upper East Side NY Townhouse Watch Live & Bid Online - bid.lionandunicorn.com Step inside the elegance of New York's Upper East Side with an extraordinary 707-lot auction featuring fine art, European antiques, exquisite porcelain, designer jewelry, and decorative treasures. Highlights include a Tiffany Studios bronze three-light […]
9 events,Fairfield University Art Museum – Hieroglyphs To Hype: The Modern Afterlife of Ancient EgyptFairfield University Art Museum – James Welling: CentoWolfs Gallery – Beyond The Third Dimension: Superrealistic Wood Carvings bv John T. SharpDevin Moisan – The Collection of Bud & Ruth Meader Online AuctionDevin Moisan – Online-Only Various Owners AuctionMapes – Online Fall Antique AuctionJohn McInnis LLC – Online Estates Auctions
Monday, November 30 I 10am 47 Clinton St, Amesbury, MA mcinnisauctions.com john_mcinnis_nov30 Wakefield, MA, in the Greenwood neighborhood. Eleven lots featuring entire room settings, to be sold in their entirety, along with three additional lots. www.mcinnisauctions.com/antique-auctions Auction Day Preview by Appt Only: 978-314-3430 800-822-1417 I [email protected]Over & Above – “Live” Online Auction
Monday, November 30th - 5pm www.overandaboveonline.com over_and_above Fine, Designers Sterling Jewelry Bennington/ Rockingham Collection Art Deco Cocktail Sets Sudre Quality Pottery Porcelain, Glass & Decor Antique Advertising & McCormick Collection Artist-Made Dollhouse Miniatures Cameras & Collectibles www.overandaboveonline.com [email protected] (410)458-5768 “Live” Online Bidding via HiBid Absentee bidding via liveauctioneers
9 events,Morphy Auctions – Fine & Decorative Arts
December 1 & 2, 2026 2000 N. Reading Rd, Denver, PA 17517 Morphyauctions.com morphy Over 300 lots of Fine Jewelry & Watches, 20 Pieces of Fine Arts, 20 Tiffany Lamps, 45 Vintage Radios, 300 Vintage Bottles, 200 Canes and 400 lots of other Fine & Decorative Arts. A.D.M. COOPER C. MORRISON H. LEVER ATAMIAN 2000 […]Coyles Auction Inc. – Two-Session December Estates Auction
Tuesday, December 1, 2026 Regency Ballroom at the DoubleTree Hilton 11 Beaver St,, Milford, MA 01757 www.coylesauction.com coyles Regency Ballroom at the Double Tree Hilton 11 Beaver St., Milford, MA 01757 Session 1 - 2:30pm Rugs and Curiosities Session 2 - 5:00pm Estates Auction Part of a nice private collection of Asian pottery and porcelain […]
11 events,Kodner – Estate Jewelry, Fine Art & Home Decor
Wednesday, December 2, 2026 at 6 pm 45 S. Federal Highway, Dania Beach, Florida 33004 www.Kodner.com kodner Large 180pc Mexican Tane Orebres Sterling Silver Flatware Set Kodner Galleries 45 S. Federal Highway, Dania Beach, Florida 33004 954-925-2550 www.Kodner.com 21%bp*ab355*au2440* Have a QR Code App on Your Mobile Phone? Scan the Code to View Our Auction […]NYE & Co. – Chic & Antique Auction
December 2nd - 4th, 10am 20 Beach Street 07003 Bloomfield, NJ nye Visit Preview Pre-bid Nov 18 - Dec 4 Online Preview/Pre-bid at nyeandcompany, invaluable, liveauctioneers, bidsquare and drouot Nov 23 - Dec 3 Public Exhibition at Bloomfield NJ Gallery, 20 Beach St. 07003 10 to 4 weekdays Pair of Georg Jensen Sterling Two-light Candelabra; […]Pook & Pook – Online Only Decorative Arts Auction
Wednesday December 2, 2026 at 9am 463 East Lancaster Avenue Downingtown, PA 19335 www.pookandpook.com Pook & Pook is always accepting quality consignments. Please email photographs to [email protected] or call (610) 269-4040 to speak with an appraiser. 463 EAST LANCASTER AVENU E DOWNINGTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA 19335 P: (610) 269-4040 [email protected] WWW.POOKANDPOOK.COM BID ONL INE AT PooKLIVE […]University Archives – Rare Autographs, Manuscripts, Books & Photographs
December 2 10:00 AM EST www.universityarchives.com 203-454-0111 Newtown Bee For December 2, 2026 Sale Lot 78: Abraham Lincoln & 7 Cabinet Members’ Signatures, Lovely Display BIDDING IS NOW OPEN Lot 429: Coveted 1997 Harry Potter 1st Edition, 1st Printing Lot 252: Walt Disney Superb Signed Presentation Album Page www.universityarchives.com 203.454.0111
11 events,Crafted Auctions – Five Large Estate Auctions
Saturday, November 7 * 12:00 PM EST Sunday, November 8 * 12:00 PM EST Thursday, December 3 * 1:00 PM EST Saturday, December 5 * 12:00 PM EST Sunday, December 6 * 12:00 PM EST Bid.CraftedAuctions.com just_art_pottery Over 1200 Lots Bid Directly at Bid.CraftedAuctions.com • Affordable In-House Shipping Available Register & Bid Now for Each […]Jeffery S. Evans – 51st Semi-Annual Premier Americana
December 3-5, 2026 jeffreysevans.com 2177 Green Valley Lane Mt. Crawford, VA 22841 jeffrey_evans Featuring an outstanding selection of historical material, including an important group of objects descended in the family of Charles Boardman (d. 1884), who, during his 30-year career in the United States Navy, served as Chief Warrant Carpenter on board the USS Wabash […]A.B. Levy’s – Palm Beach Estates: Jewelry, Art and Antiques
Thursday, December 3, 2026 at 2pm est 5200 S. Dixie Highway I West Palm Beach, Florida 33405 www.ablevys.com ab_levy 2: Meissen Turkish Children 10: Meissen Malabar Musicians 96: Large KPM Porcelain Group 42: Continental Porcelain Harlequin 208; 18kt Gold, Diamond & Sapphire Bracelet 220: GIA-Certified 8.51-Carat Diamond Ring 166: Sterling Flamingo Brooch 27: Viennese Silver […]Morphy Auctions – Premier Coins & Currency
DECEMBER 3. 2026 at 10am 2000 N. Reading Rd, Denver, PA 17517 Morphyauctions.com morphy Auction begins at 10:00AM EST Featuring select coins from the Manchester England and “Windy City” Collections $10,000 1934 FEDERAL RESERVE NOTE PMG 63 FR. 16C 1862 $1 LEGAL TENDER PCGS 66PPQ $100 1882 GOLD CERTIFICATE PMG 55 $10 1869 LEGAL TENDER […]Eldred’s – The Holiday Sale & Small Works
Thursday, December 3rd eldreds.com eldreds_01 The Holiday Sale - 3pm Curated selection of jewelry, objets d'art and vintage treasures that make unique gifts for everyone on your list Small Works - 6pm Small-scale works across a range of styles and medias, perfect for gift giving, or to add to your own collection Guinness sign I […]Taos Auction Co – International Art & Artifacts Auction
December 3rd, Preview Online Now www.taosauction.com 825 Early St, Suite B, Santa Fe, NM, 87505 taos Sale includes the Alyce Frank & Taos School Painting Collection, a collection of fishing creels, fine Southwestern jewelry, Native American, Pre-Columbian, African art from a Chicago collection, Oceanic artifacts, Pueblo pottery, New Mexican religious art, and Asian art from […]
8 events,Soulis Auctions – The 21st Annual Winter Art Auction
Friday, Saturday & Sunday December 4, 5 and 6 Lone Jack/Kansas City, Missouri SoulisAuctions.com soulis A Three-Day Celebration of Art and Collecting Several sessions across three days drawing from local estates and thoughtfully assembled single-owner collections to create our finest offering of the year. Emille Gruppe Oil on Canvas De Scott Evans 1890s Symbolist - […]
11 events,Marion Antique Auctions – December Auction
Saturday, December 5th, 2026 at 10am 13 Atlantis Drive, Marion, MA www.marionantiqueauctions.com marion marion 13 Atlantis Drive, Marion, MA Viewing: Friday, November 27th & Saturday, November 28th from 10am to 2pm, Thursday, December 3rd & Friday, December 4th from 10am to 4pm. Limited Viewing: Saturday, December 5th from 8am to 9:30am or by appointment. 600 […]Nadeau’s – 2026 Annual Holiday Gifts, Jewelry, and Designer Accessories Auction
Saturday, December 5, 2026 at 10:00 AM EST 25 Meadow Rd., Windsor, CT 06095 NadeausAuction.com nadeau Preview Times: Thursday December 3, 2pm-6:30pm | Friday December 4,12pm-5pm | Saturday December 5, 9am-10am Cocktail Hour: Thursday December 3,4pm-7pm | Enjoy an exclusive, museum-style preview of the featured lots in our Holiday & January 1st auctions, while indulging […]RSL Auctions – The Robert Brady Collection of Mechanical Banks
Saturday, December 5, 2026 • Auction starts at 10am est RSL Auctions • 295 US Hwy 22 East • Whitehouse Station, NJ 08889 • 908-823-4049 www.rslauctionco.com | Leon Weiss • 917-991-7352 • [email protected] | Steven Weiss • 212-729-0011 • [email protected] rsl
OPEN SATURDAYS APRIL-NOVEMBER 7:30 am - 2:30 pm • Rt. 6 & 64 Woodbury, CT Like and follow us on Facebook / Woodbury Antiques & Flea Market Free admission and parking ~ 203-263-6217 woodbuy_antiques_flea_market
12 events,Elephant’s Trunk Flea Market Every Sunday
New Milford, CT Every Sunday • www.etflea.com We're Open April - December elephants_trunkClassic Shows LLC – Trains & Toy Show
Sunday, December 6 9am-2pm ANNEX YMA Club 554 Woodward Avenue New Haven, CT Admission $7 Children 15 & under free w/adult 203-926-1327 www.classicshowsllc.com classic_shows_trains_toysSoulis Auctions – The MutualArt x Soulis Inaugural Fine Art Auction
Sunday, December 6,2026 | 11 am Central Lone Jack/Kansas City, Missouri SoulisAuctions.com soulis MutualArt.com SOULIS FINE ART AUCTIONS | POWERED BY MUTUALART.COM MutualArt.com, the world's largest art information site, joins forces with Soulis Fine Art Auctions to present an exclusive offering featuring nearly fifty works of art sourced direct from private owners across the United […]Carlsen Gallery – Pre-Holiday Antique Auction
Sunday, December 6th 2026 at 10am EST (Please Note 10:00am Early Start time) www.carlsengallery.com 9931 Rt. 32, Freehold, NY 12431 carlsen Preview: Mon. Nov. 30 - Sat. Dec. 5, 12noon-4pm & Sun. Dec. 6, 8am til sale or by appt 9931 Rt. 32, Freehold, NY 12431 Paul Storr Sterling Silver Neoclassical Maiden Carved Stone Head […]Tremont Auctions – Fall Asian Arts & Antiques
Sunday, December 6th at 10 am 615 Boston Post Road, Sudbury Ma, 01776 Tremontauctions.com tremont_fall_fine_art Previews: Wednesday 2nd - Saturday 5th 10am-3pm & Sunday 6th 8-10am or in advance by appointment 18th Century Chinese Textiles 18th & 19th Century Chinese Garments 18th Century Panels 50 Lots of Textiles From An Old Maine Estate Tabletop Cinnabar […]White’s Auctions – Black & White Auction
Sunday DECEMBER 6, 2026 11:00 am 19 Jackson St., Middleboro, MA Whitesauctions.com whites IN HOUSE, PHONE, ABSENTEE BID LIVE: Liveauctioneers.com Preview: Dec. 4th & 5th 12pm to 4pm Dec. 6th 9am to 11am Start or by appointment Dedicated auction of single owner collection of fine POCKET WATCHES, SHIP’S CLOCKS, CAMERA LENSES, etc. 19 Jackson Street […]Alameda Point Antiques Faire
1st Sunday Of Every Month AlamedaPointAntiquesFaire.com alameda_point Calling All Treasure Hunters! Michaan’s Auctions Presents Alameda point ANTIQUES FAIRS SHOW HOURS & ADMISSION: 6 am to 7:30 am $20 7:30 am to 0 am $15 0 am to 12 pm $10 12 pm to 3 pm $5 Children under 12 free with adult Over 800 Booths […]