Automobilia Bidders Were Off To The Races At Morphy - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Review by Carly Timpson

DENVER, PENN. — More than 650 lots of gas and oil advertising, collector vehicles, service station items and other motoring memorabilia raced across the block in Morphy Auctions’ October 4 Automobilia & Petroliana auction. Realizing more than $1.3 million, “This sale was an exciting mix of good results with our gas and oil pieces but also saw good action and results with the cars and motorcycles,” shared Shayne Brunsch, Morphy’s manager of marketing. Brunsch also reported that the sale brought a “Great in-person turnout — a full house! We maintain a consistently strong phone bidding presence,” adding, “We continue to attract a high percentage of new buyers each sale.”

One of the most highly promoted lots in the auction was a 1932 Cadillac 355-B Imperial limousine. This Fisher-bodied, seven-passenger Imperial limousine on a 140-inch wheelbase was powered by a 353-cubic-inch L-head V-8 rated at 115 horsepower and paired with a three-speed synchromesh manual. All exceptional specs aside, the cream-and-burgundy-colored classic vehicle was paired with a New York Certificate of Sale affirming it was purchased at the Rochelle Cadillac Company of New Rochelle, which made it all the more attractive. The purchaser, as listed on the notarized document, was notorious gangster Alphonse “Al” Capone. As to be expected, the limo was chased across the auction block, finally going out at the sale-high price of $79,950.

Another car that made an impression with bidders was a Chevrolet Impala SS Super Sport coupe. This 1964 hardtop model, finished in silver blue metallic paint and coordinating blue bucket-seat interior, was confirmed to be built at the St Louis plant, and it was powered by Chevy’s dual-quad 409-cubic-inch engine in V8. The coupe had been well cared for and highly documented, so when it sold for $76,260, the price included the original owner’s warranty booklet, an ownership chronology and two issues of Impala News featuring the car on their covers in 1981 and 1985.

If you preferred to travel on two wheels, early motorcycles also were on offer. The selection was led by a 1906 Indian Camelback in original condition with the factory “Springfield Blue” paintjob. This motorized bicycle was produced by the Hendee Manufacturing Company in Springfield, Mo., which was co-founded by George Hendee and Oscar Hedstrom, would later become the Indian Motocycle Company. In the auction catalog, Morphy’s noted, “Motorcycles like this in barn-fresh condition do not come around very often — this one is a true survivor.” As such, it was taken to $61,500.

For collectors of petroliana, the leading top lot was a Gilbarco gasoline pump that featured the exceedingly rare Mohawk Gasoline porcelain computing face and another Mohawk graphic on the body. Originally found in Northern California, this example was one of few known with the computing face having the red Native American decal on it, and one of the only to be offered at public sale. In new old stock condition, the machine filled up for $31,980.

Within the category of petroliana, some find interest in gas pumps and oil cans, while others appreciate advertising material for specific companies and manufacturers. On the advertising side, a round porcelain sign for the Standard Oil Company’s Zerolene motor oil more than doubled its high estimate, closing at $29,520. The circa 1930s sign featured the brand’s polar bear graphic in white against an unscathed blue background.

The company was featured again with a service station sign that advertised the shop’s use of Zerolene alongside Calol, both depicted on the sign with their respective bear imagery. In orange text against a dark blue background, the sign read, “Modern Crankcase Cleaning Service / We Use Calol Flushing Oil and Zerolene.” Though it had some chips and bumps around the edges, the graphics were in mint condition and the early Standard advertisement achieved $24,600.

Morphy Auctions is planning for a sale of toys, sports and general collectibles November 10-12. The next automobilia and petroliana auction will be spring 2027. Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. For more information, www.morphyauctions.com or 877-968-8880.